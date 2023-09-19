Crumbling concrete found in dozens more schools

Schools have had to close because of the Raac crisis

Dozens more schools have been found to contain potentially dangerous concrete, the Government has said.

At least 174 schools in England have confirmed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on their premises, the Department for Education said, after 27 new schools were added to its list.

The updated figures show that more than 115,000 children are in schools that have been affected by the crumbly concrete.

Officials began urgently calling schools days before the start of the autumn term urging them to close buildings or check for Raac. The decision was taken after Raac in several buildings that had been graded “non-critical” collapsed over the summer.

Thousands of pupils have started term learning remotely because of the crisis.

DfE figures show that one school, Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School in east London, is fully remote. A further 23 schools have moved partially to remote learning.

Schools affected by RAAC issues

Some 57 of the affected schools are in Essex, eight are in Kent, six in Birmingham and five in Suffolk.

Schools added to the list include Baildon Church of England Primary School in Bradford, Farnborough Technology College and Grantham College, where all pupils are receiving full-time face-to-face learning.

‘Cautious approach’

Learning is classed as face-to-face both when pupils are able to learn from their usual classrooms, and when pupils have been relocated to an alternative school or temporary classrooms.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, said: “We are taking a cautious approach so every parent in England can be reassured their child is safe in their school.

“School and local leaders deserve huge credit for making sure the vast majority of settings with confirmed Raac are continuing to offer pupils face to face learning - including all of the 147 schools initially identified two weeks ago.

“We will continue to work closely with affected schools and provide both expert and financial support to minimise disruption and keep staff and children safe.”

