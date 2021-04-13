Crumbling former home of Queen and Prince Philip in Malta undergoes multi-million pound restoration

Nick Squires
·3 min read
Villa Guardamangia lies on the outskirts of Valletta, the capital of Malta - Reuters
The garden is overgrown, the walls are collapsing and the stonework is crumbling, but a dilapidated townhouse in Malta where a young Prince Philip once lived with the then Princess Elizabeth is undergoing a multi-million pound restoration.

Villa Guardamangia, on the outskirts of the Maltese capital Valletta, is to be returned to how it looked when it was home to the royal couple in what they said was one of the happiest periods of their lives.

The restoration, expected to take at least five years, will enable it to be opened as a museum and underscores the connection between the royal family and Malta, which gained independence in 1964.

The ground floor of the 18th-century limestone villa will contain exhibitions depicting the relationship between Malta and Britain while the first floor will feature a reconstruction of how the house looked when it was home to the young couple from 1949 to 1951.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the grounds of Villa Guardamangia in Malta, April 20th 1950 - Getty
At the time, the Duke of Edinburgh was serving on board HMS Magpie, part of the Royal Navy’s Mediterranean Fleet.

Their time on the island was one of their few opportunities to savour a relatively normal life – all that would change when the princess’s father, George VI, died in 1952 and she was crowned Queen a year later.

The 18-room townhouse was acquired by the Maltese government last June and is now undergoing an extensive restoration.

After years of neglect, there is a great deal of work to do. “It’s in a very dilapidated state,” said Kenneth Gambin from Heritage Malta, the national agency for museums and cultural heritage.

A bath tub in the ensuite bathroom of what was once Prince Philip&#39;s bedroom at Villa Guardamangia - Reuters
“We’ve had to prop up the façade because it was threatening to collapse in places. We will have to replace some walls. It needs extensive work, it’s been falling to pieces for the last few decades,” he told The Telegraph.

“We calculate that it will cost somewhere between €5m and €10m and I would say it will be closer to the higher figure.”

The villa was lived in until just three years ago but the elderly woman who inhabited it could not afford its upkeep. “She kept to a couple of rooms on the ground floor and left the rest to rot,” said Mr Gambin.

Heritage Malta describes the property as “a national treasure” and “a blue-chip player in British colonial Malta.”

Located in the district of Pietá, it is “a classic Baroque example of a summer palace” which has a “special place in the heart” of Her Majesty the Queen.

The entrance to Villa Guardamangia in Valletta
During their time living in Malta, she and Philip were able to live a relatively normal existence out of the limelight, exploring the islands and going on boat trips.

They were introduced to Villa Guardamangia by Philip’s uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who had also lived there. The property has a large garden, stables and an air raid shelter.

While the country gained its independence more than 50 years ago, Britain and the royal family are still regarded with affection by many Maltese.

“While we don’t miss being a colony, there is still a feeling of attachment and nostalgia, especially among the older generation,” said Mr Gambin.

The Duke of Edinburgh would be remembered by Maltese as “a jolly good fellow” who loved sport and who visited the island often, he said.

José Herrera, the Maltese culture minister, told the BBC: “Maltese are a very warm people, they are very informal. So sometimes when the Duke made lapses in his comments, the Maltese would like this, they’d say ‘you see, even the Duke is human.’”

