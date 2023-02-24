Crumbling Pakistan economy puts children's futures on hold

3
Kaneez FATIMA
·4 min read

Sixteen-year-old Nadia makes the one-hour journey to and from her employer's house on foot each day, stopping frequently along the congested streets of Lahore so her mother can rest her weary legs.

The teenager still had seven years of schooling left to complete, but was forced to drop out last year to help boost family finances by joining her mother as a maid.

"She's my daughter, but we had no other choice," says Muhammad Amin, her father, who earns 18,000 rupees a month (around $65) working as a security guard.

"It's up to God what happens next."

The pair walk to work each day to save on transport costs -- a familiar story in Pakistan, where millions of families are feeling the brutal effects of an economy on the brink of collapse.

Pakistan's finances have been wrecked by years of financial mismanagement and political instability -- a situation exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that left a third of the country under water last year.

The South Asian country is deeply in debt, and needs to introduce tough tax and utility price increases to unlock another tranche of a $6.5 billion International Monetary Fund bailout and avoid defaulting.

This week the government raised taxes on luxury imports and services -- saying only the rich elite would be affected. However, it also slashed fuel subsidies and increased a general sales tax, both of which will hit low-income families.

"We aren't able to make ends meet when we have to pay for gas, electricity and household expenses, so how can we put Nadia in school?" her mother Miraj explains.

- 'Cannot make ends meet' -

Pakistan consistently ranks near the bottom of global gender parity indexes, and girls are often viewed as a financial burden because of the bride-price parents pay when they are married.

Amin wanted his six daughters to be educated, hoping they would lift the family out of generational poverty.

The household began to struggle in 2015, when Amin was injured in a road accident, forcing him to give up a relatively good wage as a labourer and take up a more sedentary, low-paying job.

He then told his wife she could work for the first time, but even with the extra income the family could not manage in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

"We had to force Nadia to drop out after completing fifth grade," he says, his voice cracking with emotion.

As the eldest, Nadia was often tasked with helping care for her younger siblings, which left her unable to keep up with homework and she was ordered to repeat school years, a not uncommon situation in Pakistan.

The nominal school fees for the other five daughters are paid for by Miraj's employer, but with finances precarious there is a risk that Nadia's 13-year-old sister could be next to leave school.

Clearing up after making dinner for the family, Nadia collapses from exhaustion on the floor of a humble two-roomed rented home, as her sisters go about their homework.

"We cannot make ends meet. That's why I give whatever salary I get to my mother," Nadia says, adding that by shouldering some of the burden for her parents she may help her sisters have a brighter future.

Pakistan's president on Wednesday said half of the country's children aged between five and 16 were at risk of entering the workforce or of begging.

- Entrenched wealth inequality -

More than a fifth of Pakistan's 220 million people live below the national poverty line, according to the Asian Development Bank and IMF, and with inflation running at nearly 30 percent the problem is deepening.

The wealth gap is enormous, and tax avoidance by the rich rampant. Revenue collection is just nine percent of gross domestic product, compared to an Asia average of 20 percent.

Earlier this month, social media was abuzz with pictures of wealthy Lahore residents queueing for hours to buy 700-rupee flavoured coffee from newly opened Canadian outlet Tim Hortons. That is more than the daily wage of most labourers.

Nadia's family, meanwhile, eat only twice a day, have stopped buying milk, and consider meat an unobtainable luxury.

"We won't buy flour for the house but we make sure we buy the children's school books... and other things like uniforms," she said.

By World Bank and IMF metrics, the Amin family still live on more than the poorest in the country, but life is a constant struggle.

Even if the country secures an IMF deal and subsequent loans from friendly nations, it could be months before the economy stabilises.

For Miraj, jeopardising her daughter's future has left her in despair.

"This eats a mother from the inside," she says tearfully.

kf-fox/ecl/aha

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan-Afghan border crossing shut after brief reopening

    Pakistan shut down a key border crossing with Afghanistan just hours after it was reopened on Thursday, officials said, the latest twist in the controversial closure of the Torkham junction that started earlier this week. The issue of the crossing, a key trade route for both Afghanistan and Pakistan, has added to increasing tensions between the two countries, which share a troubled and volatile boundary. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Sunday closed the crossing, claiming Islamabad was not abiding by an agreement with Kabul to allow Afghan patients and their caretakers to cross into Pakistan without travel documents for medical care.

  • Tobias Harris with a 3-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 3-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 02/23/2023

  • Seattle outlaws caste discrimination, a U.S. first

    STORY: The move addresses an issue important to the area's South Asian diaspora, particularly the Indian and Hindu communities. India's caste system is among the world's oldest forms of rigid social stratification."This will be a systemic legal way to stop this from going on in Seattle," said Preshant Nema, a local activist.The caste system dates back thousands of years and allows many privileges to upper castes but represses lower castes. The Dalit community is on the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system and have been treated as "untouchables."Caste discrimination was outlawed in India over 70 years ago, yet bias persists, according to several studies in recent years, including one that found people from lower castes were underrepresented in higher-paying jobs.Even though India has banned untouchability, Dalits still face widespread abuse across that country, where their attempts at upward social mobility have at times been violently put down.Debate over the caste system's hierarchy is contentious in India and abroad, with the issue intertwined with religion. Some people say discrimination is now rare. Indian government policies reserving seats for lower-caste students at top Indian universities have helped many land tech jobs in the West in recent years.Activists opposing caste discrimination say it is no different from other forms of discrimination like racism and hence should be outlawed. U.S. discrimination laws ban ancestry discrimination but do not explicitly ban casteism.

  • Ocasio-Cortez Says It’s ‘Critical’ Japan Moves Forward with LGBTQ Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressed her Japanese counterparts to move forward on LGBTQ rights ahead of the Group of Seven summit in May, even as she praised the country’s investment in infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeChina Calls for Cease-Fire as War in Ukraine

  • Israel: Oman to allow Israeli planes through its airspace

    Israel's foreign minister said Thursday that the Gulf Arab state of Oman has decided to allow Israeli planes to fly through its airspace. The announcement was another sign of closer ties between Israel and some Arab countries. Oman's Civil Aviation Authority tweeted that it “affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying,” without directly mentioning Israel.

  • Honeywell closing factory in Smithfield. That means layoffs for a lot of Rhode Islanders

    The 122 people who work at the Honeywell International factory at 10 Thurber Blvd. will lose their jobs between April 22 and Nov. 17,

  • 25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money

    There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. From bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you. Read: 5 Most...

  • How To Avoid Paying Taxes Legally — and the 11 Craziest Ways People Have Done It

    Benjamin Franklin famously said, "nothing is certain but death and taxes." Skip filing your taxes, and the IRS will come calling. And when it does, you'll likely face penalties and interest -- and...

  • Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

    The housing market is finally starting to normalize after three wild years. But even normal is a bit weird in the world of real estate. Even though home prices are falling, interest rates remain...

  • Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies

    Ahmed Qureia, a former Palestinian prime minister and one of the architects of interim peace deals with Israel, has died at age 85. A key player in the 1993 Oslo peace accords, Qureia witnessed the rise of the dream of Palestinian statehood that surged during the negotiations. Domestically, Qureia was riddled with corruption charges that tainted his reputation.

  • What we learned from ex-NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf on his childhood, taking stand for beliefs

    Here are three things we learned from former NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf during his visit at UOP.

  • Israeli pro-settler minister formally gains West Bank powers

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A far-right Israeli cabinet minister formally gained responsibilities over Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank on Thursday that he said included bringing their legal status closer to that of communities within Israel. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wields a supervisory role for settlers in the Defence Ministry as part of his coalition deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompting increased U.S. focus on Israel's West Bank policies. A 14-point statement issued by Smotrich after he agreed on a division of roles with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant included the assertion that "legislation on all (settlement) civilian matters will be brought into line with Israeli law".

  • Univ. of Utah to pay $5 million to parents of slain international student Zhifan Dong

    The University of Utah announced this week that it will pay a $5 million settlement to the parents of an international student from China who was killed last year.

  • Replika users say they're 'heartbroken' after they say the AI chatbot's ban on NSFW content ended up destroying their bots' personalities: 'It seemed so human'

    Replika is an AI chatbot companion with a loyal fanbase, but after the company put restrictions on the bot, some users said they were "heartbroken."

  • Inside Kim Kardashian’s Growing Real Estate Portfolio

    The reality star and entrepreneur has racked up a collection of luxury homes and has even enlisted Tadao Ando and Kengo Kuma to design for her

  • Manchester United vs Barcelona result: Erik Ten Hag's boldness rewarded with Antony's winner

    By Jason Burt at Old Trafford

  • 'Old economy' stocks will be the winners of the new cycle, and they're trading at record discounts amid the latest market shakeup, Bank of America says

    "Bear markets have historically resulted in leadership change, which suggests old economy sectors are likely the winners of this cycle."

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Tesla Is Moving Battery Manufacturing to the U.S. Biden’s Incentives Are Working: Report

    The electric-vehicles company will shift some manufacturing to the U.S. from Germany, apparently won over by American tax breaks.

  • How to end the U.S. debt ceiling standoff: Reduce entitlements and hammer out a bipartisan compromise.

    The U.S. government defaults on its debt only if Biden and Yellen aren't doing their jobs, writes Peter Morici.