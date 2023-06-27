Crumbling Russian state has only nuclear blackmail left, Kyiv says

Dmytro Kuleba

After Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny exposed the feebleness of the Russian state apparatus, nuclear weapons remain the sole leverage that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can use to intimidate the West, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with CNN on June 27.

Kuleba emphasized the apparent inability of the Russian army to fulfill its strategic objectives in Ukraine.

“It's obvious that his army is (incapable) of achieving its strategic purposes in Ukraine,” said the minister.

“He realizes that his power vertical has been shattered. And so there's only one last argument left in his pocket. ... I think it's nothing more than a fear game, because Putin loves life too much.”

The minister cautioned that the West would make a grave error if it chose to engage with Putin in his nuclear scare tactics. He expressed apprehension about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, stating that as long as Russian troops occupy the facility, the risk of a nuclear disaster remains tangible.

“Of course, they don't want to be blamed for causing another nuclear disaster,” Kuleba said.

“So I think they're struggling to find a way to perform it as a false-flag operation or as something else that would not be directly attributable to them.”

On June 24, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner PMC, departed Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, where the Wagner PMC militants had earlier seized control of military facilities. This was his last public appearance, made shortly after he ordered his troops to halt their advance towards Moscow. Wagner mercenaries were mere 200 kilometers away from the Russian capital, with Putin reportedly deserting the city earlier.

On June 26, Putin presented the "Wagnerites" with three options: continue serving in Russia’s regular forces, demobilize, or depart for Belarus.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine