Reuters

The lawsuit and the massive award that the family is seeking are meant to send a message to Memphis and other U.S. cities that continued brutalization of Black men will be wrenchingly expensive, in hopes of forcing a change in the way police officers are hired and trained. The specific number of $550 million was chosen as a reference to 55 years since civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, also in Memphis, Crump said. "This lawsuit and the amount we are suing for is a message that if you keep giving license to these gang-minded police officers to perpetrate acts of terrorism on Black and brown people, then we’re coming to your city and we’re going to bring these lawsuits," Crump said at a news conference in Memphis.