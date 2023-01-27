Crump says arrest of 5 Black Memphis officers should be blueprint for cases involving white officers

Associated Press

A group of death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the Texas prison system over its policy of mandatory and indefinite solitary confinement for all prisoners who are awaiting execution, saying it causes severe physical and psychological harm. The class action lawsuit, which was filed in Houston federal court on behalf of the 182 male inmates on death row, alleges the solitary confinement policy “addresses no legitimate security or penological need, and serves no purpose but to heighten the mental anguish” of inmates. One of the four inmates who filed the lawsuit, Mark Robertson, 54, has spent the past 31 years on death row, with 21 of those in solitary confinement.