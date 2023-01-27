Crump says arrest of 5 Black Memphis officers should be blueprint for cases involving white officers
A day after five Black Memphis police officers were arrested for their involvement in a Jan. 7 encounter with Tyre Nichols, who died three days later, civil rights attorney Ben Crump held a press conference. Crump, who represents the Nichols family, said the speed at which the officers were arrested should be a blueprint for all cases of alleged police violence, regardless of whether the officers are Black or white.