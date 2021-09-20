Crunch time for Congress with Biden's agenda, and debt limit, on the line

FILE PHOTO: Senators Arrive to Vote on Amendments to Infrastructure Bill
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Susan Cornwell
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress returns to session on Monday facing a massive agenda and a tight time crunch, with President Joe Biden's Democrats hoping to pass sweeping domestic programs, fund the government, approve an infrastructure bill and raise the debt ceiling in a matter of weeks.

They face several deadlines, including a scheduled Sept. 27 vote on a $1 trillion Senate-approved infrastructure bill and the Oct. 1 date when the federal government will run out of money to fund many of its operations if Congress doesn't act. Later in October the country could breach its borrowing cap, risking default on U.S. payment obligations.

The Democrats, who control Congress by the narrowest of margins, also want to maneuver a $3.5 trillion spending package - including proposals for childcare, education, housing and green energy - past a Republican roadblock. Progressives boast the plan is the largest expansion of social policy in decades but senior Democrats on Sunday acknowledged the bill may need to be trimmed to pass.

"It may be $3.5 (trillion), it may be really close to that or maybe closer to something else," Representative James Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, told CNN on Sunday.

Democrats also want to pass bills on voting on abortion rights, which face long odds, given strong Republican opposition and a Senate filibuster rule requiring a 60 of 100 senators to agree to advance most legislation.

"Have they bitten off more than they can chew on? Well, yes, I think they have," said William Hoagland, senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center think-tank.

INFRASTRUCTURE IMPASSE?

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promised to take up the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill just a week after her chamber returns from summer break.

But progressives say they won't vote for the infrastructure plan without first passing the $3.5 trillion social spending program, using a maneuver called "reconciliation," which avoids the Senate requirement for a supermajority.

One possible compromise would be to vote on the infrastructure bill on Sept. 27 but for Pelosi not to forward it to Biden to sign until the larger package passes.

"She can hold on to that bill for a while. So there's some flexibility in terms of how we mesh the two mandates," Democratic House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth told "Fox News Sunday."

Democrats are still squabbling over key planks of the reconciliation package, including proposals to lower the cost of prescription drugs and change tax laws, as well as the total price tag. The plan is to be financed by tax hikes on wealthy Americans and corporations.

​ Moderate Senate Democrats including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema say $3.5 trillion is too much; Manchin suggests spending less than half that. Given their thin majorities, Democrats can spare just three House defectors and none in the Senate.

No Republicans intend to vote for the plan, and may ask the parliamentarian https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-referee-spotlight-democrats-pursue-major-spending-2021-09-09 to rule on whether parts conform to the reconciliation process to qualify to be exempted from the filibuster rule.

Democrats suffered a setback on Sunday when the parliamentarian ruled they cannot attach immigration reforms to the $3.5 trillion plan. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they would pursue alternatives.

The legislation could be manipulated to allow moderate Democrats to declare victory while assuaging progressives, such as by shortening some programs' duration, or beefing up tax collection to cover costs, said Norman Ornstein, senior fellow emeritus at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute think-tank.

"Can you do that before Sept. 27? I doubt it, but it's possible," said Ornstein.

DEBT CEILING

While the Sept. 27 deadline is self-imposed, two more rigid ones come next.

The first is Oct. 1, when funding for government operations runs out, which would force the stoppage of many federal functions as has happened three times in the past decade.

In addition, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that sometime in October the Treasury will exhaust its cash reserves and borrowing capacity under the $28.4 trillion federal debt limit, and be unable to pay all of its bills or service its debt without congressional action to raise the limit.

A U.S. default would roil financial markets, lead to cuts in services and benefits and hit the nation's credit rating. It could also plunge the economy back into recession.

Such a scenario would be disastrous politically for Democrats, but Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans have warned they will not vote to boost the national debt limit, despite having done so repeatedly when Republican Donald Trump was president.

McConnell called the Democratic spending inflationary.

"They've been printing and wasting money like there's no tomorrow," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, said on Thursday that he believes Republicans and Democrats will resolve their political differences and avoid what called a self-inflicted, “Washington-baked crisis” over U.S. creditworthiness that the pandemic-stricken U.S. economy could ill afford.

“That doesn’t mean we may not get up to the precipice on that," Warner told reporters. "I’ve just got to believe that this will get resolved."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Regulators expected to OK Pfizer boosters for older Americans this week

    U.S. regulators are expected to authorize a third booster shot of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for older and some high-risk Americans early this week in time for the government to roll them out by Friday as hoped. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give the nod to the shots for at least this group in the days ahead of a meeting of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. On Friday, an FDA advisory committee voted to recommend emergency authorization of the additional Pfizer shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

  • After delay, Lebanese lawmakers convene to approve Cabinet

    Lebanese lawmakers convened Monday to confirm the country’s new government following a power outage and a broken generator that briefly delayed the start of the parliament session. It took some 40 minutes before electricity came back on. Lebanese have been suffering electricity blackouts and severe shortages in fuel, diesel and medicine for months, threatening to shut down hospitals, bakeries and schools.

  • Boris Johnson Plans to Confront Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Over Taxes

    FEATURE Aides to British prime minister Boris Johnson said he plans to confront  Amazon (AMZN) founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos on the tax record of the U.S. online retail giant, when the two men meet Monday in New York.

  • Our workweeks got 10% longer during the pandemic

    The average American's workweek has gotten 10% longer during the pandemic, according to a new Microsoft study published in Nature Human Behaviour.Why it matters: These longer hours are a key part of the pandemic-induced crisis of burnout at U.S. firms — and workers are quitting in droves.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Microsoft calculated the length of the workday based on the time between Teams users' first

  • Senior House Democrats concede likely scale-back of $3.5 trillion Biden spending bill

    Senior Democrats said on Sunday that they will likely need to scale back President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending bill while passage of the linked bipartisan infrastructure bill may slip past a Sept. 27 deadline. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also may delay sending the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure after House passage to the White House for Biden's signature until the larger spending bill passes, House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth told "Fox News Sunday" - a move aimed to ensure that moderate Democrats support the bill.

  • German election front-runner faces questioning over searches

    Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the frontrunner in Germany's upcoming election, faced questions from lawmakers on Monday over an investigation of a unit of the country's customs service that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions over the necessity and motivation of the Sept. 9 searches at his ministry and the justice ministry, which also is run by his center-left party. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, which polls show trailing by a few points ahead of Sunday's election, has seized on the searches and on Scholz's reaction to assail the candidate.

  • Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over. U.S. border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the U.S. state of Texas. The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds, as many Haitians who had trekked from as far away as Brazil sought to petition U.S. authorities for entry and to escape rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.

  • Biggest evacuation flight under Taliban rule leaves Afghanistan for Qatar

    A flight carrying more than 230 Afghans, Americans and other international civilians departed from Kabul's airport for Qatar's capital, Doha, Sunday, Qatari official Lolwah Al-Khater announced.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: A Qatari official told Reuters 236 passengers were on the plane — making it the biggest evacuation flight since the full U.S. military pullout on Aug. 31. It's the fourth airlift by Qatar Air

  • Erdogan's waning patience: Four questions for Turkey's central bank

    Turkey's central bank has begun setting the stage for an interest rate cut long sought by President Tayyip Erdogan, although most analysts don't think it will pull the trigger this week after inflation jumped and the lira took a slide. The bank has kept its benchmark rate at 19% since March, when Erdogan installed Sahap Kavcioglu as its latest governor. After months of hawkish talk that allowed the lira to recover from an all-time low in June, the central bank has changed its tune in the last few weeks.

  • U.S. Default Date Is Estimate Congress Wants, Yellen Can’t Give

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.As the federal debt limit brings a disastrous government default ever closer, Congress will turn to the Treasury Department for the one thing it cannot deliver: a precise deadline.House lawmakers this week are scheduled to vote on an increase in the debt ceiling, with no likelihood of passage in the 50-50 Senate assuming Republicans vote en masse against it. That leaves the Treasury on

  • These 6 Solar Panel Kits Can Help You Go Off the Grid

    Want to begin a move to solar power? These six kits can get you started.

  • Renegade Cyber Ninjas Brazenly Defies Senate Demand For Records In Arizona Vote 'Fraudit'

    The Arizona State Senate and the company it hired are now at loggerheads over records the Cyber Ninjas company is not releasing after a court order.

  • Much-hyped 'Justice for J6' Capitol rally to support Jan. 6 prisoners a dud

    Members of the media and law enforcement vastly outnumbered a few hundred rallygoers at a much-hyped event outside the Capitol on Saturday to support those who were arrested on suspicion of participating in nonviolent crimes that were connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump 'J6' Rally With A Blunt 'Star Wars' Comparison

    Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • Senate parliamentarian deals blow to Dems' immigration push

    Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities.

  • We're watching the implosion of the Supreme Court in real time

    The Supreme Court is having a credibility crisis as fewer and fewer Americans believe that it is a nonpartisan, unbiased institution.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Undercover Law Enforcement At DC Rally That Flopped

    Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'

  • Democrats' $3.5-trillion spending plan is about to get a trim. They should be happy

    The $3.5-trillion spending plan that Democrats proposed is already being whittled down. That's good for the party. Voters prefer incremental change.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?