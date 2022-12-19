Crunch Time for Giant Copper Mine as Panama Readies Halt Order

James Attwood
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Panama probably will move forward this week with an order to cease operations at a giant copper mine unless its Canadian operator agrees to new tax terms, according to a lawyer hired by the government.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In an announcement that sent ripples across the mining industry and the copper market, Panama’s cabinet last week authorized the commerce minister to issue a resolution placing the Cobre Panama mine on care and maintenance after tax talks collapsed.

“Right now it is operating because the care and maintenance order has not been issued,” Ebrahim Asvat, who is part of the government’s negotiating team, said in text messages Sunday. But the minister “is obligated to take action and in my opinion this will happen this week.”

That would require First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to cease operations at the open-pit or comply with a previously agreed preliminary accord on royalties and taxes, Asvat said. The Vancouver-based firm may also try to halt the order in court. Negotiations have been suspended since Dec. 15, although neither side has closed the door on a resumption of talks.

On Friday, First Quantum signaled it hadn’t given up hope after coming “very close to an agreement” before the government pulled the plug. The company declined to comment further. On the same day, Panama’s President Laurentino Cortizo said that while everything had been suspended, “we can’t discard anything for obvious reasons.”

The collapse in talks caught investors by surprise given how much is at stake for both sides if the operation is seized. The mine, which cost at least $10 billion to build, is by far First Quantum’s biggest asset as well as an economic engine for the country.

Ripping up contracts would be a hammer blow to the company and to Panama’s investor-friendly reputation, as well as potentially setting off a massive legal case. It would also have a chilling effect on investment needed for the global energy transition and support copper prices that are under pressure from short-term economic headwinds.

In 2017, First Quantum boosted its interest in the Panamanian company that holds the mine’s concession to 90%. But Panama’s Supreme Court deemed the law governing the current concession as unconstitutional. One of the sticking points between the government and the company is over a minimum $375 million annual contribution, with First Quantum pushing for protections in the case of much lower metal prices.

Shares of First Quantum fell 1% to close at C$27.30 on Friday, capping the week with a 16% decline.

--With assistance from Yvonne Yue Li.

(Adds stock move in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Exceptional Stocks That Are Set to Soar in 2023

    If you look back at the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 or even the Great Depression, you'll see that stock markets slowly but steadily recovered in subsequent years. The 52-week lows that major market indexes sank to in October could quite possibly be the bottom of the current bear market. In its fiscal second quarter ended Sep. 30, Doximity reported revenue that soared 29% year over year.

  • PLDT Slumps 17% in Manila After Budget Overrun Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- PLDT Inc., the largest Philippine phone company, sank 17% in Manila trading after saying it will revamp management following an internal audit that uncovered 48 billion pesos ($866 million) in capital spending overrun in the past four years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s L

  • 4 in 5 Economists Expect a Recession in 2023 or 2024. Do These Things to Get Ready

    Unemployment levels are low and job growth was strong in November, and initial holiday spending reports indicate that consumers didn't cut back on purchases due to inflation or other financial concerns. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. Now, if consumer spending shrinks modestly, it could do the trick of slowing inflation to a nice degree without harming the economy.

  • Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soon - source

    Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is likely to be fined soon by Taiwan's government for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday. Taiwan, which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory, has turned a wary eye on China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology.

  • Yen Traders’ Nerves Jangle on Growing Signs of BOJ Hawkish Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen whipsawed in early Monday trade after reports on a potential change to a key agreement between the government and central bank fueled speculation policy makers are moving closer to a hawkish pivot. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps

  • Immigration an 'ugly story' for Biden administration: Chris Christie

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on “This Week.”

  • ‘SNL’ Cold Open Finds Trump Defending His Trading Cards: ‘Trust Me, It’s Not Pokemon’ (Video)

    Cecily Strong's Kimberly Guilfoyle also showed up to pitch her new Christmas album

  • Why former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei going back home to UCLA might not be good fit

    There were reports that former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was seen on UCLA’s campus, and it could be he was just in the neighborhood.

  • Hydrogen Projects in Australia Are Struggling to Lure Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentAustralia has only one committed hydrogen project out of a vast pipeline of proposals worth A$266 billion ($178 billion), showing the challenge in becoming a major exporter of the

  • Russian army concentrates on offensive on two fronts in Donetsk Oblast General Staff

    The Russian occupying forces are concentrating efforts on offensive attempts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts. Source: evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18.00 on 18 December Quote: "The enemy is trying to regain the lost positions on the Lyman front; on the Zaporizhzhia front, they are repairing the railway infrastructure to improve logistic support.

  • Look At This: Lightscape 2022

    There are all kinds of holiday light shows across Southern California but one of the biggest and brightest is at the L.A. Arboretum. In tonight's Look At This!, Desmond Shaw shows us this year's Lightscape display in Arcadia.

  • Russia receives new batch of Shahed drones

    The Russian Federation has resumed strikes on Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones thanks to a new batch, but they are using them more frugally. Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, during the 24/7 joint newscast Quote: "Yes, this is a new batch, but compared to the initial mass use of the Shahed drones, it is obviously a smaller number.

  • TCU QB Max Duggan to declare for 2023 NFL draft

    TCU quarterback Max Duggan will enter the 2023 NFL draft after the College Football Playoff

  • China Equities Gain as Authorities Signal Pro-Growth Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks listed in Hong Kong advanced after the authorities signaled a shift to a pro-growth stance, as they hinted at business-friendly policies and further support for the property market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s S

  • India’s Economic Activity Looks Set to Slow as Resilience Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentAlthough

  • If Your Flight Is Canceled, You Need to Know This DOT Rule

    In fact, thousands of complaints were filed with the Department of Transportation (DOT) during the busy summer travel season, with customers lamenting late cancellations of air flights, unexpected delays, and more. In particular, there's one DOT rule you absolutely must know if you face a flight cancellation. If you face a flight cancellation, you should be aware of the fact that the Department of Transportation requires your airline to offer a cash refund.

  • NFL highlights: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play

    How the New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday has to be seen to be believed.

  • Ray Buursma: Kyrsten Sinema says adios

    Seldom do puppets cross their leaders, for crossing leaders is tantamount to ignoring the will of the puppeteer.

  • The 15 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s December Coupon Book

    Whether you're shopping for holiday decor, hosting supplies, gifts or other seasonal needs, you can find it all at Costco. And from now through Dec. 24, Costco is offering incredible deals on items to...

  • From the Na'vi's blue skin to the Hallelujah Mountains, how the world of James Cameron's 'Avatar' draws inspiration from Indigenous and Asian cultures

    The film's central theme of clashing civilizations draws from the Japanese anime "Princess Mononoke," while the Na'vi's blue skin has Hindu roots.