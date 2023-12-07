Sunak Faces Test of Power as MPs to Vote Tuesday on Rwanda Bill

(Bloomberg) -- The House of Commons will hold a first vote Tuesday on legislation ministers say will allow the UK government’s deportation program with Rwanda to go ahead, a potentially perilous moment for Rishi Sunak as he tries to maintain his authority over his ruling Conservative Party.

The prime minister is trying to rush through the bill as it tries to get Rwanda flights off the ground before a general election, which is expected in autumn next year but could come sooner. The timetable for the vote in Parliament was confirmed by two people familiar with the government’s thinking. Sunak is due to hold a press conference at about 11 a.m. in London on Thursday.

Read more: Sunak Loses Immigration Minister Over Bid for Rwanda Compromise

Sunak needs the legislation to pass, at least through the House of Commons, if he is to stave off a rebellion among right-wing Tory MPs who want a tougher line on immigration than the prime minister is proposing. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned over the plan late Wednesday, underscoring the danger.

Jenrick quit arguing that Sunak’s anti-immigration legislation doesn’t prevent asylum-seekers from arguing their cases in UK courts — a key demand on the right of the Tory party. His departure is a major blow to the prime minister, who had tried to strike a balance between the more strident voices in his party and a more moderate caucus which is determined to ensure the government adheres to its legal obligations.

While Jenrick was once a high-profile backer of Sunak, he had recently distanced himself from the prime minister especially after populist Home Secretary Suella Braverman was ousted last month.

Braverman has been a fierce criticism of Sunak since her removal, and on Thursday said the prime minister’s legislation is too weak to meet his pledge to stop the boats carrying asylum-seekers across the English Channel.

“This is a very litigious field and there are lots of legal frameworks that apply, Braverman told BBC radio. “The reality is — and the sorry truth — is that it won’t work and it will not stop the boats.”

It means Sunak faces a dangerous few days as he tries to get MPs onside. Compounding the challenge, he is due to testify Monday at the official Covid-19 inquiry about his controversial role in the government’s pandemic response.

Conservative MPs have been told they should regard the Rwanda legislation vote as a confidence issue, according to people familiar with the discussions. That would raise the stakes because if Sunak lost, he’d likely to be told by opponents that his government must resign or seek an election.

But Cabinet minister Chris Heaton-Harris sought to dampen the febrile mood on Thursday, telling Sky News it would not be a confidence vote. “I can’t see why it would need to be because I think all Conservatives will vote for it,” he said.

Meanwhile Tory MPs from different factions are consulting lawyers to see if Sunak’s bill meets their demands.

The legislation is part of a two-pronged approach by Sunak to implement the Rwanda deportation plan. Since being advanced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration in 2022, it’s been repeatedly held up by European and UK courts, culminating in its rejection last month as “unlawful” by the Supreme Court. The first part of the plan was completed Tuesday, when Home Secretary James Cleverly signed a treaty with Rwanda providing guarantees deportees wouldn’t be returned to their home countries.

Conservative strategists see implementing the Rwanda program as key to persuading voters to back the Tories at a general election expected next year. With the Tories trailing the opposition Labour Party by 20 points in polls, Sunak also faces a challenge from the right by Reform UK, the party co-founded by Brexit champion Nigel Farage, which campaigns to reduce immigration.

