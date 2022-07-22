How to Make Crunchy Baked Chicken With Ham and Swiss

This quick chicken dinner is basically comfort and coziness in a dish. The cutlets cook quickly and then are shingled into a baking dish before being blanketed with a thick thyme-and-Swiss cheese sauce (a version of a classic Mornay) and topped with slivers of prosciutto and panko breadcrumbs. After a quick trip under the broiler, the result is decadent and delicious. Don’t worry, you’ll serve green beans alongside to balance out the rich flavors. Pro tip: You can save some money on cutlets by DIYing them at home. Buy an equivalent weight chicken breasts, then slice horizontally through the center to create cutlets.