Crunchyroll users can get a cut of $16 million settlement — but time is running out

Crunchyroll subscribers have until Tuesday, Dec. 12 to claim their share of a multi-million-dollar settlement stemming from alleged privacy violations.

In September, the California-based entertainment company reached a $16 million settlement after it was accused of sharing users’ personal data with third-party sites including Facebook and Google, McClatchy News reported.

Crunchyroll boasts the “world’s largest anime collection,” streaming hundreds of anime and manga titles popular among its more than 120 million registered users.

The company has denied any wrongdoing.

The settlement provides a $30 payment to affected users, according to the settlement administrator.

Here’s what to know and who qualifies:

Who’s eligible?

Crunchyroll users eligible to file a claim must:

Live in the U.S. and be a registered user of any website, mobile app or video-on-demand service owned or operated by Crunchyroll between Sept. 8, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2023.

Live in the U.S. and have watched videos on any website, mobile app or video-on-demand service owned or operated by Crunchyroll between Sept. 8, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2023.

How do I file a claim?

Claim forms can be submitted online at the settlement administrator’s website. A Class Member ID, included in an email sent by the administrator, is required.

Paper claims forms can also be printed and mailed, though online submissions are encouraged.

How much is the payment?

Crunchyroll users who submit a valid claim can receive up to $30, though payments may be higher or lower depending on the number of claims received, administrators said.

When will I receive payment?

A hearing to finalize the settlement is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to administrators. Eligible Crunchyroll users can expect to be paid within 90 days of the settlement’s approval by a court, barring any appeals.

