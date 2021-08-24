Henri leaves $12B in damage in Northeast. Some have lost everything.

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The lights were mostly back on Tuesday in Rhode Island and Connecticut, and floodwaters had receded from New Jersey and New York. Henri was drifting out to sea.

The storm, downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, was centered 50 miles east of Providence, Rhode Island, and headed east. Henri's winds eased to 25 mph, and no more flood watches were in effect.

"Little change in strength is forecast this morning, with the system dissipating by later this afternoon," said Marc Chenard, a National Weather Service senior forecaster.

The storm had hovered over the Northeast, slamming some areas with up to 10 inches of rain. It left behind a wide swath of mud, debris and devastation. The total damage and economic loss from Henri was probably $8 billion to $12 billion, according to AccuWeather founder and CEO Joel Myers.

Central New Jersey was among the areas hardest hit, as rainwater rushed through streets like rivers.

"Part of the state got crushed," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "It was a huge, massive rain event. This is double digit inches in some cases of rain. Unheard of."

Tropical Storm Henri drenches Northeast after making landfall in coastal Rhode Island

Residents of Rossmoor, a retirement community in Monroe Township, returned to soaked homes and ruined possessions. Roseann and John Kiernan said they’d probably have to replace their appliances, tear up walls and carpets and junk their car after their house was swamped with almost nearly 2 feet of water Sunday.

“This is what we were left with: nothing, nothing,” lamented Roseann Kiernan. “They told us that everything has to go.”

In nearby Jamesburg, Luke Becker said his Four Boys ice cream stand was overrun by 4 feet of water. Three inches of mud were left behind.

Tropical Storm Henri flooded roads Aug. 22 in Westerly, R.I.
Tropical Storm Henri flooded roads Aug. 22 in Westerly, R.I.

“We were initially hoping to be back open by Labor Day, but now it looks like we’ve got to go through all the plumbing and rip out a ton of electrical,” he said. “Right now there’s really no timetable.”

In Rhode Island, where Henri made landfall Sunday afternoon, about 8,000 homes and businesses remained without power Tuesday. Almost 100,000 were dark at the peak of the storm. The utility National Grid brought in workers from Massachusetts to help restore power and said all customers should have power by Wednesday.

National Grid: All in RI will have power back by midday Wednesday

High winds were the culprit in Rhode Island as Henri slammed ashore with 60 mph winds and gusts approaching 70 mph. The majority of the issues stemmed from tree limbs falling on power lines, National Grid spokesman Ted Kresse said.

Gov. Dan McKee commended the work of the utility's repair crews and staff and gave credit to executives for responding to requests from the state during and after the storm. McKee reserved judgment on the bigger-picture preparation efforts of the company.

“So inside the storm, I think, they’re doing the absolute best they can, but the question is are we getting the most that we need, the best that we can have in a long-term strategy?” McKee said at a news conference Monday.

National Grid said in a statement that over the past five years, it spent about $500 million on Rhode Island’s electric infrastructure.

“We believe these investments are paying off, as National Grid frequently marks among the top quartiles in key reliability metrics set within the (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) benchmarking data compared to other utilities,” the company said.

Most of Henri's heavy rain fell on the western side of the system, dousing New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York while leaving some areas east of landfall, such as Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts, relatively dry, AccuWeather said.

Contributing: Alex Kuffner, The Providence Journal; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Henri heads out to sea, leaving behind $12B in damage in Northeast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Jersey starts to clean up from Henri

    New Jersey residents and business owners are starting to clean up and assess the damage caused by tropical storm Henri. The slow and sprawling storm system drenched much of the inland Northeast.

  • Henri Deluges Northeast With Rain

    The storm left tens of thousands without power in Rhode Island and forecasters warned heavy rain and flash floods may continue to hit parts of the Northeast.

  • Henri leaves tens of thousands in the Northeast without power

    The storm brought record rainfall and heavy flooding to the area.

  • Storm Henri expected to bring more heavy rain to parts of Northeast

    Storm Henri dumped heavy rain across the Northeastern U.S. on Sunday, causing considerable flash, urban and other minor flooding over the Tri-State Area and New England.The latest: The storm is expected to continue to drench the region through Monday night. More than 60,000 customers throughout the Northeast were without power as of Monday morning, according to Poweroutage.us. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeParts of New York, N

  • Flooding and high winds across the Northeast as Henri advances

    Henri made landfall in the northeastern U.S. on Aug. 23 as a tropical storm, bringing strong winds and heavy rain that led to wind damage and flooding in many areas.

  • Weakened Henri drenches U.S. Northeast, heightening flood threat

    Predicted to be the first major hurricane to make landfall in the region in decades, Henri weakened sooner than expected, sparing residents severe wind damage when it made landfall as a tropical storm at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday near Westerly, Rhode Island. Moving at a six mile-per-hour (9 kph) crawl across southern New England on Monday morning, Henri was forecast to drop an additional one to three inches of rain over parts of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm dropped more than eight inches of rain on parts of central New Jersey and New York City's Brooklyn borough between Saturday and Sunday night, according to data collected by the Maryland-based Weather Prediction Center.

  • Three Wisconsin volleyball stars named to Big Ten preseason all-conference team

    Three Badgers earn Big Ten preseason honors as Wisconsin looks for their third consecutive conference championship

  • Armed protests are picking up, and a new study says they're more likely to turn violent

    As armed protests pick up, a study shows they're six times more likely to become violent than ones where there are no firearms.

  • German SPD ahead of conservatives a month before election, poll shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have pulled ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives for the first time in 15 years, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday, just a month before the country's federal election. Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories. Support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has been falling steadily in recent weeks.

  • Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid

    Pope Francis has sent more than 350,000 euros ($411,000) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Haiti, Bangladesh and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday. A statement said 200,000 euros was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of the Aug. 14 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people. About $70,000 was sent to Bangldesh for continuing recovery assistance from Cyclone Yaas, which left tens of thousands of people homeless last May, and about 100,000 euros to Vietnam, where food supplies have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The Latest: Fauci: Hospitals use more antibody treatments

    Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging hospitals and doctors to make greater use of antibody treatments for people infected with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and deaths rise due to the spread of the delta variant. Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and they’re free thanks to taxpayer support.

  • 3 confirmed tornadoes touch down in Mass. Monday

    The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes touched down Monday in MetroWest.

  • Drummer Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones backbone, dies at 80

    Charlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz, has died, according to his publicist. Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” Doherty said.

  • The fight over mask mandates in schools turns violent

    As children head back to the classroom, a "vocal minority" in the U.S. have resorted to violence or disruptive measures to protest against mask mandates in schools.Driving the news: While the majority of Americans support the mandates, per a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, back-to-school confrontations across the U.S. have gotten so hot that teachers and other officials have been punched, hit and screamed at. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: I

  • South Dakota sees 352% Covid surge in wake of biker event dubbed a ‘super spreader’ last year

    Covid cases over the the past 14 days are averaging at 243 people a day and 123 hospitalisations

  • Why Alabama fans should not worry about the Jahleel Billingsley situation

    Why Alabama fans should not worry about the Jahleel Billingsley situation

  • California officials launch probe into gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder's income disclosure

    "We made a simple mistake and we fixed it as soon as possible," an Elder spokesperson said. "These investigations are very common in campaign world."

  • Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

    As the Biden administration continues to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, these states are ready to offer homes to those fleeing.

  • Peru's Castillo mulls cabinet reshuffle under pressure from opposition

    Peru's leftist President Pedro Castillo is mulling a cabinet reshuffle, a source told Reuters on Tuesday, less than a month after taking office and as he faces a critical confirmation vote later in the week by the opposition-led Congress. The source, who is close to Castillo, requested anonymity to discuss decisions that have not been made public yet. The source said that the ministers on the line belong to the Marxist-Leninist Peru Libre party that propelled Castillo https://www.reuters.com/article/us-peru-election-castillo-newsmaker-idCAKCN2DS1N1 to the presidency and include the heads of the Labor, Transportation and Defense ministries.

  • Russ Weiner Gets $29.5 Million for Madonna’s Old Beverly Hills Estate

    They say patience is a virtue and, while that is debatable from a philosophical point of view, it certainly seems to have been for Russ Weiner when it comes to the sale of a showbiz-pedigreed Beverly Hills estate along a particularly prestigious stretch of Sunset Boulevard. The billionaire Rockstar Energy Drink founder, now in his […]