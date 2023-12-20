With a ‘crushed soul,’ Bluewood suspends ski runs. It’s too warm, too dry for snow

Just a handful of days into the early season, the Bluewood Ski Area is closing operations again due to a lack of snow.

“It is with a crushed soul that Bluewood must suspend operations until the next storm cycle,” General Manager Pete Korfiatis said in a news release.

But he’s still hopeful for a white Christmas Eve.

The early season began Dec. 14, with limited runs available. Tickets were discounted for those who wanted to start out early, knowing there would be fewer options and increased obstacles. While the first several days saw relative success, there wasn’t enough snow to sustain continued operations.

“We have dug every pocket and found every stash of snow available to place on the hill,” stated Korfiatis. “However, there’s nothing left to grab.”

The manager cited current forecasts showing at least two days of warm temperatures in the coming days. Once the pressure system breaks down, it’ll cool off and bring precipitation. With that in mind, Bluewood will assess the conditions through Dec. 22 and 23, he said.

In the event there is enough snow, the ski area will reopen on Christmas Eve with an early closure at 2 p.m. to observe the holiday. It routinely closes for Christmas and will do so again this year, but is hoping to return to operations Dec. 26.

“The Team at Bluewood understands this news may be frustrating, and I assure you, we feel the frustration with you,” stated Korfiatis. “Bluewood suspending operations impacts so many on multiple levels.”

Those who bought discounted early season tickets will enjoy an extension on using them, because of the closure.

Bluewood is thanking its patrons for their loyalty and their understanding during this closure.

“We know there is a great pressure to refire operations, and we will do everything in our power to do so,” said Korfiatis. “We are also very aware that without you, our skiers and riders who support us, we would cease to exist. And for that, we are forever grateful.”

