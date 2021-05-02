Crushing COVID left California with scars as it exits controversial shutdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rachel Moore can't help but feel excited.

The calendar of events at The Music Center, a performing arts center in Los Angeles that she leads, had been blank for months. But now it is slowly filling up with ballets, dance performances and operas.

After a year of some of the strongest pandemic restrictions in the nation, the rate of COVID-19 cases in California has plummeted to be among the lowest in the U.S. Now the state plans to fully reopen by mid-June. Californians and the state’s leaders are celebrating the low infections and reopening plan, with Gov. Gavin Newsom touting it on Twitter as he's toured the state.

Businesses that have been hamstrung by restrictions for a year or more are seeing regulations loosen, some outdoor sports have resumed and theme parks, including Disneyland, reopened to excited guests.

Many like Moore are eager to welcome back normalcy, with hopes of recovering from the severe financial losses from pandemic closures.

"There's incredible pent up demand for our offerings," said Moore, the president and CEO of The Music Center. "I actually think that people are going to rush back when they feel safe because they've had this hole in their heart."

But had The Music Center been based in another state, it may have reopened months ago.

Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center in Los Angeles
Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center in Los Angeles

California's path through the pandemic has been filled with frustrations and heartbreak for many Californians. The state started out as a national leader in combatting COVID-19, promising to follow the science in how it handled the virus and garnering praise from public health experts who say the state’s approach saved saves.

But months of shifting restrictions confused many struggling business owners who saw their livelihoods ripped away, even as the regulations didn't stop the state's ICUs from filling with patients.

The tensions have left the state’s governor battling a recall election.

The Music Center, a performing arts center, is readying to reopen in Los Angeles as the state of California relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions and aims for a full reopening of the state in June.
The Music Center, a performing arts center, is readying to reopen in Los Angeles as the state of California relaxes its COVID-19 restrictions and aims for a full reopening of the state in June.

Restrictions slow virus, but couldn’t stop deadly surge

California became the first state to lockdown — a watershed moment in the nation's response to COVID-19.

The move garnered widespread praise from public health experts, and Newsom’s coronavirus briefings offered a reassuring, nonpartisan message to those in and outside California, even drawing praise from former President Donald Trump.

But it didn't last.

The state started reopening efforts several times only to pull back the reins as cases grew.

Restrictions would ease, allowing businesses to reopen and spend the money needed to restock and rehire — only for restrictions to be reinstated again. Public schools remained shuttered for the majority of the pandemic and still have yet to fully reopen. Theme parks, outdoor sports, museums, hiking trails and beaches were all subject to closure.

For awhile, it seemed to work. Cases stayed relatively low as attention focused on places like New York or the Dakotas that were weathering unfathomable infection rates, with hospitals and morgues filling up.

The success changed in the late fall and early winter as an intense surge hit California. The state became epicenter of the pandemic for a time. The virus filled the state's ICUs and mystified experts, many of whom still struggle to rationalize why California's precautions weren't enough to stop the surge, even as more lax states saw fewer cases.

“The fact is that we really cannot fully explain why we see this virus explode in certain areas, and at the same time, relatively quiescent in others,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious diseases and vaccinology professor emeritus at University of California-Berkeley. “There are lots of things we've learned about this pandemic. But I would say that there's still an enormous amount of a lack of understanding about its behavior.”

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health
Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles' public health school who previously worked at the CDC and World Health Organization, noted some of the differences that set California apart, including homelessness, overcrowding and the state's large share of agricultural and essential workers.

“California does have some unique aspects of what they call a vulnerability index,” he said. “So it's kind of hard sometimes to make those direct comparisons as to what would have happened had we done some more relaxation of measures.”

He added that if the state did relax some precautions, it’s possible the surges may have just occurred quicker or been far worse.

Even so, multiple reports have found the rate of death from COVID in California isn’t much better than the national average.

Economic damage mounts as pandemic continues

Critics of California’s strategy say the state’s approach did a more effective job at crushing the economy than crushing the virus.

Dustin Lancaster, who operates about a dozen restaurants and hotels across Los Angeles, said he feels a sense of relief knowing the state is reopening but it's hard to look back and not hold some resentment and question decisions made by elected leaders.

Over the months of closures, he lost millions along with a music venue and a brand new hotel that he'd opened just months before the pandemic. He still owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in back rent.

Lancaster can't help but look at other states that didn't spend the majority of the year shutdown, like Florida, and questions why the outbreak wasn’t worse there.

“Did any of what we did really do anything to actually stop it? Or was it sort of dumb luck?” he said. “It's a tough one to understand and I guess we'll kind of be unpacking this for years to come.”

Many complained the messaging coming from elected leaders was confusing and sometimes contradictory. The rationale for certain areas, businesses and entities being closed while others were open often wasn't clear or intuitive, critics said.

“There were frustrations when certain sectors seemed to get to reopen faster than our sector and not understanding the logic behind why certain things were allowed to be open,” said Moore. “Why was retail allowed to be open and the retail shop in a museum not? Those inconsistencies were very frustrating.”

Dustin Lancaster, who owns several restaurants and hotels in LA, lost several businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Dustin Lancaster, who owns several restaurants and hotels in LA, lost several businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Amid death and heartache, the state also saw a massive economic downfall: California has lost about 1.5 million jobs. Unemployment, currently at 8.3 percent, remains at one of the highest rates in the country.

Simmering frustrations reached new levels in the late fall and early winter surge. As ICUs filled up, a new set of lockdown measures were announced, including the halting of outdoor dining – once billed as a low-risk lifeline for restaurateurs.

Emil Eyvazoff, who owns two restaurants in L.A. – 71Above and Takami – said there was an almost instant shift in the demeanor of restaurant owners.

“I saw business owners that I know go from being supportive of everything that had happened in the past to resentful,” he said, arguing the second set of closures was more hurtful than the first.

Eyvazoff noted the lengths it takes to reopen a business from rehiring, retraining, new safety measures, restocking supplies. “It can take several weeks to reopen a restaurant,” he said. “It’s not like flipping a switch.”

California saw the highest number of businesses that shuttered both temporarily and permanently by a significant margin, according to Yelp data compiled in the company’s Economic Impact Report released in September. The state of Hawaii, which relies heavily on tourism, was the only to surpass it when examining the data per 1,000 businesses.

California saw nearly 20,000 businesses temporarily close and another 20,000 close permanently from March to September. The next highest was Texas with 8,900 temporary and 5,300 permanent closures.

Along with funds and the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered small businesses loan that can be forgivable, by the federal government, the state of California also offered grants and just last week, Gov. Newsom signed legislation that's set to offer $6.2 billion in tax cuts for over the next six years.

"It's been a hell of a year, the stress, the anxiety. The fear that so many people have had to struggle with," Newsom said during a news conference last week signing the legislation. "That said, the state is coming back, the state is roaring back."

Eyvazoff says he knows he’s one of the lucky ones to make it on the other side of this pandemic.

"I think I'm definitely in the thankful chapter now and grateful chapter right now. It was a long book and it was a very painful read,” he said. “I can't really complain right now. I'm very fortunate. If I had not been so fortunate, and the businesses were not able to survive, I think I really would be feeling very differently."

A man wearing a mask looks out over a road closed to auto traffic near the pier in Manhattan Beach, California, where beaches are closed due to a spike in COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, on July 4, 2020.
A man wearing a mask looks out over a road closed to auto traffic near the pier in Manhattan Beach, California, where beaches are closed due to a spike in COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, on July 4, 2020.

Were California’s ‘extreme measures’ worth it? Experts say time will tell.

Public health experts say California will likely be judged favorably in the future, because the state generally followed the advice of health professionals. Even if the measures were criticized as overly burdensome, the mandates saved lives.

Understanding how successful the state was in fighting the virus will be a question for the history books — it will require a deeper understanding of the virus as well as the economic impacts of lockdown measures, experts say.

Zev Yaroslavsky, the director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and a former L.A. County Supervisor and City Councilman, said when you ask the question: “Were all the strict mandates worth it?” you are ultimately asking whether saving even one additional life was worth it.

"How many people are you willing to sacrifice to death? How important is it to save lives?" he said. "Losing your business is an existential event, it's a brutal price to pay. But you can rebuild your business. You can't do that with your life."

For those most impacted by the state's regulations, comparisons to other states are easy to make, but scientifically problematic.

"Comparing California to Texas or California to Florida is really apples to oranges,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious-disease expert. “They are totally different places with different issues and variables."

The severity of the restrictions is one thing — how they were presented to the public is another concern.

“There were a lot of extreme measures taken, sure, but right now, California does have the lowest case rate in the country,” said Jessica Lall, who leads the Central City Association, an advocacy organization representing 300 businesses in the Los Angeles area.

Yaroslavsky noted the mixed messaging throughout the pandemic coupled with the hypocrisy of Newsom attending a dinner party at The French Laundry — one of the world's most exclusive restaurants — at a time when he was discouraging Californians from traveling to see family during the holidays, hurt public trust at a moment when it was sorely needed.

"You really only have one shot at the public, to get the public on your side, to get the public in lockstep. Once the public senses that there is inconsistency, not only do they become inconsistent, but they lose confidence in the people who are making these recommendations," he said. "You have to explain why there are differences and why decisions are being made very clearly and transparently."

For Newsom, the question over his managing of the pandemic might be answered later this year when he faces a recall election. Opponents of the first-term governor were able to gather enough signatures to force the issue on the ballot, likely this fall. Yaroslavsky said the criticisms against Newsom have been fairly common amid the pandemic but the state's long history with recalls helped fuel the effort.

"They've all paid a price, everybody in government. Any politician today has taken a hit politically because this has been an unprecedented societal disaster," he said. "But there have definitely been some who are paying a bigger price than others."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California reopening, but shutdown leaves state scarred

Recommended Stories

  • Should scientists be allowed to grow human embryos in a dish beyond 14 days? Is it scientifically important or morally wrong?

    Some scientists say extending human embryo research to 28 days could lead to important breakthroughs. Others say changing the rules now is unethical.

  • Zillow Market Pulse: April 30, 2021

    GDP grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% in Q1 on the back of strong growth in consumer spending and continued housing strength. The post Zillow Market Pulse: April 30, 2021 appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Abcarian: How Republican states are trying to squelch our rights

    GOP lawmakers who don't like protests and election losses are resorting to terrible legislation to get their way.

  • Havana syndrome: NSA officer’s case hints at microwave attacks since 90s

    When Mike Beck developed a rare form of Parkinson’s US intelligence concluded he was the victim of a hi-tech weapon Havanna Syndrome illustrating the use of suspected micro/radio waves Composite: Guardian Design/Getty When the first reports surfaced of a mysterious disorder that was afflicting dozens of US diplomats in Cuba, Mike Beck’s reaction was one of recognition and relief. Beck, a retired National Security Agency counterintelligence officer, was at his home in Maryland, scrolling through the day’s news on his computer when he spotted the story, and remembers shouting out to his wife. “I got excited because I thought: well, it’s coming out now that it’s not a mirage,” Beck said. “I felt bad for the victims but thought: ‘Now I’m no longer one of one. I’m one of many.’” Beck had been forced into retirement in late 2016 by a rare early-onset, non-tremor form of Parkinson’s disease, and he had evidence, supplied by the NSA and the CIA, that he could have been the victim of a deliberate attack from a microwave weapon. After years of lonely struggle, he now feels vindicated. Last December the National Academy of Sciences published a report finding that the scores of CIA and state department officials affected by “Havana syndrome” in Cuba, China and elsewhere, were most likely suffering the “effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency energy”. After years of playing down the reports and failing to provide proper medical care for the victims, Washington is now clearly alarmed at the implications of the attacks. The Democratic and Republican leadership on the Senate intelligence committee put out a bipartisan statement on Friday, saying: “This pattern of attacking our fellow citizens serving our government appears to be increasing.” The statement came the day after the White House said it was looking into “unexplained health incidents” after reports that two of its own officials had been targeted in the Washington area. The CIA and state department have launched taskforces to investigate and it was reported last week that the Pentagon had launched its own inquiry into suspected microwave attacks on US troops in the Middle East. Earlier this month, the senior director for the western hemisphere in the national security council, Juan Gonzalez, voiced concern over the lingering risk to US diplomats from microwave weapons in Cuba, in an interview with the CNN Spanish language service. The reality is that this has been an intelligence community issue for decades Mark Zaid But what is so striking about Beck’s case is that its origins were two decades earlier – and that it produced official confirmation more than eight years ago that such weapons had been developed by America’s adversaries. That raises more questions about why the CIA and state department were so reluctant to believe their own officers could have been targeted by such weapons when cases appeared in Cuba and then China in 2018 and elsewhere around the world. “The reality is that this has been an intelligence community issue for decades,” said Mark Zaid, a lawyer representing both Beck and Havana Syndrome victims. An NSA statement declassified in 2014 for Beck’s work injury compensation case stated: “The National Security Agency confirms that there is intelligence information from 2012 associating the hostile country to which Mr Beck traveled in the late 1990’s, with a high powered microwave system weapon that may have the ability to weaken, intimidate or kill an enemy, over time, and without leaving evidence. “The 2012 intelligence information indicated that this weapon is designed to bathe a target’s living quarters in microwaves, causing numerous physical effects, including a damaged nervous system.” Beck is still not allowed to name the hostile country he visited in 1996, but said he and a colleague, Charles “Chuck” Gubete, had gone to make sure a US diplomatic building under construction was not bugged. “It was a sensitive assignment,” Beck told the Guardian. “So we knew what we were getting into from the standpoint of the hostile country being a critical threat environment.” On arrival, he and Gubete were detained at the airport and then put up in adjoining rooms in a budget hotel after their release. On their second day on the project, they expanded their sweep to a neighbouring building and came across what he calls “a technical threat to the equity we were there to protect”. A worker looks at a huge concrete Cuban flag being build in front of the US embassy in Havana last month. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images They reported the device to their superiors and left it in place. The next day, they were passed a message from a local translator working with the Americans that the host country authorities, in Beck’s words, “had seen what we did and that was not a good thing”. The next day, Beck said: “I woke up and I was really, really groggy. I was not able to wake up routinely. It was not a normal event. I had several cups of coffee and that didn’t do a thing to get me going.” The symptoms passed by the time Beck and Gubete returned to the US. But 10 years later, when Beck was in the UK, on secondment to General Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Britain’s NSA counterpart, he came down suddenly with crippling symptoms. “The right side of my body started freezing up. I was limping and I couldn’t move my arm,” he said. He was referred to a neurologist who diagnosed Parkinson’s. At the time, Beck was 45. I thought this is not coincidental that we’re both presenting the same variant of Parkinson’s at the same time Mike Beck Shortly afterwards, he was visiting NSA headquarters and happened to bump into Gubete. Beck was shocked by what he saw. “He was walking like an old man,” he recalled. “He was slumped over and walking really awkwardly. I went up to him and said: ‘What’s going on?’” Within a few days, Gubete, 55 at the time, was diagnosed with the same form of Parkinson’s disease as Beck. “I’ve worked in counter-intelligence for the predominance of my career,” Beck said. “I thought this is not coincidental that we’re both presenting the same variant of Parkinson’s at the same time. This is not happenstance.” The cause of their shared plight was a total mystery to Beck until 2012 when he saw US intelligence communications about a microwave weapon with potentially debilitating neurological effects developed by the country he and Gubete visitedtogether. He was able to get part of that intelligence declassified for his labor department claim in 2014 – but by then it was too late for Gubete. He had died at home, of a suspected heart attack the previous year. Mike Beck. Photograph: Handout Even with the declassified intelligence, the NSA leadership continued to oppose Beck’s claim, so he arranged a briefing by CIA experts who came to NSA headquarters in the spring of 2016. “Their opinion was based upon information that they had – and that NSA didn’t have access to – and they supported my affirmation that I had been attacked in the hostile country with a microwave weapon,” Beck recalled. “They said it was a ‘no-brainer’ that this medical condition was due to an attack.” On 24 August 2016, according to Beck and his lawyer, Zaid, the head of NSA security and counter-intelligence, Kemp Ensor, sent an email to the NSA chief of staff, Liz Brooks, supporting Beck’s account. The NSA did not respond to a request for comment. There are still many unanswered questions about the Beck case. Gubete had a family history of Parkinson’s and any causal effect between microwave radiation and the disease is unknown, and differs from the more recent cases. But it is clear from the Beck case that when the wave of Havana syndrome injuries began in 2016, US intelligence agencies knew much more that they admitted to. My head was spinning, incredible nausea, I felt like I had to go to the bathroom and throw up. It was just a terrifying moment Marc Polymeropoulos It took a three-year campaign by CIA and state department employees targeted by the attacks to have their illnesses taken seriously, to receive proper treatment and for the mysterious attacks to be properly investigated. “That it’s taken me three years to get treatment is disgraceful, ethically and morally,” said Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior officer in the CIA’s clandestine service,. “You make a pact when you join the Central Intelligence Agency – particularly in the operations side, the silent service. They asked me to do some really unusual and risky things over the years, in some pretty bad places but you always had a pact with your leadership that if you got jammed up, they would have your back,” he said. Polymeropoulos was visiting Moscow in 2017, as deputy chief of operations of the CIA’s Europe and Eurasia Mission Centre, when he experienced crippling symptoms of an attack. “I was woken up in the middle of the night with an incredible case of vertigo,” he said. “My head was spinning, incredible nausea, I felt like I had to go to the bathroom and throw up. It was just a terrifying moment for me. I had tinnitus which was ringing in my ears, and the vertigo was really what was incredibly debilitating and I really wasn’t sure what was happening. I couldn’t stand up. I was falling over.” “Since that incident, I have had a headache 24/7 for three years and there’s a mental health challenge in this too,” Polymeropoulos said. “I was able to work for two hours every morning but then I’d be spent. Even having a conversation like this, I would be exhausted after that.” The US embassy in Moscow in 2012. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images He is convinced that Russia is behind the attacks, and also says he is certain that Russia is the unnamed country in the Beck case. In 1996, the US was in the process of tearing down the top two storeys of its Moscow embassy because the building was so full of bugging devices. Four new floors were constructed with the aim of creating a secure environment. The new CIA director, William Burns, assured Congress earlier this month that he was taking the problem seriously and that he had appointed a senior officer to run a taskforce “ensuring people get the care they deserve and need, and also making sure we get to the bottom of this”. Polymeropoulos, who is now being treated at Walter Reed military hospital and is pushing for other CIA victims to get similar treatment, said he was cautiously optimistic. “Under Bill Burns, there seems to be a sea change. We have to see actions now, not just words. But I have hope,” he said. Meanwhile, a quarter-century after his ill-fated trip to a hostile nation, Michael Beck is still fighting for workers’ compensation. The Department of Labor has turned down his claim but the one-year window for appeal is still open. “I’m not suing anyone,” he said. “I’m just looking for what’s right out of this.”

  • Black candidate challenges political status quo in Spain

    Two young Senegalese men met on a Europe-bound migrant boat in 2006, a year that saw a record influx of Africans to Spain's Canary Islands. Since then, one died of a heart attack running away from Spanish police and the other is running in a polarized election Tuesday for a seat in Madrid's regional assembly. Serigne Mbaye not only wants to fight what he considers to be “structural racism” against African migrants but also to defy a history of underrepresentation of the Black community and other people of color in Spanish politics.

  • OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Tuscany, Italy

    Courtesy VRBOPodere La Specola, Tuscany, Italy (Vrbo): The Roaring Twenties are back, baby! Or so we are all desperately hoping. Summer 2021 is the time to trade in your flapper-girl fringe and coupe of champagne for a mask with fringe and vaccination records… and a coupe of champagne (not everything has to change in 100 years). And then (safely) book a trip somewhere fabulous. For those whose tastes lean towards da Vinci, this is a Tuscan getaway that will have you bringing out the oil paints and doing your best impression of Mona Lisa. Courtesy VRBO Let’s talk about the most important feature first: the grounds. After a year of being cooped up, it’s time to throw open the doors and permanently declare your life al fresco. This expansive yard is complete with a large pool, a hydromassage tub, plenty of space to lounge, and views that will have you clicking that camera nonstop. Courtesy VRBO Podere La Specola has plenty of that rustic Italian appeal. But don’t let the weathered stone or antique vibes fool you. This is an old-school villa. Read: large and fit for an extended family. Or, in this case, your 17 closest vaccinated friends. Courtesy VRBO If you get tired of your immediate surroundings (unimaginable, I know), you can get those steps in while you wander a little farther afield. The property is surrounded by everything on the quintessential Tuscan countryside checklist: olive groves, rolling green hills, and a bucolic forest. Courtesy VRBO Can’t imagine leaving? No problem. While the on-site owners (don’t worry, they live in their own private space on the property) might object to you permanently moving in, there is a 5-14 night minimum, which means you have a great excuse to plan a nice long vacation. Sorry, boss, it’s mandatory. Courtesy VRBO “La Specola” means “observatory” in Italian, a nod to one of the home’s former residents. Among his many renaissance-man accolades, Marsilio Ficino was an astrologer and a teacher of the Medicis. Don’t forget the recommended bedtime story after a night gazing at the stars: “Good Night, Barbera.” Courtesy VRBO This property is made up of a main house and two annexes. While each has its own set of living areas and bedrooms, the main house is where the communal areas for eating, drinking, and catching up on all the year’s craziest events are. Courtesy VRBO The second most important feature of this (and any) holiday home: the option to add on an in-home chef. Homemade pizza and authentic bolognese, anyone? Courtesy VRBO Who needs to eat in the finest establishments to be found in Florence or Rome—or the nearby village of Figline Valdarno—when you have this dining setup in your very own (temp) home. Courtesy VRBO In America, a home filled and furnished with antiques might be considered something of a poseur. In Tuscany, it’s an authentic expression of being hundreds of years old. Those copper pots? Brand new at time of purchase. Courtesy VRBO Some old houses skimp on the bathrooms—indoor plumbing took awhile to catch on, after all—but not here, where your crew of 18 has 10.5 baths to enjoy. Courtesy VRBO Like all quality, centuries-old villas, this country home can sleep generations of family members in the nine bedrooms. Or, if you’re one of those unfortunate souls who has been living that family life during a long, hard quarantine, it can sleep up to 18 of your best friends. Courtesy VRBO It’s impossible to believe you could ever want more than this little forkful of paradise—more than two social plans in a week has many of us running for solitude these days. But if you want to stretch your legs outside of the beautiful grounds of Podere La Specola, Florence is just a short drive away, as is the famed outlet shopping center known as The Mall. Courtesy VRBO The bedding may be thoroughly modern, but the wall art gives you a little taste of the local Renaissance flair. Courtesy VRBO To truly embrace the revival of the Roaring Twenties, we should be thinking in multiples: vacations, parties, massages. But planning out your travel and spa schedule can be so stressful. You should probably book a trip to Tuscany and get to work on your calendar while relaxing near an olive grove. Bottoms up!Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sen. Hickenlooper: I'm "optimistic" we can reach bipartisan solution on infrastructure

    Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Col.) said at a virtual Axios event Friday he is "optimistic" lawmakers will reach a bipartisan solution on infrastructure that "many Republicans will be able to embrace."Why it matters: President Biden's multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package has met swift backlash from Republicans, though some have signaled willingness to reach a compromise.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.GOP senators have met with the Biden administration to discuss an alternative proposal.In his rebuttal to the president's address to Congress Wednesday night, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) called Biden's package a "big government waste, plus the biggest jobs-killing tax hikes in a generation."What he's saying: It's the job of "both parties to reach out and to try and create opportunities on specific issues where we can find agreement," Hickenlooper said. "Every 40 or 50 years, we roll up our sleeves and say it's time ... We're going to make these investments that are going to help our country for the next 50 or 75 years. And this feels like that kind of a time," he added. "Bipartisan band-aids" aren't going to cut it.Hickenlooper also reflected on the Jan. 6 insurrection."It was my first full day of work so it was a pretty strenuous orientation," he said. While the incident was difficult and frightening to live through, he said that being forced into close quarters gave him the chance to get to know several senators on both sides of the aisle. "People sharing that experience in one room is going to make it possible to be more bipartisan, to find more common ground on things like infrastructure," he noted. Watch the event.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mantis shrimp throw deadly punches just 9 days after birth

    Baby animals are often adorable, but this belies the fact that many are born with some pretty intense survival skills. This is especially true for creatures that don't nurture their young since newborns have to fend for themselves as soon as they are brought into the world. A new study of the infamous mantis shrimp reveals that for many species, newborn mantis shrimp pack a serious punch within about a week of hatching, though their strength is nothing compared to that of their parents. The research, which was published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, looked at the larvae of several different species of mantis shrimp and found that many exhibit incredible abilities as little as nine days after hatching. Mantis shrimp are famous for their incredible punching and spearing abilities. Adult mantis shrimp can accelerate their folded appendages so fast that they create an air pocket when they punch. As it turns out, that ability is present in even the youngest mantis shrimp. Mantis shrimp are capable of their incredible feats of fisticuffs thanks to a spring-like mechanism built into their front legs. The exoskeleton of the shrimp actually deforms, holding stored energy and then releasing it like a rubber band all at once as soon as the shrimp decides it's time to go hands-on. Because of the transparent nature of especially young mantis shrimp, the researchers were able to study this mechanism in great detail, but it doesn't answer all of the questions that scientists have about the various species. In studying the tiny shrimp, the authors of the paper reveal that juvenile mantis shrimp as small as a grain of rice possess the same punching ability as their parents. They may use this in order to subdue tiny prey which they must consume to grow bigger and become a real heavyweight knockout artist. However, the speed at which the baby shrimp punch isn't anywhere near the power they will eventually have, which is something of a mystery for scientists. Because the baby shrimp are smaller but use a similar spring mechanism in their legs, you'd think that they might punch even faster, but with less overall force, when compared to the adults. That doesn't seem to be the case, and the research team offers a few guesses as to why that might be. "Theoretically, they should be producing the highest acceleration but we don't find that," Jacob Harrison of Duke University, lead author of the work, said in a statement. "There are limitations to these spring and latch structures that we don't fully understand, but whenever biology moves away from theoretical models it highlights some pretty interesting areas for us to learn." One possibility is that water resistance is simply too strong to overcome for the smaller shrimp, reducing the speed at which they punch. Another theory is that the shrimp's spring-actuated punching power is enhanced as it grows due to chances in its exoskeleton or other parts.

  • No, Roger Marshall: We can’t just ‘move on’ when you’re still telling the Big Lie

    A Capitol Police officer died, along with at least four other people. But MAGA means never having to say you’re sorry.

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • 3D-printed home in Dutch city expands housing options

    Elize Lutz and Harrie Dekkers' new home is a 94-square meter (1,011-square foot) two-bedroom bungalow that resembles a boulder with windows. The house, for now, looks strange with its layers of printed concrete clearly visible — even a few places where printing problems caused imperfections. In the future, as the Netherlands seeks ways to tackle a chronic housing shortage, such construction could become commonplace.

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington snubbed from NFL Draft, but lands with Baltimore Ravens

    Ar’Darius Washington is taking his talents to the Ravens as an undrafted free agent

  • GOP Rep. Liz Cheney responds to criticism over fist bumping Biden: 'We're not sworn enemies'

    Cheney, who has been highly critical of Biden's policies, defended the friendly greeting at his address to Congress: "We're Americans."

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Family home of Darla Moore, USC mega-donor, catches fire Saturday

    Six generations of the Moore family have lived on the property where the home was built.

  • TCU tight end Pro Wells to sign with Cincinnati Bengals as undrafted free agent

    The former TCU TE will pair up with the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner

  • NASCAR’s Kyle Busch unwraps birthday present with trucks victory at Kansas Speedway

    Here’s how it went down at the Saturday night warmup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.