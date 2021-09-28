'Crushing Humiliation!' Colbert Taunts Trump And Republicans Over Latest Defeat
Stephen Colbert was happy to share the news on Monday night that not only is the Arizona election “audit” complete, but that Donald Trump lost.
Again.
“This audit is a crushing humiliation for the GOP,” Colbert said, noting that Joe Biden won the audit — and by an even larger margin than originally thought.
“Wow!” Colbert said, before making a joke referring to one of Trump’s signature lines. “He really did get tired of winning.”
Colbert noted that the audit was commissioned by Republicans, who hired “MAGA fans” with a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist serving as CEO to conduct the review. And yet, Trump still lost.
“That’s like hiring your mom to judge the handsomest boy contest and still losing to a 78-year-old guy from Delaware,” Colbert joked.
See more in his Monday night monologue:
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.