Cruz convicted in 2020 Norman gunpoint robbery

Oct. 1—Angel N. Cruz, who in 2020 robbed an elderly man at gunpoint in a Norman home invasion, was sentenced in Cleveland County District Court to 20 years in prison and 10 years suspended sentence Wednesday.

According to a pre-sentence investigation provided by Judge Thad Balkman to The Transcript, Cruz, 24, and two female juveniles on Sept. 21, 2020, threatened Joe Milligan, a disabled man over 80, in his home. He later refused to stop for a police officer when he tried to apprehend him.

Cruz was sentenced for robbery with a weapon in concert and together with two juvenile females, first-degree burglary in concert and together with two juvenile females, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer and pattern of criminal offenses.

Milligan in a statement to the court said Cruz entered his home with the two juveniles, pointed the gun at him and demanded his wallet, cash, watch, cellphone, credit cards and keys. He said he was struck with the gun "for no reason" as he was cooperating.

"I was hoping and praying I was not going to be killed," the statement reads.

The three then made multiple purchases with Milligan's credit card, according to Norman police.

Two days after the robbery, Cruz tried to elude Oklahoma City police when they tried to conduct a traffic stop. They arrested him after an officer deployed his stop sticks and hit the rear tires, according to the police report.

Milligan said he lost his sense of safety from the incident. He said he has changed all his locks, installed security cameras and sees a psychologist to help him work through nightmares from the robbery.

Cruz was previously convicted in 2015 for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and in 2014 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a license, records show.

The investigation stated Cruz "has a past criminal history" of offenses similar to the ones he committed in 2020. He was also described as not accepting responsibility for his involvement in the offense.

"Probation alone does not appear to be sufficient deterrent," the investigation reads.