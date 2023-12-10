Cruz formally charged with five counts

Dec. 9—The general manager of the Muskogee Civic Center was formally charged in court Friday on five drug-related counts.

John Cruz was arrested Wednesday at work on a complaint of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, and appeared Friday before Special Judge Robin Adair. He is currently on administrative leave from his job.

According to official court records, Cruz, who appears as John Paul Cruz Rosado on official documents, is charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of felony, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Aggravated trafficking in Oklahoma is an 85% crime," said Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards. "His bond is set at $500,000."

The 85% means that if convicted, the defendant must serve a minimum of 85% of the sentence. In Oklahoma, aggravated trafficking carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, so if convicted, the defendant must serve a minimum of 12.75 years in prison.

An affidavit in the court documents says Cruz "knowingly possessed in excess of 500 grams of cocaine inside his residence." It also said that of the four pistols found in the Cruz home, two pistols were loaded and readily available in the master bedroom.

Cruz was represented by Steve Money, but only for Friday's hearing. Cruz informed the court he plans to hire his own attorney.

Edwards said the maximum penalties for each offense are as follows:

—Count 1, aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, up to 20 years in prison, minimum mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

—Count 2, possession of firearm during commission of felony, up to 10 years in prison.

—Count 3, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance.

—Count 4, possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed, 0-5 years.

—Count 5, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 0-1 years.

Counts 1-4 are felonies and Count 5 is a misdemeanor. Edwards said he wasn't 100% sure of the maximum penalty for the maintaining a place violation because he's rarely tried a person for that violation.

Cruz's next schedule appearance in court will be before Adair on Dec. 22.