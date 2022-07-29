Cruz guilty of second-degree murder of wife

Jul. 28—A man who found his wife of 14-years "butt-naked" in a video chat with another man was broken hearted, a defense attorney told the jury. He later killed her in a vicious attack.

Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, 36, formerly of Village Lane off Genesis Rd., was convicted by a Cumberland County jury of the lesser included offense of second-degree murder after the panel deliberated about three hours.

He was found guilty of strangling, stabbing and beating his estranged wife, Sante Cecilia Amryccio Mendez, on Aug. 2, 2020. A Tennessee Medical Examiner — who conducted the autopsy on the victim's body — testified any one of the three would have been sufficient to cause death.

Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie accepted and concurred with the guilty verdict and set a sentencing hearing for Sept. 2. Cruz is facing 15 to 25 years in prison to be served at 100%.

Crossville Police Officers Joel Stephens and Cory Kelsch responded the area of Centennial Park in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2020. A dispatcher reported to police a male caller was upset but there was a language barrier and dispatchers were not able to determine much from the call.

Other officers joined the two and eventually Cruz was found on the edge of the park sometime after 4:30 a.m. CPD Ptl. Kaycee Peters was called to communicate with Cruz because of his experience living in Chile and South America as a missionary.

Peters — who admitted some issues with translating verbs and nouns from Spanish to English — said he understood enough to learn from Cruz he was at fault in the death of his wife.

At one point, Peters quoted Cruz as stating, "I didn't want to kill her in front of the kids." Assistant District Attorneys Philip Hatch and Allison Null would later use that quote when trying to establish premeditation, an element of first-degree murder.

With the help of Cruz, police were directed to where he had dragged his wife's body. The location was near the park about 30 yards or more in a heavy underbrush and woods. Cruz had covered the body with his coat.

The location was about 100 yards from the apartment where Cruz, his wife and children resided.

Forensic biologist Gulpreet Bowman, a state medical examiner, testified to the wounds that Mendez suffered. They included strangulation marks around the neck, trauma to the chest by a blunt object and a stab wound that penetrated the chest, lung and punctured the heart sac. She testified there were other scratches, bruises and abrasions found on the body.

Hatch planned to introduce excerpts of TBI Special Agent Shawn Scott's taped interview with Cruz on the night of the killing. Vires objected, saying "snippets" from the interview could be one sided, would not reflect both sides of the interview and could be prejudicial to his client.

Vires asked the entire tape be played for the jury. McKenzie ruled Cruz had a right to have the over two hours of repetitive questions and answers played for the jury.

For about an hour, jurors listened to the interview.

Scott also testified, noting that investigators found one woman's shoe inside the apartment and another just outside the apartment. He told the jury the victim was fully clothed but shoeless when the body was found.

The interview — with a translator present — began with Cruz being read his rights, which he signed and waived.

"Explain to me what happened last night," Scott asked Cruz.

Cruz responded he returned home around 1 a.m., entered his wife's bedroom to find her lying nude on her bed engaged in a video chat over her cell phone. Cruz said the two argued, he left and went to bed in another section of the apartment.

Despite being married for 14 years, the two had not communicated with each other or slept together for about four months, he said.

When asked by Scott to continue, Cruz said he was awakened by his wife around 4:30 a.m. and another argument broke out. State prosecutors disputed who woke whom.

Cruz continued that his wife assaulted him and the arguing spilled out into the yard. He said his couldn't remember what happened next and his next memory of the night was finding himself in the park.

The rest of the tape contained attempts by Scott to get Cruz to elaborate on actions around and including the homicide. Each question was met with the response, "I don't remember."

At one point Cruz uttered, "No one saw me," and at another point during questioning he responded, "I know I killed her, that's all" ... "I just got fed up."

When asked again for details, Cruz is heard (through a translator arranged by the TBI) to say, "I just said I killed her. I killed her. That's it."

At that point, the playing of the recorded interview was stopped. Attorneys for both sides agreed with McKenzie what had been played of the audio interview of Cruz was sufficient.

This left over an hour of the interview not played for the jury. The jury was, however, provided a copy of the tape if they wished to listen to more of the interview.

The state rested its case and Cruz under oath stated he had chosen not to testify, which is his constitutional right. Vires then rested the defense's case with no witnesses called on behalf of Cruz.

The jury had the option of finding Cruz innocent or guilty of the indicted charge of first-degree murder. Lesser included charges that could be considered included second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and criminally negligent homicide.

Null closed the state's case, telling the jury that all three elements of first-degree murder — unlawful, intentional and premeditated — were proven by the state.

Vires countered that Cruz was guilty of voluntary manslaughter for unlawfully killing his wife with the extenuating circumstances of his state of passion and anger at the moment.

He challenged the state's theory of planning the killing during the three hours between confrontations that night and over the previous four months.

"That's not how heartbreak works," Vires told the jury. He said his client was so furious and hurt that he could not recall details of the event.

Hatch said things were not as they had been made to appear, referring to not living as man and wife.

He quoted Cruz as stating he was "fed up" and that Cruz made the decision to take his wife outside — because of his kids — and at that point had made the premeditated decision to kill her.

"He was judge and jury," Hatch said.

Both the victim and the accused are undocumented immigrants and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has already placed a hold on Cruz for a deportation hearing after his court appearances and sentence are completed.

