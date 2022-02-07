Cruz Hernandez-Hernandez gets 4 years in prison 2015 Christmas Day crash in Dover

Wearing an orange sweatshirt, Cruz Hernandez-Hernandez sits in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court on Monday when he pleaded guilty to causing a crash that seriously injured a woman on Christmas Day 2015 in Dover.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A man has been sentenced to serve four years in prison for a crash that seriously injured two people in Dover on Christmas Day in 2015.

Cruz Hernandez-Hernandez, 41, pleaded guilty Monday to two charges of aggravated vehicular assault, two charges of vehicular assault and two charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos found him guilty, and sentenced him for the charges.

At the same hearing Monday, she gave him a six-month prison sentence for identity fraud in an unrelated case.

Hernadez drove over the centerline of N. Tuscarawas Avenue into a truck driven by Frances Taralla on Dec. 25, 2015. Her now-deceased husband Joseph Taralla was a front-seat passenger.

The head-on collision left Frances, then 56, with four broken or damaged neck vertebrae. She was left with limited movement of her head and left arm.

Joseph Taralla, then 71, suffered a broken left wrist and had permanent bruising. He died Jan. 8, 2021.

On the evening of the crash, the at-fault driver told Dover police his name was Carlos G. Diaz DeJesus. He claimed to be a 32-year-old Canton resident.

He was kept at the Tuscarawas County jail for eight hours, like other drunks, then released.

His whereabouts were unknown until last summer, when a New Mexico man complained about someone using his name and Social Security number to work at a Strasburg business.

Strasburg police found the identity theft suspect, Hernandez, in New Philadelphia with help from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. He had previously been deported.

Hernandez was charged in connection with the 2015 crash after the fingerprints taken at his booking on the identity fraud case matched the prints taken from his booking after the Christmas Day accident.

Strasburg Police Chief David Warrick learned that Hernandez was deported because of an aggravated vehicular homicide case filed against him in 2000 in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court under the name Roberto E. Lopez, the name now used for him on the roster of the Tuscarawas County jail, where he was booked on July 29. The jail roster says he is 49 years old. The 2000 case related to the death of Pedro Miguel Baltazar was dismissed without prejudice.

The defendant has also used the alias of Alex Hernandez-Hernandez, according to court records. Court records indicate he is 41 years old.

In addition to the prison sentence, Thomakos ordered Hernandez to pay a $375 fine for drunk driving. He will be required to pay court costs and $2,002 in restitution. Parole could last between 18 months and three years on the traffic offenses, according to the judge. She said parole supervision is not mandatory for identity fraud, but could last up to two years. The judge gave him a driver's license suspension of 10 years. He received credit against his prison sentence for 193 days already spent in the county jail.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Cruz Hernandez-Hernandez gets 4 years in prison for 2015 Dover crashy