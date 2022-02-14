Cruz Hernandez-Hernandez will not be prosecuted in 22-year-old vehicular homicide case

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A man sentenced to four years in prison for a 2015 vehicular assault will not be tried for a vehicular homicide charge dating to the year 2000.

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer said the 22-year-old case against Cruz Hernandez-Hernandez related to the death of Pedro Miguel Baltazar will not be pursued for several reasons.

"We looked into it, and it is our opinion that the vehicular homicide is unprovable," Styer wrote in an email. "Namely, we cannot prove that he was intoxicated or driving recklessly at the time, nor could we disprove his account at the time that Baltazar darted out in front of him."

Hernandez, 41, was sentenced Feb. 7 to four years in prison for causing a crash that seriously injured a man and a woman in Dover on Christmas Day in 2015. He pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated vehicular assault, two charges of vehicular assault and two charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos also sentenced him to six months in prison for an unrelated identity theft.

Styer said that the biggest charge prosecutors might be able to prove against Hernandez in the 2000 case is leaving the scene of an accident, which was a low-level felony at the time the crash.

"The staleness of the case creates procedural and practical obstacles, which makes presenting the case untenable," Styer wrote.

Styer said it is "very likely" Hernandez will be prosecuted for federal immigration charges and will likely serve additional federal incarceration after his sentence for the 2015 crash and identity theft.

Hernandez, also known as Roberto E. Lopez, is in the United States illegally, having emigrated from Guatemala.

He was indicted in 2020 under the Lopez name. After the 2015 Dover crash, he told police his name was Carlos G. Diaz DeJesus. He claimed to be a 32-year-old Canton resident.

Hernandez was prosecuted for the latest crash after being connected to both the 2015 and 2020 crashes when Strasburg police investigated an identity theft complaint. Law enforcement connected Hernandez to the cases through matching fingerprints.

