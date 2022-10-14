Cruz judge to hear state’s case for interview with juror who felt ‘threat’ after decision

The judge overseeing the Nikolas Cruz trial will hear arguments at 1:30 p.m. Friday to determine if a disgruntled juror who claimed she was threatened by another juror should be interviewed by police.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer agreed to the request for a hearing from Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor, who filed a motion with the court late Thursday saying the juror called the state attorney’s office and asked to speak to lead prosecutor Michael Satz.

“The court has a duty to investigate this allegation,” Pryor wrote.

In the memo, the state attorney cited a 2007 case in which a juror who felt threatened by two other jurors was granted the right to be interviewed.

After a three-month trial, a 12-member jury decided Thursday to spare the life of Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 students and administrators and injuring 17 others during the state’s worst high school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. Instead, Cruz will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The jury’s decision stunned family members, who relived their losses in explicit detail during the three-month trial.

After the trial, one of the jurors who voted for life in prison wrote a letter to the judge disputing supposed chatter from other jurors that she had already made up her mind on the sentence before the trial.

“This allegation is untrue and I maintained my oath to the court that I would be fair and unbiased,” she wrote. “The deliberations were very tense and some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that I would vote for life.”

Broward prosecutors have not named the juror who called the office and will be the focus on the afternoon hearing.