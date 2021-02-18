Cruz returning to Texas amid backlash over Cancun trip while millions lost power in his state during a fatal winter storm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Cruz
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Cumming, Ga. Brynn Anderson/AP

  • Sen. Ted Cruz is traveling back to Houston from Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday.

  • He said he took the trip at the behest of his kids because he wanted "to be a good dad."

  • Cruz is facing intense backlash for leaving Texas amid a deadly winter storm.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is traveling back to Houston from Cancun, Mexico, on Thursday, CNN first reported, as he faces on onslaught of criticism for taking a vacation while his state faces a severe winter storm.

The family trip had been planned a long time ago, but Cruz was expected to return imminently, a source told the Associated Press. Images apparently showing Cruz on a standby list for a flight from Cancun to Houston also surfaced on social media on Thursday morning, but his name eventually disappeared.

Hours after the news broke on his trip to Cancun, Cruz in a statement confirmed his plans to return to Texas on Thursday.

"This has been an infuriating week for Texas," Cruz said. "With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

The Texas lawmaker said his team has been in "constant communication" with state and local leaders to "get to the bottom of what happened in Texas."

The storm has left millions of Texans without power, heat, and potable water amid record-low temperatures.

Cruz left for Mexico on Wednesday.

Many were seemingly enraged by the prospect of the senator abandoning his state as it struggles to contend with the devastating storm.

Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat and former House member who ran against Cruz in 2018, excoriated the Texas senator over his trip. In an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, O'Rourke discussed Cruz's role in the Capitol attack on January 6 and took a swipe at the Texas Republican for leaving their state when he did.

"Unless we hold those responsible accountable for what they did - yes, that means Donald Trump, but it also means the junior senator from the state of Texas, who I understand is vacationing in Cancun right now, when people are literally freezing to death in the state he was elected to represent and serve," O'Rourke said.

Cruz was also widely lambasted on Twitter over his Cancun trip, including by other congressional lawmakers.

Cruz's office did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Trump supporters are planning to storm the Capitol again on 4 March, lawmaker warns

    Committee chair tells defence officials that QAnon supporters and others are considering a second attack on Congress, says ‘that is circulating online’

  • Texas Senator Ted Cruz under pressure to explain apparent Cancun trip as state reels from storm damage

    The Texas senator Ted Cruz was under increasing pressure on Thursday to explain why he apparently flew to Cancun, Mexico, abandoning millions in his home state who are freezing in a devastating winter storm that left millions without power or water and claimed dozens of lives. The firebrand Republican travelled to the Yucatan holiday resort on Wednesday with his family, according to Fox News, which said it confirmed the trip with a party source after images of Cruz in an airport departure lounge and on board an aircraft bound for Mexico circulated on social media. “The photos speak for themselves,” Fox quoted the source as saying. Other media outlets including Axios and CNN said on Thursday they also confirmed Mr Cruz’s mystery trip. It came as the state's woes deepened, with major new winter storm forecast to sweep across Texas Thursday. Officials warned Texans not to expect respite from sub-zero temperatures until at least Saturday, with the National Weather Service predicting tornadoes, bitter cold and more heavy snow from the fresh storm.

  • Judge keeps mother, son in Capitol riot jailed pending trial

    A Washington, D.C., judge on Wednesday ordered that a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son remain jailed pending trial on charges for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of the community" if the two are released pending trial.

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTed Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in CancunTrump comes out of hiding

  • Report: Cuomo under investigation by FBI and U.S. attorney over New York nursing home deaths

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is under investigation by the FBI and U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn over its handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths, the Albany Times-Union first reported Wednesday.Why it matters: The news comes as N.Y. state lawmakers begin efforts to repeal the Democratic governor's pandemic emergency powers after it was revealed his administration delayed releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, prompting allegations of a cover-up.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The New York Post obtained audio of a Cuomo aide saying a request for the nursing homes data was rejected because it could "be used against us" by federal investigators encouraged by then-President Trump. Cuomo was widely praised for his coronavirus response early in the pandemic, but now the New York State Senate is expected to vote on stripping Cuomo of his emergency powers as early as next week, per the New York Times.New York's Democratic Attorney General Letitia James released a report last month accusing his administration of undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by up to 50%.Of note: New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) alleged earlier Wednesday that Cuomo threatened to "destroy" him over comments he made about the nursing home deaths scandal.What saying: When asked about the investigation, Richard Azzopardi, senior adviser to Cuomo, told Axios: "As we publicly said, the DOJ has been looking into this for months. We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to."Cuomo said last Monday that he took responsibility for his administration's delay in releasing data of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, But he added: "There’s nothing to investigate here."The FBI and Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kayleigh McEnany clashes with Jake Tapper after drawing outrage for Biden tweet

    Former colleague told Jake Tapper Ms McEnany was courting QAnon with tweet

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Store Owner Shot 4 Times, May Never Walk Again After Violent Robbery in Vallejo

    A store owner is now recovering from gunshot wounds after a violent robbery in Vallejo on Tuesday evening. Marc Quidit, 49, was shot four times in the legs by armed robbers who entered their store, the Dollar Plus and Party Supply at around 7:20 p.m., reports SF Chronicle.

  • At the WH press briefing, deputy national security advisor gives an update on the SolarWinds hack

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger gave an update on the investigation into the SolarWinds hack, which officials say compromised government and private industry computer systems and was backed by Russia.

  • Ted Cruz is seemingly returning to Texas after 11 hours in Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is seemingly already returning from a very short — and very inconsiderate — family vacation. Millions of Cruz's constituents lost power earlier this week thanks to a massive winter storm that struck the state. Hundreds of thousands of households still didn't have electricity as of Thursday morning, while many more Texans were dealing with burst pipes and other consequences of the deep freeze. But on Wednesday night, Cruz was seen boarding a plane with his family headed to Cancun amid a storm that had already killed several Texans — as well as a pandemic that had killed thousands. Democrats spent a good 11 hours ridiculing Cruz's terribly timed travel before, on Thursday morning, a person who appeared to be Rafael "Ted" Cruz was spotted on the upgrade list for a Cancun-to-Houston flight. Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021 Texas Democrats have already been demanding Cruz's resignation with the craftily named "FledCruz.com." After all, Cruz himself had called out "hypocritical" Democrats and other officials who'd urged constituents to stay home during the pandemic — while out of the country themselves. As of Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET, Cruz and his team have not commented on the trip. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTrump comes out of hidingTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

  • CNN says Chris Cuomo banned from covering brother, despite early pandemic exception

    A CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post that a rule prohibiting anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or covering his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "remains in place today."Why it matters: Chris Cuomo hosted his brother for numerous segments of "Cuomo Prime Time" to discuss the coronavirus last year, when New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic and the governor was winning plaudits for his crisis management. Gov. Cuomo is now facing a federal probe and calls to resign over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChris Cuomo's show has not covered the controversy surrounding Gov. Cuomo — who was accused on Wednesday of threatening a Democratic state lawmaker over the alleged nursing home cover-up — despite other CNN programs reporting on the issue, according to the New York Post.It raises questions about whether the governor should have ever appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," given the conflict of interest.What they're saying: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." "As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."Go deeper: Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandalLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McConnell ‘laughed’ at Trump’s blistering attack and plans to ignore former president from now on

    Donald Trump had called McConnell a ‘dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.