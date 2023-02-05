Cruz says Biden "telegraphed weakness" with response to Chinese spy balloon

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A judge on Friday released a ruling denying the Federal Trade Commission's request to stop Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, rejecting the regulator's concerns the deal would reduce competition in a new market. A December trial to decide if Meta could go forward with the relatively small deal was seen as a test of the FTC's bid to head off what it sees as a repeat of the company acquiring small upcoming would-be rivals to dominate a market, this time in the nascent virtual and augmented reality markets. Judge Edward Davila of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said the FTC had failed to show that Meta would have entered the market to make dedicated fitness content if it was unable to buy Within.