Cruz, Senate Republicans threaten to block any Iran nuclear agreement not submitted to Congress

Reuters
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ronn Blitzer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ted Cruz
    Ted Cruz
    United States Senator from Texas

A group of 33 Republican senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are arguing that any new nuclear deal with Iran requires Senate approval, warning President Biden that they will do everything in their power to block one if he moves forward without them.

In a letter to Biden sent Monday, the senators asserted that any Iran nuclear deal should be considered a treaty due to its inherent "gravity for U.S. national security," and thus requires two-thirds of the Senate to agree to it.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WAIVES SANCTIONS ON IRANIAN CIVILIAN NUCLEAR ACTIVITIES AS DEAL TALKS HANG IN BALANCE

"We write to call attention to a range of obligations that your administration is statutorily mandated to fulfill in relation to Congressional oversight over any such agreement," the letter said. "[W]e are committed to using the full range of options and leverage available to United States Senators to ensure that you meet those obligations, and that the implementation of any agreement will be severely if not terminally hampered if you do not."

The senators stated that a "genuinely robust" deal with Iran would get Senate approval, and therefore "the only reason not to present it for a resolution of ratification is that it is too weak to pass muster."

Any deal that does not have Senate approval, they continued, would be "subject to being reversed" as soon as there is a new president.

They went on to note that the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015 (INARA) requires the administration to submit any deal to Congress for review within five days of it being reached. Such agreements, they said, would include "concessions" to the Islamic state. On Friday, the Biden administration restored civil nuclear waivers for international nuclear cooperation with Iran, but the State Department insisted this was "not a concession to Iran"

AP REPORTER AGAIN SPARS WITH STATE DEPARTMENT'S NED PRICE OVER IRAN: ‘DON’T NEED TO RAISE YOUR VOICE'

INARA would also be triggered, the letter said, by a return to terms of the original Iran nuclear agreement entered into by the Obama administration known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

However, they warned, a more far-reaching deal is now needed due to Iran’s continued nuclear activities.

"On the Iranian side, during the first year of your administration, the regime has made qualitative progress toward a nuclear arsenal that requires new measures to reverse, far beyond anything envisioned by the JCPOA," the letter said.

Fox News reached out to the White House for comment, but it did not immediately respond.

The other senators who joined Cruz in signing the letter are Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Tim Scott, R-S.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, John Boozman, R-Ark., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Todd Young, R-Ind., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Jim Inhofe R-Okla., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., Steve Daines, R-Mont., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., John Kennedy, R-La., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Mike Lee, R-Utah, John Thune, R-S.D, Jim Risch R-Idaho, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell: It is "not the job" of the RNC to single out GOP lawmakers

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that it is "not the job" of the Republican National Committee to single out Republican members who disagree with the party.Driving the news: "The issue is whether or not the RNC should be singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That's not the job of the RNC," McConnell said in response to the committee's censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Get market news worthy of

  • Macron says Putin told him he would not escalate Ukraine crisis

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured him that he will not escalate the Ukraine crisis.

  • Opposition to Stacey Abrams unites Georgia's divided GOP

    In their bid to win the Republican nomination in the Georgia governor's race, incumbent Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue are often at odds — except when it comes to Stacey Abrams. The rivals united this week in condemning Abrams, the leading Democrat running for governor, for hypocrisy after a photo surfaced of her posing maskless with students at an Atlanta-area elementary school she visited to mark Black History Month. Abrams' campaign has encouraged schools to require masks.

  • Top Democrat pledges to probe Trump's 'deeply troubling' move to stash away boxes of records in Mar-a-Lago

    Rep. Carolyn Maloney says she wants to make sure White House records are with federal officials and not "stashed away in Trump's golf resorts."

  • U.S. Republican senators vow to thwart any Iran deal if Biden skips congressional review

    A group of 33 Republican senators warned U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday that they would work to thwart implementation of any new Iran nuclear agreement if his government did not allow Congress to review and vote on its terms. Led by Senator Ted Cruz, a long-time opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal, the senators told Biden in a letter dated Monday that they would use "the full range of options and leverage available" to ensure that his government adhered to U.S. laws governing any new accord with Iran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 agreement are due to resume on Tuesday.

  • Michigan GOP want to ban social media companies from removing politicians' accounts

    The bill may be unconstitutional: a judge in Florida blocked a similar law from taking effect in that state in 2021 over First Amendment concerns

  • New York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial

    A former New York Times editorial page editor was put on the defensive on Tuesday in Sarah Palin's defamation trial against the newspaper over a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked the former Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska governor to an earlier mass shooting in Arizona. James Bennet, the former editor, testified during the trial's fourth day that he relied upon research done by colleagues before adding language to a draft editorial that suggested Palin's political action committee might have incited the 2011 Arizona shooting. Six people died and former U.S. congresswoman Gabby Giffords was seriously wounded in that shooting.

  • Trump calls for DirectTV boycott if it removes OAN

    Former President Trump is urging his followers to boycott DirecTV over the company's plans to drop One American News Network (OAN), a conservative cable channel favored by the former commander in chief. "If AT&T/DirecTV cancels OAN, I hope that everyone will boycott and cancel DirecTV," Trump said in a statement issued on Tuesday. "It is a very popular channel, far more popular than most would understand, and they are being treated horribly...

  • White House updates Hill on Supreme Court selection

    President Biden is still choosing from "a wealth of accomplished and inspiring Black women" for the Supreme Court, the White House says in an update for Capitol Hill and allies. The document says Biden "takes the 'advice' part of the process very seriously."But Biden also "shares senators' view that a president deserves latitude to have his nominees confirmed as long as they are well-qualified."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTh

  • Senator Elizabeth Warren urges U.S. Justice Dept to aggressively fight price-fixing

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat who has argued for the breakup of tech giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook, has urged the Justice Department to be more aggressive in fighting price-fixing and to stop making deals with corporate wrongdoers that defer prosecution in exchange for good behavior. "The nation is dealing with inflation at its highest level in decades, much of it driven by corporate greed and anticompetitive behavior, and the federal government must use every tool available to prevent price gouging and reduce prices for Americans," Warren wrote in a letter dated Monday and sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland and his deputy, Lisa Monaco. Price-fixing is a criminal violation and can lead to executives going to jail for months.

  • Marco Rubio says January 6 rioters should be 'prosecuted' but the committee is a 'partisan scam' trying to 'harass' Republicans

    Sen. Marco Rubio said the January 6 Committee is trying to "embarrass and smear and harass as many Republicans as they can get their hands on."

  • Douglas Trumbull Dies: VFX Legend On ‘2001,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ ‘Close Encounters’ Was 79

    Douglas Trumbull, the legendary special effects master who helped create the worlds of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Blade Runner and Star Trek: The Motion Picture has died, according to a social media post from his daughter, Amy Trumbull. He was 79. Trumbull developed the slit-scan photography process that was […]

  • Heritage Foundation, former powerhouse of GOP policy, adjusts in face of new competition from Trump allies

    The Heritage Foundation has long shaped mainstream Republican policy in Washington. It drafted much of Ronald Reagan's agenda to slash federal spending and launched a ferocious campaign to repeal Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. But in recent months, the venerable think tank in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol has revamped its leadership after its former president, Kay Coles James, was subject to a torrent of criticism from a prominent conservative cable host. Heritage replaced James with a Tex

  • Tom Holland Reveals The Brutal Spider-Man Habit That Got Him In Trouble With Marvel

    This tendency earned him a phone call from some unhappy studio bosses.

  • Teen arrested in Minnesota probe that led to Amir Locke's killing during raid

    (Reuters) -A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide probe that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where they shot dead a young Black man, Amir Locke, during a "no-knock" raid last week, authorities said on Tuesday. Police in neighboring Saint Paul said a 17-year-old had been arrested Monday in connection with a Jan. 10 homicide, and said: "This arrest is related to the search warrants that were served last week in Minneapolis." The fatal shooting of Locke, 22, in an apartment in Minneapolis, the state's largest city, has drawn protests against no-knock search warrants authorizing police to enter private property without first alerting occupants.

  • Lawyers who tried to overturn Michigan's election argue they shouldn't be punished

    Sidney Powell and Howard Kleinhendler, the attorneys appealing the sanctions, argue that they were portrayed as "overwrought, dangerous lunatics."

  • Meta warns it could pull Instagram and Facebook in Europe if it loses a data-sharing ruling

    "Meta cannot just blackmail the EU into giving up its data protection standards," a European lawmaker said Tuesday.

  • Confronting Confederate heritage is key to understanding white supremacy | Opinion

    If we uphold the heritage of a white supremacist society, we reap only hatred, violence, fear, and our own spiritual impoverishment.

  • This Republican voted to impeach in 2021. He’s still getting campaign cash from Trump backers

    He voted against forming the Jan. 6 House committee, saying it would “only divide us further.”

  • MSU alumnus is new president of international economic development organization

    A Michigan State University graduate is the new head of an international organization that has over 5,000 members globally.