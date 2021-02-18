Cruz Returns to Texas Facing Criticism Over Cancun Trip

Billy House and Steven T. Dennis
(Bloomberg) -- Senator Ted Cruz returned to Texas after coming under harsh criticism for flying to Cancun, Mexico with his family while the state he represents is dealing with widespread power outages in the wake of a historic winter storm.

Footage from Houston television station KHOU showed the Republican arriving at the airport Thursday afternoon after flying to the Mexican resort city the day before.

“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said in a statement earlier in the day. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”

Cruz’s statement came many hours after pictures of him at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport circulated on social media, and after Houston Police confirmed that Cruz’s staff had asked for department’s help at his departure Wednesday.

“A member of his staff reached out to the police department asking for assistance yesterday regarding his arrival at Terminal A,” Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said.

The trip triggered outrage and criticism from Democrats as about 500,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without electricity Thursday morning after a severe winter storm pummeled the state for days. That’s down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.

More than 7 million Texans are under orders to boil water after power outages robbed utilities of the ability to keep pumping, which allowed pressure to drop to levels at which bacteria could proliferate. The bitter cold burst pipes in houses built for 100-degree summers, and temperatures aren’t expected to get much above freezing until Saturday for most of the state.

“This has been an infuriating week for Texans,” Cruz said, in his statement. “Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too.”

The Senate has been in recess since Saturday when Cruz was among those who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Cruz has been an outspoken defender of the former president, even though the two clashed in the 2016 presidential campaign when they were both seeking the Republican nomination. Cruz, who would be up for re-election in 2024, is one of several GOP senators eyeing a bid for the Republican presidential nomination that year.

The Democratic Party of Texas called on Cruz to resign Thursday for leaving his constituents in the middle of a disaster.

“Ted Cruz jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold isn’t surprising but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” state party chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.

Former San Antonia Mayor Julian Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration, said in a tweet that members of Congress “play a critical role connecting their constituents to emergency services and assistance. @tedcruz should be on the phone with federal agencies, not on a trip to Mexico.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said “it’s certainly much warmer where he’s going,” when asked about Cruz’s travel during a media briefing on the city’s winter-storm response on Thursday.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas and other states that have been impacted by the historic winter storm.

At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is focused on working with state officials in addressing the crisis “and we expect that would be the focus of anyone in the state or surrounding states, who was elected to represent them.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said Wednesday he was banning gas from leaving the state through Feb. 21 to ensure in-state power generators had ample supplies. Less than 24 hours later, Texas’s top energy regulator told gas producers to offer supplies for sale in-state before shipping it elsewhere, citing the governor’s mandate.

“We will continue to exhaust all available methods to restore power for Texans and ensure that our communities can recover,” Abbott said.

  • He's Not 'Using Up' Electricity, And Other Asinine Defenses Of Ted Cruz's Cancun Trip

    Conservatives are twisting themselves in knots trying to justify the Texas senator's flight to Mexico as his constituents suffer amid a deadly cold snap.

  • Woman and girl killed heating home with car in Texas storm

    Almost three million customers still suffering power outages in state

  • Ted Cruz escaped to Cancun during a crippling Texas storm in a pandemic, and travelers have so many questions

    Inquiring minds want to know: Did Sen. Ted Cruz present a negative COVID test to fly from Cancun? Why was his carry-on for a one-night trip so large?

  • Ted Cruz, Best Dad Ever, Blamed His Cancun Vacation On His Daughters

    Update: On Thursday, Ted Cruz released a statement after facing severe backlash for traveling to Cancun while his home state was in crisis. The Texas Senator implied that the reason he abandoned Texans was because of his daughters. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” he wrote. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” Cruz also said he wanted to “get to the bottom” of what was happening in Texas, despite seemingly having done nothing in the five days where snowstorms and widespread blackouts have ravaged the city. This story was originally published on Thursday February 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. As Texans cope with a deadly, catastrophic winter storm, Senator Ted Cruz is receiving criticism for reportedly leaving his home state and traveling to a Cancun resort. On Wednesday night, photos of Cruz walking through an airport and boarding a plane spread on Twitter, with some users identifying his mask and pinpointing evidence that the photos were taken that evening. Fox News then confirmed that Cruz had left the country on Thursday morning. Former MSNBC anchor David Schuster also wrote that he received confirmation Cruz and his family flew to Cancun to stay at a resort. “Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing,” Schuster tweeted. Cruz’s choice to flee the country while millions in his home state suffer without heat, water, and power is a self-serving, irresponsible one — but it isn’t surprising. And it isn’t even the most irresponsible, harmful thing he’s done for Texas. Traveling aside, his response to this week’s crisis has been empty. His once-competitor Beto O’Rourke has been working overtime to organize volunteers and contact tens of thousands of the state’s most vulnerable citizens and offer resources and information. The state’s Democratic Congressional Delegation penned a letter to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) demanding answers. Meanwhile, Cruz is coming under fire for previously mocking California for being “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity” when they were dealing with rampant wildfires. In response to the backlash, he just wrote: “I got no defense. A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!” And then, apparently, he got on a plane. It’s alarming that Cruz would leave Texas amid a disaster that could have been prevented by the state’s Republican leadership. But what’s most alarming, really, is that the choice isn’t surprising. This is the man who defended Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud that led to last month’s deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, even after Trump lobbed personal insults at him and his family for years. This is a man who has no qualms about lying, a man who has proven that he cares about issues when he’s the one impacted. Cruz’s actions have hurt Texas, but it isn’t because he left the state — it’s because he’s stayed in power. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Ted Cruz & Seth Rogen's Twitter Feud, ExplainedAOC Reminds Ted Cruz He Tried To Get Her KilledThis Is How The 14th Amendment Will Work

  • Ted Cruz flies to Cancun as millions of Texans freeze in the dark

    Texas senator boarded flight on Wednesday nightPower out for millions after snowstorm hits Cruz’s home state Ted Cruz checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport after a backlash over his family vacation on Thursday in Mexico. Photograph: MEGA/GC Images Ted Cruz has sparked outcry after the Republican senator from Texas left the state for a trip to the sunny Mexican tourist resort of Cancun, as millions of his constituents endure deadly power outages and freezing temperatures. Cruz was spotted waiting for, then later boarding, a flight to Cancun on Wednesday night. After photos of Cruz on the plane went viral on Twitter, prompting fierce criticism, the senator planned to fly back to the US on Thursday. On Thursday afternoon, more than 12 hours after Cruz was sighted, the senator made a statement, claiming he had taken the nearly 1,000-mile flight to Cancun merely to accompany his daughters on the plane. New Statement from @tedcruz: pic.twitter.com/0WMni5O9R1— Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) February 18, 2021 Cruz’s statement contradicted reports that the senator, who appeared to be accompanied by his wife, had originally been booked to return on Saturday, before hastily changing his flight on Thursday morning. He also called the deadly emergency that has affected millions “an infuriating week for Texans”. The morality of Cruz’s Mexican sojourn, which the Associated Press reported was a “long-planned trip”, came under further scrutiny when it was reported that Cruz directed police to help him travel through Houston airport. Colleague Paul Steinhauser confirms GOP TX Sen Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun amid the TX storm/power outages. GOP Source: “the photos speak for themselves”— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 18, 2021 A photo shared on Twitter on Wednesday sparked sustained outrage at Cruz, seemingly traveling with his wife, Heidi Cruz, waiting to board a flight to Cancun. Others purportedly showed Cruz sitting on the plane. As news of the vacation broke Cruz, normally a prolific tweeter, remained silent, but behind the scenes the senator changed his plans and scrambled to return to his besieged state, the New York Times reported. Cruz’s statement, issued from Mexico, contradicted the reporting of the Times, and multiple other outlets. “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Cruz said. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.” Cruz said he and his staff were in “constant communication with state and local leaders” about the crisis in Texas. A journalist for the travel news outlet Skift had earlier reported that Cruz was originally due to return on Saturday, but had booked a flight at 6am on Thursday, to return that day. Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they've visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn't much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe— David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021 The Cancun trip comes as millions of Texans remain without power after a snowstorm swept through parts of the state. People in Austin and Houston have spent days coping with blackouts and in some cases a lack of running water, as subzero temperatures grip the region. Hours-long queues have formed at grocery stores as people try to find food, and at least 20 people have died. Emergency services have faced being overwhelmed by the storm, and were further stretched when Cruz’s team requested Houston police aide him as he arrived at the city’s Houston Bush Airport. “Cruz’s staff contacted [Houston police department] personnel at [Houston airport] on Wednesday ... and requested assistance upon the Senator’s arrival at the airport,” police told ABC News. “HPD officers monitored his movements through the terminal.” Photos showed Cruz, a prominent rightwing supporter of Donald Trump who opposed the former president’s most recent impeachment, dressed in casual attire at the airport and wearing a face mask he has been spotted wearing in Washington. It reads: “Come and take it.” Cruz now faces criticism of hypocrisy after he had urged Texans to “just stay home” during a radio interview on Monday, as the winter storm approached the state. In December Cruz attacked Stephen Adler, the Democratic mayor of Austin, for taking a trip to Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico, during the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Democratic party called on Cruz, who was narrowly re-elected to the US Senate in 2018, to resign after news of the Cancun trip broke, while Gene Wu, a Democratic Texas state representative, was among those to criticize Cruz on Twitter. “Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?” Wu wrote.

  • Ted Cruz requested police assistance at airport as viral photos showed him flying to Cancun amid winter storm

    Police assist Texas senator as he flees the state despite growing death toll and millions of residents remaining without power

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Calls for Cruz to step down over Cancun trip as ex-president ‘misses’ White House

    Follow the latest updates

  • Cruz returning to Texas amid backlash after he took a Cancun trip while millions lost power in his state during a fatal winter storm

    "People are literally freezing to death in the state he was elected to represent and serve," Beto O'Rourke said of Cruz and his trip to Mexico.

