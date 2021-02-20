Cruz trip tests durability of scandal, memory of voters

  • In this image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)
  • In this image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)
  • Demonstrators stand in front of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's home demanding his resignation, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. The Republican senator said his family vacation to Mexico was “obviously a mistake” as he returned stateside Thursday following an uproar over his disappearance during a deadly winter storm. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
1 / 3

APTOPIX Cruz Texas

In this image from video, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walks to check in for his flight back to the U.S., at Cancun International Airport in Cancun, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Dan Christian Rojas)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WILL WEISSERT and STEVE PEOPLES
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ted Cruz's political career already featured many surprise twists before a jaunt to Mexico this week brought him a new level of notoriety.

The Texas senator was once the biggest threat to Donald Trump capturing the 2016 presidential nomination. During a particularly bitter stretch of that year's Republican primary, Cruz called Trump a “coward” and “pathological liar.” By last month, however, Cruz was one of Trump's staunchest allies and a leader in the former president's baseless attempt to overturn the November election.

Such shifts are intended to keep Cruz in a strong position with the GOP base if he runs for the White House again in 2024. But they've also turned him into one of Washington's most villainized figures, someone willing to take any politically convenient position if it keeps his future ambitions alive.

Cruz is under further attack for traveling to Cancun while his constituents suffered through a deadly winter storm that left hundreds of thousands without power and running water. His explanation — that his daughters pushed for the getaway because they were out of school — was particularly panned.

The optics of the trip are hardly ideal. But the question is whether, three years before he faces voters again, the political fallout will last.

“Ted Cruz is feeling the first post-Trump controversy,” said New Hampshire-based Republican strategist Mike Biundo. “I don’t think anybody knows exactly what will happen in this new reality that we’re living in.”

Before Trump got to Washington, scandals, lies and sometimes even simple but major gaffes wrecked political careers.

Despite later winning a congressional seat, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford will forever be remembered for fabricating a trek along the Appalachian Trail, just as former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner was undone by repeated sexting scandals and ex-Texas Gov. Rick Perry couldn’t live down the debate stage moment of forgetting the third of three federal agencies he’d promised to eliminate.

Once Trump was in the White House, his outlandish antics attracted so much attention that something that simply looked bad, like a senator's leaving on vacation while his state was suffering, wouldn't receive much notice.

Cruz is now navigating how much damage control is needed in a post-Trump political landscape.

He rushed home on Thursday and told reporters the trip was “obviously a mistake.” But he made no public appearances on Friday, and his office didn't answer questions about his schedule or what he was doing to help Texans cope with the storm. His office simply released a statement backing Gov. Greg Abbott's request for federal assistance.

Still, Cruz is still the best-known leader in the country's largest red state, with a far higher national profile than Abbott, who has also been mentioned as a possible 2024 presidential contender, and Sen. John Cornyn, who coasted to reelection last year by a more comfortable margin than Cruz, who narrowly edged Democrat Beto O'Rourke in 2018.

Alice Stewart, a GOP strategist and veteran of Cruz’s presidential campaign, noted that the senator has years before he'll have to run for reelection or president or both in 2024. That's a lot of time to put the Cancun trip "in the rearview mirror,” even if Cruz's political opponents will continue to trumpet it.

“People have come to tolerate a lot more during and after the era of Trump," said Stewart, who noted that while social media often intensifies political scandals, it also tends to shorten their lifespans.

Rick Tyler also worked for Cruz's 2016 campaign but has frequently criticized the senator for kowtowing to Trump since then. He said that “when Texas was down and out and embarrassed, frankly," Cruz's trip to the beach was unforgivable: "There's no way this is going to be forgotten.”

“Cruz is very beatable,” Tyler said of the senator's reelection prospects, especially if he tries again for the White House the same year. “He's got to decide. By doing one or the other, you risk losing both.”

Of course, Cruz has effectively used being one of Washington's most detested figures to his advantage in the past. He came to Congress as a conservative insurgent who infuriated both parties — even prompting fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to once joke that no senator would convict one of their own for murdering Cruz in the chamber.

In 2016, Cruz won the Iowa caucuses and proved to have a solid national base of support, setting up a tense primary fight that would last for months. At one point, Trump attacked the looks of Cruz's wife and baselessly suggested that his father had a hand in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Cruz lashed out at Trump in response and was later booed off the stage at that year's Republican National Convention for failing to endorse the New Yorker.

But in the four years since, Cruz transformed into one of Trump's biggest champions in Congress.

Among those close to Cruz, there is a sense that the senator hurt himself politically this week but that he remains well positioned for another White House bid should he opt to run again. His team believes Cruz is the most popular prospective 2024 candidate not named Trump among likely Republican primary voters.

Cruz was a fundraising force for his Republican colleagues in the House and Senate leading up to November's election. And his own fundraising has surged in the months since — including after he stood against the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in early January. His small-dollar donor base, in particular, which was large to begin with, has grown dramatically, aides say.

Even amid calls for Cruz to resign for his role in helping encourage Trump supporters who staged a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Republicans in San Antonio organized a rally celebrating him as “courageous.”

Cruz is also planning to attend next week's influential Conservative Political Action Conference, where he can further ingratiate himself with the GOP's most fervent activists, who aren't likely to hold Cancun against him.

Cruz allies note that the second-place finisher in the previous Republican primary often becomes the nominee in the next election. But moving forward, there is a sense internally that Cruz’s political strength is directly linked to his relationship with Trump, whose feelings are difficult to gauge.

Regina Thomson, a former Cruz loyalist who fought Trump’s nomination at the 2016 GOP convention, has since warmed to Trump. She said that Cruz's Cancun trip didn't bother her, but that ultimately, she and other conservative activists would likely follow Trump’s lead.

“If you would ask a lot of (Cruz’s former) grassroots supporters today, they’d say Trump did such a good job they’d like him to run again," Thomson said. “And if Trump doesn’t run, I think a lot of people will look to him to see who he’s supporting.”

___

Peoples reported from New York.

Recommended Stories

  • Raptors score last 11 to defeat Timberwolves 86-81

    Norman Powell and the Toronto Raptors used one final push to slip by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell scored a season-high 31 points and the Raptors topped the Timberwolves 86-81 on Friday night, closing the game with an 11-0 run. Toronto (15-15) earned its third straight win to reach .500 for the first time after starting the season 1-6.

  • Netanyahu acknowledges differences with Biden, but confident he'll call

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged differences with U.S. President Joe Biden over Iranian and Palestinian issues, but said they enjoy a "very strong" working relationship. The White House on Friday denied that Biden was snubbing Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20. Netanyahu dismissed any notion that Biden was intentionally excluding him, telling Israel's Channel 12 television channel: "He'll call ... We have had very strong friendly relations for nearly 40 years, dating from the time I came to Washington as an Israeli diplomatic representative and he was a young senator from Delaware."

  • Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

    Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month. Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles. "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.

  • Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

    Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization. A self-declared "doer" with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala will have her work cut out for her at the trade body, even with Donald Trump, who had threatened to pull the United States out of the organisation, no longer in the White House. As director-general, a position that wields limited formal power, Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will need to broker international trade talks in the face of persistent U.S.-China conflict; respond to pressure to reform trade rules; and counter protectionism heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Biden makes first call to Israel's Netanyahu after delay

    U.S. President Joe Biden made a long-awaited first phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after a delay that had seen Washington deny it was snubbing Israel's leader. There had been speculation that the Democratic president was signaling displeasure over Netanyahu's close ties with former President Donald Trump, who called the right-wing leader two days after his inauguration in 2017. Biden has spoken with about a dozen other world leaders since taking office on Jan. 20.

  • Cambodia adopts China-style internet gateway amid opposition crackdown

    Cambodia's government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat. The 11-page decree announced on Wednesday seeks to facilitate and manage internet connections to help revenue collection, protect national security and maintain social order, culture and tradition. The gateway's operator will support authorities with "measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".

  • Lakers-Nets game will be missing some star power

    The Lakers will take on a Brooklyn Nets team that will not feature all of the "Big Three" on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • U.S. says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks

    The United States plans to take no additional actions in response to pressure from Iran before talks with Tehran and major powers about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Friday. Tehran and Washington have been at odds over who should make the first step to revive the accord. Iran says the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump’s sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

  • AP Interview: Myanmar troops said to be moving to cities

    The U.N. independent investigator on Myanmar said Wednesday that “hardened” troops are being deployed from a number of border areas in northern Rakhine state to some cities, raising the possibility of bloodshed and “a tragic loss of life.” Special rapporteur Tom Andrews said in an interview with The Associated Press that the initial restraint of police dealing with “robust citizen opposition to the coup” has moved on in some instances to use of rubber bullets, real ammunition being fired and use of water cannons. “The people of Myanmar understand what the military and these generals are capable of, and so the presence of military and of troops, the escalation of a military presence, and where these troops are coming from makes me very, very nervous,” Andrews said.

  • India's COVID-19 'human barricade' to keep cases under control, say experts

    With falling rates of COVID-19 infection in India and surveys suggesting nearly 300 million people may already have antibodies, some experts believe the worst of the disease has passed, despite a recent uptick in two hard-hit states. "There is a human barricade for the virus," said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, who with a team of researchers, has been modeling the trajectory of the outbreak in India. "By the end of March, we should see a very slow, steady decline (in cases)," she added.

  • China's Wang urges peace push in call with new South Korea foreign minister

    Wang, who is also China's foreign minister, told Chung Eui-yong in the phone call that Beijing had always appreciated South Korea's "unique role" in Korean peninsula affairs and urged extra efforts to achieve denuclearisation and lasting peace, the ministry statement said. Chung, who took office a week ago, on Friday held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at making North Korea give up its nuclear weapons.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • U.S., China face U.N. cooperation test over UK push for vaccine ceasefires

    Britain on Wednesday proposed that the U.N. Security Council call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations, a move that will be a key test of cooperation at the United Nations between China and new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged a "swift adoption" by the 15-member council of a draft resolution calling for vaccination ceasefires, warning that 160 million people are at risk of missing out due to instability and conflict. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable lifesaving vaccinations to take place," Raab said.

  • An Exclusive Peek Into China’s Forbidden City In Honor of the Chinese New Year

    Consisting of nearly 1,000 buildings, this sprawling complex was visited by historical figures such as Marco Polo and Richard NixonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Erdogan says Turkey will expand operations against Kurdish militants

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey will expand its cross-border operations against Kurdish militants after 13 captured Turks were killed in northern Iraq. Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) killed the captives, including police and military personnel, as it was carrying out a military operation against the group. Erdogan also repeated Ankara's complaint that it had not received enough international solidarity.

  • Texas weather: Young family 'just trying to keep warm'

    Millions of Texans still have no heat days after a storm, with many struggling to get food and water.

  • Machine Gun Kelly said he wears Megan Fox's blood in a necklace. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The actress and the musician met while they were filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico.

  • U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations

    The United States urged Yemen's Houthi movement on Tuesday to halt an offensive on the government-held city of Marib and join international efforts to find a political solution to the more than six-year civil war. The advance by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on the last government-held city in Yemen's north threatens to complicate a new drive by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to intensify diplomacy to end the conflict and increase aid deliveries as the country's humanitarian crisis deepens. State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the Houthis to halt the Marib attack, cease all military operations, end cross-border strikes on Saudi Arabia and participate in a U.N.-led peace process.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • ‘Traitor’ spray-painted onto Trump impeachment attorney Michael van der Veen’s home

    ‘My entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now,’ lawyer claims