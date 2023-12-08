Cruz's bipartisan, bicameral legislation to name Ports-to-Plains Corridor 'Interstate 27' passes House

Dec. 7—WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), ranking member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, John Cornyn (R-Texas), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Ben Ray Luján (D- N.M.), along with U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) and Henry Cuellar (R-Texas) introduced legislation to rename the Ports-to-Plains corridor as "Interstate 27" that passed the House Tuesday. The amended legislation will now head back to the Senate to be considered again.

About the victory, Sen. Cruz said, "In Texas, we are leading the country in economic prosperity. The passage of this critical legislation to name the Ports-to-Plains corridor as Interstate 27 is an incredible step to greater economic growth in Texas. I am proud to have spearheaded the fight in the Senate, alongside Reps. Jodey Arrington and Henry Cuellar in the House, to advance the development of the I-27 corridor and create jobs across the Lone Star State."

— The Ports-to-Plains Corridor aims to facilitate an additional key North-South route to bolster the transportation of goods and people. The Department of Transportation's (DOT's) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) has projected nationwide freight moved by trucks could increase by 44% from 2015 levels by 2045.

— The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), in conjunction with the Ports-to-Plains Advisory Committee, conducted a comprehensive study of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor. The study found significant economic benefits to upgrading the Ports-to-Plains Corridor. For example, the study found that the upgrades would result in a 76% return on investment, $4.1 billion in annual travel cost savings, 22,110 new jobs, and a $2.8 billion annual increase in state GDP.

— The Ports-to-Plains Corridor was designated as a High Priority Corridor on the National Highway System. The Cruz-Lujan legislation was passed into law in late 2022.