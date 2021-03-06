'I will cry if I see the Pope': the last Christian in Mosul's Old City on what the pontiff's visit means to Iraq

Campbell MacDiarmid
·6 min read
Saadullah Rassam, 63, who claims to be the only Christian currently living in the Old City of Mosul, is photographed inside his house adjacent to The Immaculate Syriac Catholic Church, in Mosul&#xa0; - Sam Tarling for the Telegraph&#xa0;
Saadullah Rassam, 63, who claims to be the only Christian currently living in the Old City of Mosul, is photographed inside his house adjacent to The Immaculate Syriac Catholic Church, in Mosul - Sam Tarling for the Telegraph

Saadallah Rassam says he is the last Iraqi Christian left in Mosul’s Old City - but the 63-year-old fears his family’s 1,800-year heritage there is at an end.

Mr Rassam’s slim hope for the future of Mosul’s Christians now hinges on a momentous first visit from the Pope on Sunday. “I can’t tell you how important the Pope’s visit will be,” Mr Rassam said. “I will cry if I see him… I want to tell him to rebuild these churches and Christian homes.”

The capital of Nineveh province was once a cosmopolitan and diverse city on the banks of the Tigris River, with a population of 50,000 Christians before the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. But when Pope Francis visits on Sunday, he will stand amid the rubble of that heritage.

Mr Rassam's life story is intimately entwined with the historic district, where his stonemason forebears carved the ornate marble lintels and doorways of the old homes. “The engraving on this church was made by my ancestors 500 years ago,” he said, standing in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Al-Tahira church.

“This is my father’s grave,” he said, standing on a patch of church ground scarred by mortar blasts. “All my grandparents are here.”

Saadullah Rassam, 63, who claims to be the only Christian currently living in the Old City of Mosul, looks at calligraphy inscribed on a tomb, in The Immaculate Syriac Catholic Church, in Mosul, Iraq, on March 4th 2021. - Sam Tarling for The Telegraph
Saadullah Rassam, 63, who claims to be the only Christian currently living in the Old City of Mosul, looks at calligraphy inscribed on a tomb, in The Immaculate Syriac Catholic Church, in Mosul, Iraq, on March 4th 2021. - Sam Tarling for The Telegraph
Saadullah Rassam, 63, who claims to be the only Christian currently living in the Old City of Mosul, is photographed inside The Immaculate Syriac Catholic Church, in Mosul, Iraq, on March 4th 2021 - Sam Tarling for the Telegraph&#xa0;
Saadullah Rassam, 63, who claims to be the only Christian currently living in the Old City of Mosul, is photographed inside The Immaculate Syriac Catholic Church, in Mosul, Iraq, on March 4th 2021 - Sam Tarling for the Telegraph

He now lives in a damaged church building, which he has filled with goods salvaged from nearby Christian homes. Lining the walls and piled in corners are books, clocks, and antiques, among them china plates commemorating the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

“This land belongs to my church, it felt like my responsibility to protect it,” he said of his motivation to return while so many Christians permanently left Iraq.

Since arriving on the first-ever papal visit to Iraq on Friday, the 84-year-old Pontiff has met Iraq’s prime minister and president, prayed at a Baghdad cathedral, held an historic meeting with the revered Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani in Najaf and attended an interfaith meeting on the Plain of Ur.

&#xa0;A handout picture released by the Vatican media office shows Pope Francis speaking with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq&#39;s Dhi Qar provinc - AFP/ Getty Images&#xa0;
A handout picture released by the Vatican media office shows Pope Francis speaking with Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar provinc - AFP/ Getty Images

But his visit to Nineveh will likely be the most poignant stop on his three-day itinerary for many Iraqi Christians, few of whom today live in the province that was once Iraq’s Christian heartland.

By the time Islamic State militants seized Mosul in 2014, years of sectarian violence had reduced the city’s Christian population to 2,000 families. The militants drove the remaining Christians from the city and their nearby towns on the Nineveh Plains, including Qaraqosh, where the Pope will also visit.

Since Iraqi security forces liberated Nineveh in 2017, only 70 families have returned to Mosul, where they are nearly all on the east bank of the Tigris, according to Father Amanuel Adel Klool, the only priest living in the city.

On the west bank, the fighting completely destroyed the historic Old City, where tight clusters of churches and mosques were once connected by winding alleys weaving between stone heritage buildings. The jihadist militants took refuge within the thick walls and deep crypts of the churches, which were heavily damaged by air strikes.

Soon after the bombs stopped falling, Mr Rassam returned to his old neighbourhood, while his family remained in exile in Baghdad. “I was one of the first back,” he said, telling of nights spent prowling for looters and sleeping in the streets and on ruined balconies.

He recalls a childhood surrounded by fellow Christian families who coexisted peacefully with their Muslim neighbours.

“At Christmas and Easter there wasn’t enough room in here for all the worshippers and people would have to sit outside. The women all wore their fine clothes and perfume,” he said, surrounded by the ruins of five churches.

A Unesco project is now working to restore several of these churches, alongside about 200 heritage houses (of about 12,000 that were destroyed in the Old City).

The United Nations heritage agency is also rebuilding the nearby Al-Nouri mosque, long famed for its leaning minaret but which gained infamy when Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi anointed himself caliph from its pulpit in 2014.

The Pope’s visit here will likely boost restoration efforts, said Paolo Fontani, the head of Unesco in Iraq. “The Pope has this message of human fraternity, and for us [at Unesco] Mosul is also about bringing back that spirit of multiculturalism and different communities living together,” Mr Fontani said, as he oversaw last-minute preparations for the Pontiff’s visit to Al-Tahira church.

&#xa0;soldier stands guard over The Al Tahira Orthodox Church in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on March 4th, 2021. On March 6th,&#xa0; - Sam Tarling for the Telegraph&#xa0;
soldier stands guard over The Al Tahira Orthodox Church in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on March 4th, 2021. On March 6th, - Sam Tarling for the Telegraph

Father Olivier Poquillon, a Dominican Order priest who is monitoring the restoration of the nearby Our Lady of the Hour Church, said the rebuilding aimed to bring together Mosul’s fractured communities.

“It is providing one of the few opportunities for Christians and Muslims to work together on a common project, like it was in the past,” he said. The Pope on Saturday hailed these efforts ahead of his arrival in Mosul.

"I think of the young Muslim volunteers of Mosul, who helped to repair churches and monasteries, building fraternal friendships on the rubble of hatred, and those Christians and Muslims who today are restoring mosques and churches together," he said during a speech in Ur.

Dominican Priest Father Olivier Poquillon is photographed at The Immaculate Syriac Catholic Church in Mosul, Iraq, on March 4th 2021. - Sam Tarling for the Telegraph&#xa0;
Dominican Priest Father Olivier Poquillon is photographed at The Immaculate Syriac Catholic Church in Mosul, Iraq, on March 4th 2021. - Sam Tarling for the Telegraph

Father Olivier said he hoped these efforts would be sufficient to convince Christians they had a future in the city. “We don’t know if the [Christian] families will come back but at least we know if we do nothing, nothing is going to happen,” he said.

But Mr Rassam, who cut a weathered figure in a flannel shirt with a pack of Malboros in the pocket, was pessimistic. “I don’t think Christians will come back,” he said. “I feel like a stranger in my own city, I feel lonely, that’s why I want to see the Pope.”

Such a high-profile visit will draw attention to the glacial pace of rebuilding in the city, where bodies are still pulled from the rubble nearly four years after fighting ended.

“The Pope’s visit may help the area, it will probably pressure the government to contribute to rebuilding,” said Mr Rassam. “Only God knows what will change after his visit but hopefully he will bring peace.”

Recommended Stories

  • In Iraq, Pope condemns violence in name of God

    Pope Francis entered a narrow alleyway in Iraq's holy city of Najaf on Saturday (March 6) to hold the first ever meeting between a pontiff and a top Shi'ite cleric.Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is one of the most influential figures in Shi’ite Islam, both within Iraq and beyond, and their meeting sent a powerful signal for religious coexistence in a country torn apart by violence.That's a key theme of Francis's visit to Iraq, the first in history by a pontiff, and to underscore it he went on to the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, who is considered the father of Christians, Muslims and Jews.His cassock billowing in the desert wind, the Pope told Christian, Muslim and Yazidi leaders that violence in the name of God was "the greatest blasphemy".Within sight lay the remnants of a 4,000 year-old temple and palace complex. The U.S. invasion of 2003 plunged Iraq into years of sectarian conflict, though security has improved somewhat since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017.Iraq's ancient Christian community has been devastated, falling to about 300,000 from about 1.5 million before the war.Pope Francis met 90-year-old Sistani at the humble home he has rented for decades, near the golden-domed Imam Ali shrine in Najaf.Afterwards, Sistani called on world religious leaders to hold great powers to account and for wisdom and sense to prevail over war. He said Christians should, like all Iraqis, live in peace and coexistence.The pope's four-day visit to Iraq began in Baghdad on Friday.It will include Mosul, a former Islamic State stronghold, where churches and communities still bear the scars of conflict.

  • Pope Francis leaves Rome at start of risky trip to Iraq

    Pope Francis left Rome on Friday to start a four-day trip to Iraq, his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012 and the first visit by a pontiff to the country. An Alitalia airplane carrying the pope, his entourage, a security detail, and about 75 journalists, left Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport for the 4-1/2-hour flight to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Iraq is deploying thousands of additional security personnel to protect Francis during the visit, which comes after a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks raised fears for the Catholic leader's safety.

  • UK paper must publish front page statement of Meghan's privacy win: judge

    British newspaper the Mail on Sunday must publish a front-page statement to say Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had won a privacy case against it, according to a ruling handed down by a London High Court judge on Friday. Last month, judge Mark Warby ruled the tabloid had clearly breached the royal's privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of a five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with around the time of her 2018 wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry. As a consequence of that ruling, Warby has ordered that the newspaper must run a notice on its front page and a statement about the outcome of the case in its inside pages.

  • Coral Gables cop accused of attacking wife loses two-year fight to win back his job

    A former Coral Gables police officer kicked off the force following accusations of domestic violence has lost his bid to win back his job.

  • Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights

    An Iowa journalist faces trial Monday on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from free press advocates who say she was just doing her job. The case of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper sprayed and arrested while reporting on a clash between protesters and police, will highlight an aggressive response by Iowa authorities against those who organized and attended protests that erupted last summer and occasionally turned violent.

  • Democrats push Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID bill through Senate on party-line vote

    The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that was delayed repeatedly as the Republican minority tried but failed to push through around three dozen amendments. It is one of the largest stimulus bills in U.S. history and gives Biden his first major legislative victory since taking office in January. The partisan victory was made possible by Democrats winning two Senate seats in Georgia special elections in January, giving them narrow control of the chamber.

  • Spain revives tradition of making Seville orange marmalade for Queen Elizabeth

    Jars of marmalade made from the finest Seville oranges will be dispatched to Buckingham Palace in a modern take on a lost royal tradition dating back to when the granddaughter of Queen Victoria married into the Spanish House of Bourbon. A crate of bitter oranges from the gardens of Seville’s Royal Alcázar, Europe's oldest functioning royal residence, was typically sent to England every year since the British-born Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg married King Alfonso XIII of Spain in 1906. But the tradition was lost sometime in the 1970s or 1980s. Now staff at the Alcázar palace have now teamed up with the British embassy in Madrid, which is boiling down and jarring up a “blend of Spanish and British cultures” that will help to sweeten any bitter aftertaste from Brexit. While the first oranges in the early 20th century were made into marmalade on their arrival in the UK by Wilkin & Sons, this year the UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott is producing a batch himself before sending it on to Her Majesty back home. “We are delighted to be part once again of this tradition which represents such a delicious fusion of our two cultures. We are very grateful for the generosity of the Royal Alcázar and look forward to completing the process of creating and sharing a high-quality finished product, worthy of its royal ancestry,” said Ambassador Elliott. The lost tradition was recovered thanks to Isabel Rodríguez, who on becoming director of the Alcázar palace in 2019 was told about the crates of oranges previously sent to London and decided that the practice was worth reviving.

  • ‘Kimmel’ Sketch Sees Sacha Baron Cohen Busted for Selling Vaccine to Celebs Including Kanye and Tom Cruise

    Sacha Baron Cohen stopped by Kimmel following his wins at the Golden Globes, and he used his interview to effortlessly launch into a hilarious sketch.

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: $1,400 stimulus check ‘puts money in pockets’ so get it done fast

    As Democratic lawmakers press forward with President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, Sen. Sherrod Brown says it’s important to get the deal done, even if minor changes are necessary.

  • There were only 2 medics on site to treat wounded officers during the Capitol siege, according to new FOIA docs obtained by the AP

    One medic said that officers were "being pulled into the crowd and trampled, assaulted with scaffolding materials, and/or bear maced by protesters."

  • School evacuated after partial roof collapse in Florida

    There were no students or teachers in the building when the roof at the James S. Rickards Middle School partially collapsed. No serious injuries have been reported.

  • Merrell Twins on Their Newest Dating Show, Pitching Hollywood and Why They’ll Never Quit YouTube

    Over nearly eight years, YouTube stars Veronica and Vanessa Merrell have never missed a weekly video upload to their channel. That work ethic has helped the identical twins grow their fanbase to nearly 6 million followers on the platform for their comedy sketches, original songs, vlogs, and other light fare. And their tenure puts the […]

  • Hong Kong court puts off release of pro-democracy activists

    A group of 11 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of subversion will stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said Saturday. Hong Kong traditionally grants bail for non-violent offenses but the new law says bail cannot be granted unless a judge believes the defendant “will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”

  • Czechs ask Germany, Poland, Switzerland for help with COVID-19 patients

    The Czech Republic has asked Germany, Switzerland and Poland to take in dozens of COVID-19 patients as the situation in its own hospitals has reached a critical point, Prague's Health Ministry said on Friday. Many regional hospitals, overwhelmed by the inflow of coronavirus cases, have had to transfer patients elsewhere but these options have narrowed as capacities have thinned across the country. As of Friday morning, there were 8,153 COVID patients hospitalised, including 1,735 requiring intensive care, Health Ministry data showed.

  • Mexico moves closer to becoming the world's largest legal cannabis market

    "We're taking away this beautiful plant from criminals and putting in the hands of retailers and farmers," said former Mexican President Vicente Fox.

  • Chamber of Commerce decides against widespread political ban following Capitol insurrection

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce revealed Friday it won't withhold political donations from lawmakers who simply voted against certifying the presidential election results and instead decide on a case-by-case basis.Why it matters: The Chamber is the marquee entity representing businesses and their interests in Washington. Its memo, obtained exclusively by Axios, could set the tone for businesses debating how to handle their candidate and PAC spending following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The Chamber's use of selective donations frees it to continue supporting some high-profile legislators who earned its endorsement and financial support in prior elections.The organization has previously backed all eight of the senators who voted against certifying President Biden's Electoral College win — including Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas — through either endorsements or contributions from its political action committee.While it hadn't formally paused its political activity following the attack, the Chamber had conducted a review that resulted in its current donation policy.What they're saying: "We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," the Chamber's Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson wrote in the recent memo."There is a meaningful difference between a member of Congress who voted 'no' on the question of certifying the votes of certain states and those who engaged and continue to engage in repeated actions that undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions.""For example, casting a vote is different than organizing the rally of January 6th or continuing to push debunked conspiracy theories. We will take into consideration actions such as these and future conduct that erodes our democratic institutions."What to watch: At the end of the first quarter, the Chamber will begin to make donations from its PAC in coordination with its updated policy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 40% of Goldman Sachs Clients Reported Exposure to Crypto: Survey

    A Goldman Sachs client survey on digital assets found that 40% of clients have exposure to cryptocurrencies.

  • Everything you should know about Disney+, the streaming service everyone's talking about

    Get a free week's trial, now. It's the only place you can stream Frozen, The Simpsons, The Muppets, Iron Man, Star Wars and more.

  • Siegel: Biden should congratulate Trump on Operation Warp Speed success

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses China's lack of transparency on coronavirus and the Biden administration not giving Trump credit for vaccines.

  • Students at Brigham Young make rainbow light display on 'Y'

    Students at Brigham Young University illuminated the letter “Y” on a mountain overlooking the Provo campus on Thursday with rainbow colors in a display meant to send a message to the religious school. The light display on the concrete letter ended “Color the Campus,” an organized event where students wore rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ campus community, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The event came a year after the school, alongside its Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owners, sent a letter in March 2020 that said “same-sex romantic behavior” was prohibited and would lead to discipline under the school code.