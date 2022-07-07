Crying baby found outside apartment complex, and Texas cops can’t find his parents

A baby was found crying and alone outside at an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, and authorities can’t find his parents.

Houston police responded to a complex near 10300 S. Wilcrest Drive, on the city’s southwest side, at 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the department said in a news release.

The boy, who investigators believed to be between 6 and 10 months old, was sitting by an iron fence. It isn’t clear how he got there or why he was left outside on his own.

He had “minor injuries” to his mouth and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police initially did not know the baby’s identity, but were contacted the following day by a family member who provided them with a name, which investigators are declining to share until they’ve spoken to the child’s mother or father, HPD said. The family member also said the baby is older than police thought, closer to 12 months.

Despite the new information, police don’t know where the parents are, the release said, adding that they are “not wanted for a crime at this time.”

The baby is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

