Crying father drops off daughter at dream college in wholesome viral video

A video of a father shedding happy tears while dropping off his daughter at her new college last week has gone viral.

In an Instagram video posted by Preksha (@pre.xsha) on Wednesday, the man can be seen crying beside his wife while they ride in a rickshaw around Preksha’s campus in New Delhi, India.

"Pov: You made your parents proud," the video’s onscreen text says.

“They were dropping me off at ‘our’ dream destination Miranda House College, Delhi University,” Preksha explained in her post’s caption. “It was my first day so we were just exploring the campus and suddenly i noticed tears rolling down my father's eyes. He was so overwhelmed with happiness and was on another level of emotions.”

Preksha’s video has already amassed over 12.4 million views and 1.3 million likes. Several Instagram users commented on the Miranda House College student’s video, with many of them sharing that it brought them to tears.

“I had tears in my eyes watching this! Many many congratulations and welcome to Miranda House,” one user commented.

“Too real. This is so beautiful I’m ugly crying at it.. Welcome to Miranda ya!” another user wrote.

“Literally had tears in my eyes. It was wholesome,” another user said.

Featured Image via @pre.xsha