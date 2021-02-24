'Crying Nazi' of Keene sentenced to 41 months for threatening, extortion

Feb. 24—A Keene far-right activist was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison after he was found guilty in September of extortion and threatening in a dispute with another white supremacist.

Christopher Cantwell, whose tearful turn in a documentary about the violent 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. earned him the moniker "the Crying Nazi," was arrested in January 2020.

In September, Cantwell was found guilty of extortion through interstate communications and threatening through interstate communications, but not guilty of a cyberstalking charge.

At the base of the charges was a dispute with another white supremacist activist in an online discussion group — named the Bowl Patrol — in which members called for violence against Black and Jewish people, celebrating the shootings at a Black church in Charleston, S.C. in 2015, and at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

The group leader, who went by the pseudonym "Vic Mackey," had his allies call in to Cantwell's radio show to taunt him.

In response, Cantwell told his followers he was "going to ruin the people who came after me," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Cantwell wanted to learn Vic Mackey's real name, and intended to put his real name and address online or give the information to the media. Vic Mackey was later identified as Andrew Richard Casarez of California.

Cantwell started messaging other group members, pressing them for the then-unknown real name of "Vic Mackey."

When one man refused to name the man, prosecutors said Cantwell threatened to rape the man's wife in front of their children. "Give me Vic, it's your only out," prosecutors said Cantwell wrote in a messaging app.

After Cantwell was found guilty of threatening and extortion, his attorneys asked that he be released after spending more than a year in jail awaiting trial, and asked for two years of probation.

Story continues

The man who was threatened had been harassing Cantwell, the defense wrote, and the threatening message was Cantwell losing his temper, not a real threat. Cantwell's attorneys added that in the 14 months Cantwell has been behind bars, he contracted COVID-19 in the Strafford County Jail, and has lost his home.

In response, prosecutors said 13 months in jail was not a sufficient punishment.

"The defendant is a 40-year-old man with a history of advocating violence, flouting the law, and violating bond conditions," U.S. Attorney Scott Murray wrote, noting that Cantwell pepper-sprayed counter-protesters at the violent 2017 rally in Charlottesville.

Cantwell was jailed for four months in Virginia following the Unite the Right rally. He was also banned from the state for five years.

Murray wrote that Cantwell violated the conditions of his release after those crimes, and still denies responsibility, though he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor assaults.

"The defendant's previous interactions with the justice system did nothing to deter him from committing extortion and threatening violence in this case," Murray wrote.

Murray advocated for a 51-month sentence: Judge Paul J. Barbadoro sentenced Cantwell to 41 months in prison.