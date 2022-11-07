Some Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

The analysts covering Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Cryoport's nine analysts is for revenues of US$288m in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 94% to US$0.36. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$322m and losses of US$0.18 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 17% to US$42.33, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Cryoport's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Cryoport analyst has a price target of US$60.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$27.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Cryoport's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 18% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 59% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Cryoport is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Cryoport. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Cryoport analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

