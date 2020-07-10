Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Is Expected To Breakeven

Cryoport, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYRX): Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The US$1.3b market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -US$18.3m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -US$19.9m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which CYRX will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for CYRX, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 6 industry analysts covering CYRX, the consensus is breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.2m in 2022. So, CYRX is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will CYRX have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 75% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, CYRX may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of CYRX’s upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that CYRX has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning loss-making, growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that CYRX has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

