Cryoport, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYRX) Profit Outlook

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Cryoport, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CYRX) future prospects. Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The US$1.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$284m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$297m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Cryoport will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 8 industry analysts covering Cryoport, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$5.6m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 62% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Cryoport given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Cryoport currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Cryoport's case is 72%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

