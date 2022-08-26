Is Cryosite Limited's (ASX:CTE) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Cryosite (ASX:CTE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Cryosite's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cryosite is:

73% = AU$1.4m ÷ AU$1.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.73.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cryosite's Earnings Growth And 73% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Cryosite has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Cryosite's exceptional 43% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then performed a comparison between Cryosite's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 41% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Cryosite's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cryosite Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Cryosite doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Cryosite's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Cryosite visit our risks dashboard for free.

