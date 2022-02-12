'Cryptic' COVID Lineage Found; Mask Mandate To End: CA Stories

CALIFORNIA – It was another busy news week across California. Missed the headlines on Patch?

Whether you're looking for breaking or bizarre news, or sweet or silly features, we've rounded up some of the most share-worthy stories from the past week.

Take a look at some of this week's top news stories from across the state.

CA Mask Mandate Ending Soon, Governor Says

Vaccinated Californians will no longer have to wear masks in indoor public places next week.

CA Inflation: 40-Year-High Spike Costs Californians Thousands

Californians are paying thousands of dollars a year more for groceries, utilities and rent than they did for the same things a year ago.

CA Study Finds COVID-19 Lockdowns Ineffective: Experts Weigh In

A new study, shared by Johns Hopkins University and written by economists, said that COVID lockdowns do little to save lives. Not all agree.

4th COVID Shot? At-Risk Californians May Be Eligible Soon

Federal officials recently recommended a fourth vaccine shot for immunocompromised Americans. What to know.

'Cryptic' COVID Lineage Found In California Wastewater

Wastewater has been monitored across the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CA Ice Skater, 72, Dies After Falling Into Frozen Reservoir

A 72-year-old man died after he fell through a frozen Northern California reservoir with a group of ice skaters.

Emerald Fire: 150-Acres Burn, 20% Contained, Evacuations Lifted

The wind-driven brush fire forced residents from their Emerald Bay & Irvine Cove homes Thursday morning. See maps and the latest here.

'Plagued By Aging Infrastructure': Worst Busy Bridges In Bay Area

Here are 15 of the most "structurally deficient" bridges in the Bay Area — including one that was built in 1928.

Woodside Reverses Course On Denying Housing Due To Mountain Lions

The town reversed course Sunday night after national attention and will begin accepting applications for SB 9 housing projects immediately.

Story continues

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Searches For Stolen Classic Car

The lead singer and guitarist of the famed pop-punk band said his 1962 Chevrolet Nova was stolen in Costa Mesa.

Man Alleges Driver Ran Over Him Twice After Market Mask Argument

A Manhattan Beach man is suing two other men, claiming he was run over twice by a driver in a supermarket parking lot over a mask dispute.

CA's Super Bowl 2022 Vaccination Requirements: What To Know

Attending Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles this year? Here are all the protocols and vaccination requirements to enter.

Eminem Brings Mom's Spaghetti To Culver City For Super Bowl

Inspired by the first verse from "Lose Yourself," the rapper's restaurant is offering popup dishes at Pasta Sisters in Culver City.

Lego SoFi Stadium Coming To Legoland California

It will take a team of 25 builders over 6,000 hours and over 500,000 LEGO bricks to complete the model, according to LEGOLAND officials.

53 Birds Rescued From Overwhelmed Pet Owners In San Diego

The San Diego Humane Society removed doves, finches, lovebirds and pigeons from a house in the Bay Ho neighborhood.

33 Of CA's Best Hospitals Named Among New 2022 Rankings

A new ranking evaluated the top 50, 100 and 250 hospitals in the nation. Here are the Golden State hospitals that made the cut.

For the weekend:

This article originally appeared on the Carlsbad Patch