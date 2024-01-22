‘Cryptic’ forest creature — with ‘window’ in its eyelid — discovered as a new species

In a forest of southern India, a pregnant creature maneuvered its way through the dry leaves. Visiting scientists noticed the “coconut brown” animal — and discovered a new species.

Researchers visited hundreds of sites in Tamil Nadu between 2018 and 2023 in search of wildlife, according to a study published Jan. 19 in the journal Vertebrate Zoology. The large-scale search had one goal: find and identify a specific type of lizard.

While visiting the Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, researchers found several “coconut brown” lizards. They took a closer look at the “cryptic” animals and realized they’d discovered a new species: Dravidoseps kalakadensis, or the KMTR leaf-litter skink.

KMTR leaf-litter skinks are considered “medium-sized,” reaching just under 4 inches in length, the study said. They have “relatively slender” bodies with “short” heads and “short” limbs. On their lower eyelids, the skinks have a “transparent central window.”

Photos show several KMTR leaf-litter skinks. The shiny lizards have a “coconut brown” coloring with a darker brown stripe running down their sides. This coloring appears to match the animal’s surroundings.

Male KMTR leaf-litter skinks have a yellow underside, researchers said.

Several Dravidoseps kalakadensis, or KMTR leaf-litter skinks.

KMTR leaf-litter skinks were found in the leaves and under rocks in low elevation forests, the study said. One skink was found pregnant with three babies, and two more skinks were found pregnant with two babies each.

Unlike most lizards, which reproduce by laying eggs, researchers said the new species is viviparous, meaning it reproduces by giving birth to live young.

Researchers said they named the new species after Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, abbreviated as KMTR. The new species was discovered and, so far, has only been found at this reserve.

Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve is in Tamil Nadu and about 1,400 miles south of New Delhi.

The new species was identified by its eyelids, reproduction method, scale pattern and DNA, the study said.

The research team included Ishan Agarwal, Tejas Thackeray and Akshay Khandekar. The team also discovered a new genus of skinks, Dravidoseps, and four more new species: a “bronze” one, a “dark brown” one, “bronze-brown” one and “dark bronze-brown” one.

