(Crypto) Action! Indie Movie Studio Received $10M in Bitcoin for Shares Last October

Cameron Thompson
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Utah-based movie studio Angel Studios added $10.6 million in bitcoin to its treasury through a stock sale last October, according to SEC filings.

  • “​​On October 18, 2021, the Company sold 1,685,392 shares of its Class A common stock at the average price of $9.28 per share. The Company received $4,999,993 in cash, and the equivalent value of $10,649,895 in bitcoin for the shares,” one of the documents said.

  • A source familiar with the matter said VC funds Uncorrelated Ventures and Gigafund participated in the indie studio’s Oct. 18 sale. The source confirmed that Angel Studios sold equity for bitcoin but would not say who paid in the crypto.

  • Angel Studios and Gigafund did not respond by press time. Uncorrelated Ventures declined to comment.

  • Notable companies from MicroStrategy to Tesla have bitcoin on their balance sheets, but few U.S. corporations are known to have acquired it through a bitcoin-denominated share sale.

  • Twitter account MacroScope noted that Angel Studios is backed by Gigafund, a venture capital firm aligned with Elon Musk through its founder “PayPal Mafia” member Luke Nosek and its investment in Musk companies.

  • Angel Studios reported a $2.7 million impairment loss on its bitcoin at the end of 2021.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Citadel Securities founder Griffin likens crypto value to abstract art

    Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world's biggest market-making firms, said on Monday he envisions the company entering the cryptocurrency market as a combination of a liquidity provider and an exchange. "Given the institutional increase in interest in cryptocurrency, I think it's reasonable to expect to see us be more involved in the crypto space providing liquidity to institutional and potentially retail investors," Griffin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles. While some market makers - firms that provide market liquidity by streaming buy and sell quotes for others to trade against - such as Virtu Financial, Jump Trading and DRW, have embraced the nascent asset class, Citadel Securities has largely stayed on the sidelines.

  • NBA Champ Rick Fox on Blockchain Gaming, Crypto

    NBA champion and HiDEF Inc. Co-founder Rick Fox discusses the growth of esports and his ambitions to create games where players have the opportunity to own their items. Fox touches on blockchain gaming, traditional sports embracing crypto and his newfound interest in Solana.

  • Quik.com launches minting of NFT Domains: .metaverse, .vr and .chain

    The emergence of blockchain technology has given rise to new value exchanges, dApps, Web 3.0, and crypto-assets. And one of the most essential and innovative of them is the NFT domains.

  • Bitcoin Lethargic as May Starts, Though Month Could Prove Pivotal

    The largest cryptocurrency is up 1.3% so far in May, a month where returns historically have averaged 27%. But at least one analyst suggests the price could still drop as low as $32,000.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos and Stocks Mixed; Bitcoin Outperforms Altcoins

    Stocks and cryptos have experienced choppy trading so far this year, reflecting uncertainty among global investors. Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC) is starting to outperform some altcoins.

  • Krispy Kreme releases new ‘Cinnamon Milk’ glazed donuts

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a snack break to try out Krispy Kreme's latest donut collaboration with General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

  • EYP bankruptcy filing part of planned sale to bitcoin mining company subsidiary

    It's quite a turn of events for a firm that was founded in staid downtown Albany in 1972 as Einhorn Yaffee Prescott.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: BYD Nearly Matches Tesla Earnings Growth, Set To Seize EV Crown

    BYD and Tesla earnings more than tripled in Q1, with the Chinese automaker seems set to grab the EV crown.

  • ApeCoin dips 16% following Bored Ape Yacht Club creator's landmark metaverse NFT sale

    The skid follows a massive NFT sale from Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs for its metaverse game "Otherside."

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ripple: What's the Difference?

    Here are the key differences between bitcoin and XRP, two popular decentralized cryptocurrency systems.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Here's What Caterpillar Just Told Us About the Economy (and It's Not Good)

    Amazon and Apple made headlines on Thursday after reporting their first-quarter 2022 earnings -- which largely overshadowed Caterpillar's (NYSE: CAT) earnings report. However, industrial bellwether Caterpillar's results can provide insight into the pulse of the global economy, especially considering that over half of Caterpillar's sales come from outside of North America.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.