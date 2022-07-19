Crypto ‘Altcoins’ Lead Push Higher as Bitcoin Jumps Above $22,000

Suvashree Ghosh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A rally in cryptocurrencies Tuesday took Bitcoin closer to breaking out of a one-month-old trading range and ignited big jumps in smaller tokens commonly referred to as altcoins.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s largest virtual coin climbed as much as 6.8% to the cusp of $23,000, a level it was last at in mid-June. Ether at one point added almost 11%. Solana also achieved a double-digit percentage gain.

Bitcoin has struggled to escape a $19,000 to $22,000 range as investors lick their wounds from a rout sparked by tightening monetary policy and exacerbated by the toppling of crypto lenders and the TerraUSD stablecoin.

A sustained break above could renew the speculative momentum that can grip crypto assets in the blink of an eye. Expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes are less aggressive now, which may help.

“We’ve just seen that momentum change, and I think that momentum change is going to last for the second half of this year,” said Julian Hosp, co-founder of Cake Defi, a crypto wallet solution provider.

Ether is extending a rally that began last week after developers of the Ethereum blockchain gave a target for the long-anticipated software update that is projected to lower the network’s energy usage.

Altcoins often outperform Bitcoin during rallies and underperform when prices are falling, in part because they’re a favorite of more speculative traders and tend to be less liquid.

“Bitcoin has recaptured the $22,000 level as some short-sellers need to call it quits,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note. Cryptos are starting to look attractive now that expectations for Fed tightening have eased, he added.

The recent rebound in Bitcoin has pared its loss this year to about 52%. It was trading at $22,220 as of 10:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The overall market value of digital tokens has retaken the $1 trillion level.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Miner BHP Aims to Accelerate $5.7 Billion Fertilizer Project

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. will accelerate the start of a $5.7 billion potash project in Canada as high gas prices and curbs on key exporters disrupt fertilizer supply chains.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe world’s top miner, which is entering production of th

  • Celsius Defends Decision to Halt Withdrawals at Debut Bankruptcy Hearing

    Celsius Network tried to ease customers’ anger over its freeze on account withdrawals, but indicated it doesn’t intend to quickly release their funds as the cryptocurrency lender aims to weather the downturn in digital currencies and craft a repayment plan.

  • Chips Bill Gains Steam in Senate Despite Last-Minute Lobbying

    (Bloomberg) -- A drive in the Senate to quickly pass $52 billion in grants and incentives for US semiconductor manufacturing picked up steam in Congress despite last-minute lobbying for changes.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said

  • Mixed day for global stocks as oil prices rise again

    Wall Street stocks fell Monday after an early rally petered out, while the dollar weakened and oil prices continued to recover after recent declines.

  • Dollar dips as rate hike bets ease

    The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Monday, from the two-decade high hit last week, as traders pared bets on how aggressive the Federal Reserve would be in raising rates at its meeting later this month. Fed officials signalled Friday they would likely stick with a 75-basis-point interest rate increase at their July 26-27 meeting, though a recent high inflation reading could still warrant larger increases than anticipated later in the year. Traders in futures contracts tied to the Fed's short-term federal funds policy rate, who had been leaning toward a full-percentage-point rise in interest rates, shifted their bets firmly in favor of a 0.75-percentage-point increase at the upcoming meeting.

  • The role of climate change in ‘exceptional’ heat

    The UK is forecast to see record-breaking temperatures that could hit 40C.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – The British Pound Slams Into a Major Figure

    The British pound has shot higher during the early hours on Monday to slam into the 1.20 level. This is an area that should continue to cause significant noise overall. The US dollar continues to act like a wrecking ball.

  • Chip designers warm to U.S. bill despite big benefits to Intel

    Major U.S. chip firms on Monday were coming around to support a package of chip industry subsidies despite earlier concerns that legislation awaiting a vote in the Senate disproportionately benefits manufacturers like Intel Corp. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has told lawmakers that a vote could come as early as Tuesday on a slimmed-down set of bills to bolster the U.S. computer chip industry, after Democratic lawmakers cleaved them from a larger, more contentious bill. The bills are aimed at making the U.S. more competitive against a rising China, whose chip industry has grown rapidly over the last five years to account for almost 10% of global sales. The measures include $52 billion in subsidies and an investment tax credit to boost U.S. manufacturing.

  • UK heatwave: Why is it so hot?

    The Met Office estimates that the extreme heat we will be seeing over the next couple of days has been made ten times more likely because of it.

  • The Latest Louis Vuitton Sneaker is Made of Recycled Materials

    Thanks largely to the contributions of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has cemented itself as a...

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Pulls Back to Find Buyers

    The US dollar has pulled back a bit against the Japanese yen in early trading on Monday, as it looks like the buyers are stepping back into lift the market in the other direction.

  • UK aims to fly supersonic combat air demonstrator by 2027

    The Defence Ministry said in a press release it has already begun development of the combat demonstrator — a manned, supersonic aircraft that will test stealth-combatable features as well as other new technologies.

  • Britain Pledges to Fly Tempest Fighter Design Within Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain pledged to build and fly a prototype of the proposed Tempest warplane in the next five years as it steps up efforts to bring a new European jet fighter into service by 2035.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe so-called combat air demonstrator w

  • Maruti Suzuki: Why India's top carmaker is resisting more air bags

    With only 1% of the world's vehicles, India accounts for 10% of all crash-related deaths. Are Indian cars safe?

  • This $10 Hack Keeps Your Phone Dry No Matter How Many Pool Selfies You Take This Summer

    The Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case is only $10 right now, perfect for a trip to the beach or the neighborhood pool.

  • Crypto is crashing, so why are people like Kevin O’Leary still putting their faith in it?

    Despite huge losses in the first half of the year, crypto enthusiasts refuse to give up hope in this alternative asset.

  • Biden's Visit to Saudi Arabia Won't Lower Oil Prices

    Drivers have noticed some relief at the pump as oil had dripped lower before Monday's rally in the commodity, but can we attribute any of this to the recent visit by President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia? After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Brent spot prices touched highs of $135 a barrel, there has been an undue amount of pressure on the Biden Administration to get the price of oil down. Oil prices have put a strain on consumers as inflation is now averaging close to 9.5% year-over-year in the U.S. The White House may try to blame the "inflation" on Russia and its invasion, but the truth is that inflation was a problem all throughout the end of last year prior to the invasion.

  • What to Expect When IBM Reports Earnings Monday

    International Business Machines is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts after the close of trading Monday. What do the charts and indicators look like? Let's check.

  • Ukraine farmers rush to harvest grain from Donbas fields

    STORY: A short ride away, thick layer of ash covers the ground of what used to be a huge grain silo destroyed by a Russian missile last month - its contents, last year's crop, burned-out in the fire that followed the hit."This settlement has been under fire for almost a month, it happens every day. There is shelling morning and evening and it is very dangerous. You have to hide quickly," said one soldier at a destroyed grain storage silo.Images of fires and scorched fields are becoming a common feature of eastern and southern Ukrainian farmlands bordering the front-line which stretches over 600 miles.Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the world's fourth largest grains exporter, Kyiv has repeatedly accused Russia of attacking infrastructure and agriculture to provoke a global food crisis and pressure the West.Moscow, which calls its war a special military operation, blames Western sanctions and sea mines laid by Ukraine for the drop in food exports and rising global prices.

  • Family of victim reacts to release of new information on the Uvalde school shooting

    Uvalde, Texas officials have released body camera footage from several officers on the scene of the school massacre that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults. Texas lawmakers had earlier released a report censuring all law enforcement involved in the response. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano discusses the revelations and the response to them with CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz.