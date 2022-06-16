Crypto Altcoins Pop as Post-Fed Rally Sweeps Across Risk Assets

Crypto Altcoins Pop as Post-Fed Rally Sweeps Across Risk Assets
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vildana Hajric and Joanna Ossinger
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Beaten-down cryptocurrencies rallied Thursday amid palpable relief in global markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a series of super-sized interest-rate hikes is unlikely.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Everything from Bitcoin to smaller and sometimes lesser-known tokens -- so-called altcoins -- pushed higher, snapping a prolonged period of pain that contributed to a more than $1 trillion drop in crypto market value this year.

Bitcoin gained for the first time in 10 days, rising as much as 6.1% to $22,950. Ether at one point added 6.6% to $1,256. Cardano, Solana and Dogecoin posted gains of between 4.5% and 11% as of 9:10 a.m. in Singapore.

Just how long the rebound will last is anyone’s guess after tough-to-stomach losses in the crypto space over the past month. Many have welcomed the wring-out of excesses and sky-high speculation.

“The reality is we need to see capitulation where that ‘noobishness’ gets washed out,” said Max Gokhman, chief investment officer for AlphaTrAI, adding that “we need to see the asset class evolve to a more mature state, and I think it’s in the process of doing that.”

Crypto started sliding late last year on expectations of a less accommodative Fed, with rising interest rates hurting the industry and its prospects.

Terra, Celsius

Last month’s collapse of the Terra blockchain and the recent decision by crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd. to halt withdrawals have also taken a toll, while a tweet this week from the co-founder of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital fueled speculation that it had suffered large losses.

Even long-term holders who have avoided selling until now are coming under pressure, according to researcher Glassnode.

“Crypto is a risk asset. It’s an expression of people taking where they are on the risk spectrum, whether they’re playing more risk-averse or if they’re playing more risk-seeking,” Anna Han of Wells Fargo Securities LLC said in an interview.

Further Declines?

The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points Wednesday, stepping up the fight against inflation. Powell signaled another big hike in July but added “today’s 75 basis-point increase is an unusually large one and I do not expect moves of this size to be common.” That leans against the risk of a string of jumbo moves.

All sorts of pockets in crypto have been beset by negative developments. A number of crypto firms have announced layoffs and hiring freezes, and many market-watchers are expecting further price declines ahead.

Michael Purves, founder and CEO of Tallbacken Capital, sees that risk for Bitcoin. “We continue to think that Bitcoin’s broader picture is bearish, and perhaps our $15k target is not bearish enough,” he wrote in a note. “Nonetheless, for the near term, we recommend taking profits on short positions.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto crash: What contagious risks could Celsius, Three Arrows pose? Here’s what to watch

    Some market participants are now worried about the contagious risks Celsius and Three Arrows Capital may pose to the whole crypto market, if, in a worst-case scenario, the firms were to become insolvent.

  • Phillips 66 (PSX) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

    Is it a good or bad thing when a stock surpasses resistance at the 20-day simple moving average?

  • Bitcoin Price Falls Toward $20,000 as Cryptocurrency Rout Deepens

    Cryptocurrencies extended their slide, with bitcoin on the verge of falling below $20,000 for the first time since December 2020.

  • Powell Sets Path to Restrain Economy and Stop Runaway Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took a step toward assuming the mantle of inflation slayer Paul Volcker, all but acknowledging that reining in run-away price pressures may result in a recession.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans

  • Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Phillips 66 (PSX) closed at $102.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health. Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials.

  • Binance, Kraken, FTX Go on Hiring Spree as Rest of Crypto Crumbles

    Some companies are waiting right by the sidelines to scoop up any hot crypto talent newly looking for a job.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Starts Recovery, LINK Forms Bullish Pattern

    Bitcoin price remained well bid above $20,000, Ethereum’s ETH spiked towards $1,050, and LINK seems to be forming a crucial bullish pattern.

  • U.S. ironing out energy sector disputes with Mexico worth $30 billion -ambassador

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States and Mexico are working through disputes involving American companies in the Mexican energy sector worth more than an estimated $30 billion in investment, the U.S. ambassador to the country said on Wednesday. In an interview with Reuters, Ambassador Ken Salazar said his government was making progress in resolving problems affecting U.S. businesses in Mexico, which range from operators of fuel terminals to generators of renewable energy. "These 17 companies were companies that had very significant disputes with the Mexican government," Salazar said.

  • Chinese Battery Maker CATL Prices Jumbo Stock Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric cars, has priced its jumbo stock offering at 410 yuan per share, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Ar

  • Bitcoin news – live: Crypto exchange Coinbase sacks staff amid price collapse

    Many major cryptocurrencies have fallen by up to a quarter of their value over the past day

  • First Mover Asia: Celsius Risks Triggered Crypto Crash, Says Huobi Group CFO; Bitcoin Wobbles but Doesn't Break Post-Rate Hike

    Lily Zhang told CoinDesk the lending platform's problems were ill-timed following the collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin, and crypto prices could decline further; major altcoins regain ground.

  • El Salvador Faces Turmoil as Bitcoin Value Plunges

    El Salvador's bet on bitcoin is looking more and more risky as the cryptocurrency's value plunges. Last year, the Central American country became the first in the world to make bitcoin legal tender for all transactions. In recent weeks, the overall crypto market's value has fallen rapidly and is now worth $930 billion compared to $3 trillion in November.

  • If Your Crypto's in This Company, You May be Out of Luck

    The company's hiring of restructuring attorneys has some investors worried they may never get their money back.

  • End of Internet Explorer Spells Trouble for Japan Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. retired its Internet Explorer on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarter-century-old app while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the unpopular browser.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong,

  • Stocks, Futures Up Post-Fed; Treasuries Rally Ebbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures climbed Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said super-sized interest-rate hikes will be rare following the central bank’s biggest increase in borrowing costs since 1994.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the

  • Gensler Warns About Crypto Lenders Offering High Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Gary Gensler has a message for people pouring money into crypto on promises of high returns: beware.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapThe US Securities and Exchange Commission chi

  • Chevron Stock Could Reclaim Former Highs

    Chevron stock could bounce back toward its former highs in the next month

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.