Crypto Asset-Management Market Will Exceed $9B by 2030: Study
The cryptocurrency asset-management market will grow to $9.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report from Allied Market Research. It was $670 million in 2020.
The increase projected by the report equates to a compound annual growth rate of 30% from 2021 to 2030.
Allied Market Research sees the COVID-19 pandemic as a driving force behind the adoption of cloud-based crypto asset management by banks and other institutions.
Increased digitization of financial services, surging investments in crypto and access to easier ways of purchasing crypto assets will fuel growth throughout the remainder of the decade, Allied said.
The crypto asset-management market is dominated by North America, and that is forecast to remain the case through 2030. However, Allied sees the Asia Pacific region experiencing significant growth due to the presence of large numbers of crypto mining enterprises that are likely to turn to crypto asset-management solutions to help manage their business processes.