Crypto Asset-Management Market Will Exceed $9B by 2030: Study

Americans may start to receive approved booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as early as mid-September.That's according to a source familiar with the White House's plan to administer second or third doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, pending approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.The source added health officials under U.S. President Joe Biden agreed that most people should get a booster shot eight months after they've completed their first vaccination period.They want to warn Americans that vaccine protection diminishes over time, especially against the highly infectious Delta variant.Some of the first boosters will likely go to health care workers and the elderly.Last week, U.S. regulators authorized a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for people with compromised immune systems, who may have less protection from just two.Officials also expect Johnson & Johnson to need approval for an additional shot of the company's one-dose vaccine.The New York Times reported officials are planning to announce the decision as early as this week.