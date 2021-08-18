Crypto Asset Management Market Will Near $10B by 2030, Says Study

BeInCrypto –

According to estimates from Allied Market Research, the global crypto asset management market could grow tenfold by 2030.

A recent study published by Allied Market Research claims that by 2030, the global crypto asset management market would garner approximately $9.36 billion. The market research and advisory company says that the total garnered in 202 as $0.67 billion in comparison. To achieve $9.36 billion growth at a CAGR of 30.2% would be required.

The study suggests that the outbreak of COVID-19 was will be the driving factor behind institutions and banks adopting cloud-based crypto asset management. “The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cloud-based crypto asset management solution among the banks and fintech institutions to secure their systems and to provide customers with scalable, resilient, and agile crypto services. In addition, cloud-based crypto asset management provides individuals and enterprises with enhanced flexibility as well as provide cost-effective solutions for the organizations.” The further adoption of cloud-based crypto asset management solutions among banks and fintech companies will help to “secure their systems and provide customers with scalable, resilient, and agile crypto services,” according to the study.

