Crypto asset management platform Cobo bags $40M Series B

Kate Park
·3 min read

Cobo, a Singapore-based crypto asset management platform, raised a $40 million Series B to accelerate the development of decentralized finance as a service (DFaaS).

The round was co-led by DST Global, A&T Capital and IMO Ventures.

The company will use its proceeds for the development of DeFi as a service (DFaaS) infrastructure and its existing custody services such as wallet as a service (WaaS), trading and staking as a service (StaaS). The funding will also be used to apply for regulatory licenses to ensure strict compliance to the relevant anti-money laundering (AML) and counter the financing of terrorism (CFT) requirements.

Amid the growing interest for cryptocurrencies among Asian investors, institutional investors and retail investors are seeking diversification options to hedge against inflation and other risks, the company said in its statement.

“With interest in the crypto revolution soaring across Asia, it’s high time to expand blockchain infrastructures to meet the rising demand, especially as we’re seeing growing enthusiasm among institutions,” said the company CEO and co-founder Discus Fish, also known as Shixing Mao. “In the past, we’d witness crypto applications evolve from Bitcoin to DeFi and now NFTs … Ultimately, this fundraising takes us another step closer to Cobo’s foundational vision of empowering 1 billion users to access crypto.”

Cobo was founded in 2017 with a mission to bridge the gap between crypto and users, both retail and institutional, for increasing access to blockchain for all. Cobo’s founders are CEO Discus Fish, the co-founder of F2Pool, and CTO Changhao Jiang, a former platform engineer at Facebook and Google who co-founded Chinese encrypted digital wallet Bihang.

"As blockchain technology and innovation advances, we are observing a wave of increasing institutional demand," said Jasmine Zhang, partner of A&T Capital.

ConsenSys raises $65M from JP Morgan, Mastercard, UBS to build infrastructure for DeFi

DeFi typically requires professional managers including fund managers or C-level executives to interact directly with cryptocurrency lending protocols like Curve, Compound, Uniswap and AAVE, the company CEO said. Unlike those existing DeFi platforms, Cobo’s DeFi as a service (DFaaS) allows the institutional investor users to empower staff, even computerized bots, to perform operations of various risks, the company CEO told TechCrunch. Low-risk operations can be automated by bots, whereas high-risk operations such as moving large sums still require multisignature confirmations by managers and/or CXOs, he added.

Cobo’s DFaaS infrastructure underpins its multisignature crypto wallet platform and crypto asset custodial services for retail and institutional investors, respectively. Cobo has served more than 300 institutional clients, including Deribit, F2Pool, BitMart and Pionex through its custody services such as Cobo Custody and DFaaS with a cumulative transaction volume of $20 billion. Its retail investor clients use Cobo Wallet.

Cobo, which also has offices in Hong Kong and Seattle, raised a $13 million Series A round in October 2018 to enter new international markets.

Cobo supports more than 50 public chains, over 1,000 tokens and serves a total of 75,000 high-net-worth individuals, the company CEO said.

DeFi aims to bridge the gap between blockchains and financial services

Binance Labs leads $1.6M seed round in DeFi startup MOUND, the developer of Pancake Bunny

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Home Internet Service Across 4 States

    T-Mobile (TMUS) is committed to bringing affordable and reliable high-speed Internet to homes across the country.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

    Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • 10 Best Bank and Finance Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best bank and finance stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bank and Finance Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. In an era of soaring market valuations and tech-dominated portfolios, […]

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stocks are falling in September after seven straight months of gains. Don't panic. Start shopping.

  • 3 of Disney's Biggest Surprises From Tuesday's Conference Presentation

    Weak Disney+ additions, theme park guests coming back in September, and no dividend check for you are some of the key points from CEO Bob Chapek's investor conference presentation this week.

  • Did Sundial Growers Break Critical Support?

    Holders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) need to watch the critical 70-cent level. This level has been support for the stock, but now it may be breaking. If it does, it may be the beginning of a new downtrend. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s 70 cents. At support levels, there is more demand for shares than there is supply. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them. Sometimes stocks rally off o

  • September Sell-Off: Buy These Stocks While They're Down

    Successful investors buy great stocks when everyone else is selling in a panic. These high-quality stocks are trading at a market-risk discount right now and you should take advantage of these generous buying windows.