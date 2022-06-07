Crypto Bank Custodia Sues Federal Reserve

Associated Press

Hungarian Ambassador Csaba Korosi was elected Tuesday as the next president of the U.N. General Assembly, and he warned immediately that the world is in the throes of a dangerous crisis and the credibility of the United Nations is at stake. Korosi, who takes over the presidency of the 193-member world body in September, said there is “a red alert” for the global climate and crises in food, energy and water supplies. In addition, he said, people everywhere are still affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, “the global economy is at the threshold of recession and the sovereign debts are at an unprecedented level.”