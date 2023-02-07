Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause

Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today

Crypto bank Juno has resumed its core crypto service offerings after pausing them early last month, according to a Monday press release.

The service resumption comes three weeks after Juno began working with its new crypto custodian Zero Hash. Juno was forced to pause its services in early January as its former crypto custodian Wyre buckled under the weight of the market downturn.

Juno CEO and co-founder Varun Deshpande says the new partnership will offer users a more secure experience on the platform.

"Given the events of 2022, we are committed to building a secure and compliant on and off-ramp product for the long term growth of the industry,” Deshpande said in a statement.

In addition to resuming its crypto services, the bank has also debuted several new features. Those include support for more than 35 additional cryptocurrencies such as SOL, ADA, SHIB snd DOGE, and the reduction of spreads on new and existing token offerings. The platform now also offers a zero-trading-fee incentive and a rewards program for every dollar traded in non-stablecoin tokens.

Although Juno has resumed most services, the platform's team is still working to restore crypto paycheck services and L2 withdrawals and deposits.

