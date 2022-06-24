Crypto Hackers Steal $100 Million With Horizon Bridge Attack

Olga Kharif
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Another cryptocurrency bridge -- an app that lets people swap coins between blockchains -- got hacked today, this one for $100 million.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Harmony said in a tweet the hack of its Horizon bridge took place Thursday morning, and that it has “begun working with national authorities and forensic specialists to identify the culprit and retrieve the stolen funds.”

This is the third major bridge hack this year. In February, hackers stole more than $300 million from the Wormhole bridge. In late March, Ronin Bridge lost about $620 million to hackers. Even before the Harmony hack, money stolen from bridges exceeded $1 billion, per researcher Chainalysis.

Read more: Crypto Bridge Heists Swiping $1 Billion Spur Race for Options

Bridges are particularly vulnerable to hacks, as their technology is complex and they are often run by anonymous teams. The way they safeguard funds is often unclear. The amount of money locked on bridges connected to the Ethereum blockchain declined 60% in the last 30 days, to less than $12 billion, per tracker Dune. This has been triggered by a wider crypto market slump and liquidity concerns surrounding lender Celsius Network and crypto-focused hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IMF Warns of Risks From China’s Slowing Covid Vaccination Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund called on China to accelerate its coronavirus vaccination program, warning the sharply slowing pace of new doses administered could undermine a recovery in consumer spending in the economy. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashi

  • Dollar stumbles as rate path fuels recession worries

    The U.S. dollar slipped against its major peers on Friday, on course for its first weekly decline this month as investors assess the path for Federal Reserve policy and whether aggressive rate hikes would trigger a recession. It fell back from a 0.19% rise the previous day that was driven mostly by a decline in the euro after weak European factory data reduced bets for European Central Bank tightening. Dollar trading has been choppy this week, with markets now betting on more cautious policy action from the Fed after another expected 75 basis point rate increase in July.

  • Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils

    Rice bran has become a sought-after commodity in India as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to overcome an edible oil shortage caused by global supply disruptions. A by-product in rice milling, rice bran has been traditionally used for cattle and poultry feed. Rice bran oil accounts for a small portion of overall vegoil consumption in India but is one of the fastest-growing among edible oils, industry officials say, and production and imports are set to increase to meet the demand.

  • E.ON's CEO says Germany should boost domestic gas production

    Germany should explore all options to increase domestic natural gas output including fracking, the chief executive of German energy provider E.ON's said, as Berlin triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan in response to falling Russian supplies. "We must now search without taboos for all solutions that will help us to improve our situation" Leonhard Birnbaum said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche podcast. Birnbaum said a modest increase in domestic production would not be the solution to the current supply situation, but a small building block that could help.

  • South Korea’s SK Square said to put off crypto issuance

    The tech investment arm of the South Korean conglomerate reportedly halted the plan to issue its own cryptocurrency, citing the macroeconomic environment and trust issues related to cryptocurrencies. See related article: South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate to issue own cryptocurrency Fast facts SK Square told local news agency Newsis that preparations for trademark applications and the […]

  • NFT vs. Crypto: What Is the Difference?

    If you meet someone who dabbles in non-fungible tokens, chances are good that person trades crypto as well. Both crypto and NFTs are based on the same software and technology, both entered the public...

  • Tesla Supplier Challenges EV Maker's Powerful Battery With Latest Launch

    Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd launched an electric-car battery with a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge. CATL claimed that the battery was 13% more potent than Tesla's 4680 battery to be made by Panasonic Holdings Corp (OTC: PCRFY), the Bloomberg reports. The Qilin battery has an energy density of 255 watt-hours per kilogram. Also Read: Panasonic Disclosed Finalizing US Site For Tesla's New Battery Plant The battery charges

  • Exclusive: Phillips 66 made renewable fuels without proper permits - regulators

    California regulators allege that U.S. refiner Phillips 66 improperly began processing renewable diesel in a unit at its Rodeo, California refinery, the company confirmed to Reuters. Phillips 66 started to process small volumes of soybean oil at the Rodeo refinery in the first quarter of 2021, the company said last year, part of a plan to become the largest producer of renewable fuels from animal fats and soybean oil in the United States. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) issued a notice of violation in early June, saying the refiner began making renewable diesel without modifying the existing air permit that allows the same type of processing with petroleum feedstocks.

  • Wall Street is bearish—CEOs remain bullish

    While CEOs are clearly expecting economic headwinds, they're hardly bearish.

  • SoftBank-Backed Ride Startup Seeks at Least $119 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.-backed ride-sharing startup Socar Inc. is set to file for an initial public offering of at least 154.7 billion won ($119 million) as soon as Friday, testing investor appetite for new tech stocks in an adverse market.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Mar

  • Three Charts Show Trouble for India Stocks Nearing a Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- As surging inflation and the end of global easy-money policies send Indian stocks spiraling down from all-time highs, three charts show the pain is unlikely to end anytime soon.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThese Are the World’s Most Li

  • Bausch Health Names Hedge Fund Billionaire Paulson Chairman

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Cos. has named hedge fund billionaire John Paulson as its new chairman, replacing Joseph Papa, who resigned on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The pharmaceutical and

  • Japan May factory output seen dipping for 2nd month on China lockdown- Reuters poll

    Japan's factory output probably fell in May for a second successive month due to supply chain disruptions caused by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Japanese industrial production in the month was likely 0.3% lower than in April, according to the median estimate of 18 economists in the poll. "Bottlenecks from the semiconductor crunch and the components shortage due to China's Shanghai lockdown likely kept (Japan's) production weak," said Shumpei Fujita, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

  • Nike exits Russia, Snowflake stock jumps, WeWork stock soars on upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks, including Snowflake's upgrade by JPMorgan.

  • FalconX Doubles Valuation to $8 Billion Despite Crypto Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- FalconX, a digital asset trading platform and brokerage for institutional investors, has doubled its valuation to $8 billion, despite a major market downturn for crypto. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable

  • Analysis: Swiss policy pivot signals exit for big stock and bond investor

    From Silicon Valley shares to U.S. and European government bonds, securities that are already under heavy pressure stand to lose a major buyer as Switzerland ends its long-standing policy of recycling euros and dollars into foreign markets. The Swiss National Bank recently delivered a surprise half-point interest rate hike and for the first time in years omitted references in its statement to the franc being highly valued. The shift is a momentous one, suggesting the SNB will no longer prioritise weakening the currency by purchasing foreign exchange - a policy that enabled it to build a reserve pile of nearly $1 trillion.

  • Exclusive: Japan emphasised hybrids in policy document after lawmaker cited lobbying from Toyota head

    Japan changed a key policy document to show its support for hybrids was on par with battery-electric vehicles after a lawmaker cited the head of Toyota saying automakers couldn't back a government that rejected the technology popularised by the Prius, according to notes from a ruling party meeting. The wording changes, which included adding a reference to "so-called electric-powered vehicles", appear to put fossil-fuel burning hybrids on equal footing with zero-emission battery vehicles, even though environmentalists say there is a vast difference. Japan's auto industry, particularly Toyota Motor Corp, has come under pressure from environmentalists and green investors who say it has been slow to embrace battery-electric vehicles and lobbied governments to undermine a transition to them.

  • Northrop (NOC) Arm Wins $248.2M Deal for MQ-4C Triton UAS

    Northrop Grumman's (NOC) business unit wins a modification contract worth $248.2 million to procure two additional low-rate initial-production Lot 5 of the MQ-4C Triton UAS.

  • Elon Musk says his German and US factories are losing “billions of dollars”

    The impact of supply chain problems in China on Tesla’s new battery factories in the US and Germany mean they are losing billions of dollars, according to the company’s multi-billionaire founder. Elon Musk said in an interview that “It’s really like a giant roaring sound, which is the sound of money on fire.” Speaking to the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, a club for owners of the company’s iconic electric cars, Musk added: “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now.”

  • LBank Exchange Will List Choise.com Token (CHO) on June 24, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, lists Choise.com Token (CHO) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CHO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022.Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/128745_649a1acb34c8191a_001full.jpgAs the world's first MetaFi ecosystem that simplifies the use