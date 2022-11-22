Crypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without Funding

Crypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without Funding
10
Lydia Beyoud, Sonali Basak, Vildana Hajric and Muyao Shen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Digital-asset brokerage Genesis is struggling to raise fresh cash for its lending unit, and it’s warning potential investors that it may need to file for bankruptcy if its efforts fail, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Genesis has spent the past several days seeking at least $1 billion in fresh capital, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private. That included talks over a potential investment from crypto exchange Binance, they said, but funding so far has failed to materialize.

The rush for funding was precipitated by a liquidity crunch at the lender after the sudden collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. Genesis halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX trading account.

“We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently,” a representative for Genesis said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is to resolve the current situation consensually without the need for any bankruptcy filing. Genesis continues to have constructive conversations with creditors.”

A representative for Binance declined to comment.

Other platforms are facing their own struggles as redemption requests roll in after FTX’s bankruptcy filing roiled the crypto sector and left investors on edge about the risk of contagion.

Read more: From Genesis to Gemini, How FTX’s Collapse Signals No One Is Safe

Gemini Trust Co., the crypto platform run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, announced customer withdrawals from its yield-generating product would be delayed, given Genesis’s role as a key partner in the program.

--With assistance from Eliza Ronalds-Hannon, Annie Massa, Rachel Butt and Alyssa McDonald.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Top Russian official warns of possible nuclear accident at Zaporizhzhia

    The head of Russia's state-run atomic energy agency, Rosatom, warned on Monday there was a risk of a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, following renewed shelling over the weekend. Moscow and Kyiv have traded accusations of shelling the facility for months since Russian forces took control of it in March, shortly after invading Ukraine. Renewed shelling on Sunday triggered fresh fears of a possible disaster at the site.

  • FTX Collapse Shows Crypto Is Packed With Bankman-Frieds

    The downfall of crypto exchange FTX starkly displays the ties between those who sell the ideas and those who write the big checks.

  • Crypto firm Genesis says it has 'no plans to file bankruptcy imminently'

    Genesis, a digital assets financial services firm, may be in hot water as it looks to raise fresh capital for its lending unit or potentially face bankruptcy if it can’t, according to a report by Bloomberg. Genesis was facing a liquidity crisis after FTX collapsed, which “created unprecedented market turmoil, resulting in abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity,” it shared in a series of tweets last Wednesday. Prior to that, the firm tweeted on November 10 that it had $175 million in “locked funds” in its FTX trading account, but tried to reassure users that the locked amount “does not impact our market-making activities.”

  • Crypto Lender Genesis Asks Binance and Apollo for Cash

    The lender has approached crypto exchange Binance for an investment and to bid for its loan book, according to people familiar with the matter. The company also approached private equity giant Apollo Global Management for capital assistance, according to people familiar with the matter. Genesis has faced a rush of withdrawals from its lending arm following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Oil Steadies After Wild Ride With Chinese Demand, OPEC+ in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a volatile session as investors juggled a clouded supply outlook with concerns over weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsWest Texas Intermedia

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings reacts to surprise news that Disney is bringing back Bob Iger: 'Ugh. I had been hoping Iger would run for president'

    Returning Disney CEO Bob Iger has mulled a US presidential run in the past, but later said he was "naive" about his chances of winning.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy as Post-FTX Fundraising Falters: Report

    Having earlier suspended lending services, the crypto giant may be the latest victim of 'crypto contagion.'

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsDamien Viel, wh

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Interest rates probably won't stay high, thanks to a shrinking workforce and the tech industry's 'midlife crisis,' top economist Paul Krugman says

    "Investment spending will only remain high if we expect rapid economic growth. And what we know now doesn't support that expectation."

  • ‘The next four weeks will be better’: Jim Cramer sees reasons to be more positive on stocks and gives these 2 names his stamp of approval

    Unhappy with the state of the portfolio after miserable 2022 stock market action? You are probably far from alone. Most investors have struggled to make headway in this year’s ongoing bear market, which has provided only short periods of relief. That said, with the year’s end getting ever nearer, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks the bears are showing signs of exhaustion and this spells good news for battered investors. “You’ve got to adjust your mindset to a

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • This Trillion-Dollar Opportunity Is Another Reason This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Companies will need to invest $1 trillion of capital in the next five years to upgrade global data infrastructure. One company increasingly focused on that opportunity is Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Wireless infrastructure: Mobile carriers need more towers and small cell nodes to support the network capacity demands of 5G, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence, among other growth drivers.

  • How $10,000 will help my newborn granddaughter have a better retirement

    Earlier this month, my wife and I were delighted to welcome a new granddaughter into the world, and we wanted to give her the very best gift that we could. My readers won’t be surprised to learn that this meant a contribution to her long-term financial security.