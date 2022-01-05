Crypto Browser Brave Passes 50M Monthly Active Users

Crypto-centric browser firm Brave announced it had passed 50 million monthly active users, doubling growth on a year-over-year basis for the fifth year in a row. Daily active users averaged 15.5 million during December.

Brave Search, the privacy-preserving search engine launched last year, had 2.3 billion annualized queries. Other products launched in 2021 were crypto wallet Brave Wallet and private video call solution Brave Talk.

“We’ve spent a successful year expanding our product range and our ecosystem, engaging with partners who share our vision for a Web free from Big Tech’s shackles,” said Brave CEO and co-founder Brendan Eich in the announcement post.

“We aim to double this growth again in 2022 and engage with even more users who seek a privacy-conscious way to browse the Web that rewards them instead of punishes them with tracking, and helps them directly support creators,” he continued.