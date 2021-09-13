Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel

Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken
Anushka Trivedi
·2 min read

By Anushka Trivedi

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency executives should work with regulators instead of being their adversary for the sector to grow to its potential, members of a digital currency panel at Wall Street's SALT conference said on Monday.

Kevin O'Leary, who recently invested in a crypto aggregating platform WonderFi, called for leaders of the companies to adopt an accommodating tone, saying the current lack of compliance in the field is keeping investors at bay.

O'Leary, who invests in entrepreneurs on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank," was speaking at the SALT event, one of the premier hedge fund industry conferences taking place in New York.

Similarly, Jeremy Allaire, chief executive of blockchain-based payment platform Circle, said new products in the space should fit the regulatory model, since having a framework would reduce risk and encourage wider adoption.

Regulatory concerns are among the biggest hurdles facing the crypto-asset markets. Lawmakers have sought more power to control trading, but that has not always been welcomed by people in the industry.

The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, in August called on Congress https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-sec-chair-gensler-calls-congress-help-rein-crypto-wild-west-2021-08-03 to give the agency more authority to improve policing of cryptocurrency trading, lending and platforms, a "Wild West" he said is riddled with fraud and investor risk.

Coinbase Inc CEO Brian Armstrong last week criticized the SEC's legal notice that forced the cryptocurrency exchange operator to halt the launch of its interest-bearing "Lend" product.

The company's stock has since shed around 10%, while bitcoin has dropped more than 13%, although the digital currency's woes were compounded due to technical snags during its rollout in El Salvador.

Having the government's stamp of approval would knock down barriers, as evidenced by the recent launch of the world's first crypto exchange-traded fund in Canada, attracting huge inflows, O'Leary noted.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Eyes Canadian Crypto ETFs

    The star stock picker tweaked the prospectus of her ARK Next Generation Internet ETF so the $5.7 billion fund can hold cryptos through Canadian ETFs.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher Have in Common

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and billionaire Ken Fisher’s stock-picking strategies and love for growth stocks. We will also review 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher have in common. You can skip our detailed discussion about two Wall Street influencers, and go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Ken Fisher […]

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling

    It's been a great year for leading cryptocurrencies, but new regulatory concerns may be on the horizon.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks compares the current market to the mid-2000s bubble, touts bitcoin's staying power, and offers several tips in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    The Oaktree Capital Management chief advised investors to manage their portfolio risk, refrain from panic selling, and always remain skeptical.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • What a Beneficiary Controlled Trust Can Do to Protect Your Legacy After You Are Gone

    Life is messy sometimes. Divorce, bankruptcies and lawsuits happen, and they can potentially wipe out the inheritance you’ve carefully set aside for your loved ones. But there are many trust options to help keep life from ruining your legacy.

  • India's Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in first quarter of 2022

    Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands without jobs. The defunct airline had said in June that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan. The bankruptcy court's go-ahead came several months after Jet's creditors had given their approval in October last year to the resolution plan submitted by the consortium.

  • China Has ‘Too Many’ EV Firms. What It Means for NIO and Tesla Stock.

    A Chinese government minister said in a press conference that the EV sector needed to embrace the market and concentrate its industrial operations.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Gannett (NYSE: GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.