Crypto Coin Outperforming Bitcoin Is About to See Supply Reduced

Crypto Coin Outperforming Bitcoin Is About to See Supply Reduced
Matthew Leising
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ethereum blockchain developers approved one of the biggest changes to the network since its inception in 2015, a shift that could spur even bigger gains in the price of its native cryptocurrency Ether.

The move will reduce the amount of outstanding Ether by destroying some of the tokens every time it’s used to fuel transactions on the world’s most-used blockchain. Known as EIP 1559, the change solves a current problem: Ethereum users can only estimate how much Ether will be needed for transactions to be processed, a guessing game that has spawned sites such as ETH Gas Station to help people know how much to pay. EIP 1559, which will become part of an upgrade in July or August, will embed an average price into the network itself making the guessing game obsolete.

The reduced supply of Ether will likely lead to rising prices as demand for the coins increases, said Eric Turner, director of research at Messari, a cryptocurrency analytics firm.

“This is probably one of the biggest milestones we’ve seen recently,” he said. Until EIP 1559 goes into effect after being approved Friday, the supply of Ether was theoretically infinite, leading to criticism that its underlying monetary policy was weak and inflationary. “Now, they’re actually controlling inflation on Ethereum” and “in some cases you’re looking at negative inflation so it’s definitely important,” Turner said.

Ether has seen an already incredible price gain in the past 12 months, along with Bitcoin and other digital assets. Ether has risen about 560% in the past year, while Bitcoin is up about 430%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Unlike Ether, Bitcoin has had since its start in 2009 a fixed supply of 21 million coins that will ever be created. That difference has led critics of Ethereum to say it shouldn’t be viewed as a similar digital currency as Bitcoin.

Tim Beiko, a senior product manager at ConsenSys who’s leading the protocol team implementing EIP 1559, compared the current fee environment in Ethereum to a gas station where each of the four pumps has a different price. Going forward, “we’ll gauge demand for the network and we put that average price as part of the network itself,” he said. EIP 1559 “fixes a bug in the economics of Ethereum we’ve known about from the start.”

The proposal also will change a strange feature in Ethereum that no one really saw coming. Users can now pay an Ethereum miner to process their transaction with a credit card or another cryptocurrency, undermining Ether’s role in its own blockchain, Beiko said. EIP 1559 makes Ether the only way to pay for transactions on the network.

“It cements Ether’s role in the ecosystem,” he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Software Firm Meitu Buys $22M of Ether, $17.9M Bitcoin for Its Treasury

    Cayman Islands-incorporated Meitu said it bought 15,000 ETH and 379.1 BTC in open market transactions on March 5.

  • Whales Holding Over 1,000 Bitcoin Could Fuel Another Rally, Data Suggests

    Bitcoin’s largest holders currently have 42.56% of the cryptocurrency’s existing supply. What Happened: These Bitcoin whales each hold over 1,000 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and have the power to influence the digital asset’s next rally. According to data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the last time these whales held over 43% of the coin’s supply was on Feb. 8, which coincided with Bitcoin’s 54-week high. These holders were believed to have fuelled the asset’s rally to its all-time high of $58,354 on Feb. 22. Why It Matters: According to analysts from Santiment, whales bought up supply 12 days before Bitcoin’s rally to its all-time high. Similarly, a drop in the amount of supply that whales held foreshadowed the drop in Bitcoin’s price. Data suggests that if these whales hold over 43% once again, it may indicate that they are looking to fuel another rally. #Bitcoin's largest holders (1,000+ $BTC) currently hold 42.56% of the total supply after owning 43.29% on Feb. 8 (a 54-week high), which fueled the February #AllTimeHigh. A return above 43% will be an indication whales are looking to fuel another rally. https://t.co/od8cbYuMJi pic.twitter.com/adaZtm3JjE — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 3, 2021 According to the analysts, the amount of holders had dropped off before the previous all-time high and during the correction. “There is generally a bit of lead time in the direction of whale accumulations and dumps, which is why it's such a powerful leading indicator," they said. What Else: Another bullish case for Bitcoin is the fact that its implied volatility has retraced back to its levels in early January. Implied bitcoin volatility resets to early January levels. Implied volatility usually increases in bearish markets and decreases when the market is bullish. pic.twitter.com/DIZdFbXUdl — unfolded. (@cryptounfolded) March 3, 2021 Implied volatility usually increases in bearish markets and decreases when the market is bullish, suggesting that another rally could be underway. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Volatility On Path To Drop Below Amazon's, Analysts SayWealth Managers Like Jim Paulsen Regret Not Having More Cryptocurrency In Portfolio: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ethereum Is Chasing Stardom and It’s Worth Consideration

    The discussion today may get a little wonky because of the nature of cryptocurrencies. We will focus on Ethereum USD (CCC:ETH-USD) as it’s making a legit bid for the crypto limelight. It is important to make the distinction between Ethereum the open-source platform and the ETH coin. The platform uses blockchain to create and run dapps (decentralized digital applications). These enable users to digitally and directly transact without an intermediary. And then there is the coveted Ethereum the coin. Source: Shutterstock ETH prices have soared even beating out its original cousin Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). I am not a perma-bull tooting the crypto horns but I definitely get it. The reactions during my debates of this concept at parties are always the same. Most people can’t believe that Bitcoin or Ethereum are real things. The instinct is to call them fake. Fake things don’t cost $48,000 per unit. Spoiler alert, my conclusion today is that Ethereum is most definitely an investable asset. If you don’t believe me just look at the scoreboard. Each cost about$1,475 and that’s 25% off the recent high. Do you remember when Bitcoin was that low? It was only four years ago. I am not suggesting that ETH will also spike to 50k now, but it does have massive upside potential.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Why We Need Crypto Last year, the pandemic disrupted all businesses worldwide. We need to find more efficient decentralized ways to transact so we can be ready for the next crisis. Besides, it’s clearly the better way of doing business. In addition to that, there is the tangible value appreciation opportunity. A year ago, the stock market crashed but it quickly recovered and in a ferocious way. Even after the drubbing that stocks are taking this week, the S&P 500 is still up more than 20% in a year. But that’s not the best story to tell because Ethereum is up 540% for the same period. The concept of digital coins and blockchain puzzles most people, but they need to get over it. The government is another reason to push crypto forward. Central bank policies are too loose and the byproduct of that is the demolition of the currency. That is why the U.S. dollar can’t find footing for so long. Money is no longer a good place to store wealth. Hiding wealth in cryptocurrencies is smart because it is out of the reach of the government. However, the line is getting finer based on this central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) news from CoinDesk about Ripple. Critics are also eager to point out that crypto is too volatile to be a currency. It doesn’t have to be. Technology is getting to where I can carry my digital wallet and make a purchase from it in any currency. For example, the transaction on the spot liquidates a bit of Ethereum to pay in U.S. dollars. The Ethereum Market Cap Carrot The upside in Ethereum prices is huge. It has a lot to catch up to its Bitcoin cousin. This is a theory that is helping Bitcoin catch up to gold. Market cap matters to Wall Street experts and it’s almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy. Ethereum’s path is easier because Bitcoin forged it. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did the same thing for EVs and now the rest are trying to get in. Not all coins will succeed but Ethereum has momentum and is second only to BTC. Ethereum is not yet as popular as Bitcoin when in fact it has outperformed it by wide margin. They now even have a futures contract to trade it. Ethereum is more than a coin because there is a process around it (dapps). This is taking the blockchain concept and expanding its uses. A lot of people still consider it a joke when somebody invests in something like Ethereum. The joke’s on them because they missed out on 540% of upside in just one year. I don’t argue with results regardless of my personal opinion. Once investors can get over to hurdle of digital coins being fake, they can start trading them for profit. Top cryptocurrencies have been the best performing asset class by far for years. Where There Is Reward, There Are Risks Source: Charts by TradingView This is not to say that I should jump in will full size positions. Much like any other investment, I look for openings perhaps on bad days, and I take starter positions. This is high-tech stuff so it will change on a dime. Ethereum needs to avoid falling out of the limelight. These are fast-moving assets so there is no way of avoiding the volatility. It is risky, and that’s why it yields a lot of reward. Everybody needs a little bit of cryptocurrencies in their portfolio. If not that then gold is the next best substitute. We don’t need to be experts on them to invest in them. The proof is in the pudding and I’m willing to keep an open mind about them. Jaw-Dropping Statement In reality, crypto is nothing new. The concept is very similar to gold. The only reason gold has value is because we say it does. To an alien, a yellow rock is no different than a black one. People cherish gold and it’s rare, therefore it has a high price. The harder it is to get, the higher the price. That’s why Bitcoin and ETH retain values that boggle many minds. There is a finite number of these doo-hickeys and millions of people are chasing after them. The concept is that simple. It has value because enough people say it does. So next time you want to get a rise out of someone, do what I do. Tell them that Bitcoin and Ethereum are same as gold. That’s where people’s jaws drop. What’s more exciting about the digital coins are the processes that exist around them. Blockchain is one and it will shape our future. Credit card companies are embracing the change. That’s why Square (NYSE:SQ) and Paypal (NYSE:PYPL) are now the leaders and Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) are the laggards. Cryptocurrencies are extremely popular but they have very hardcore opponents. Even heads of banks have been overtly against it even mocking them at times. They have since changed their tone and are warming up to the concept. Goldman Sachs reopened its Bitcoin trading desk recently. They can’t ignore something that has gotten this big this fast. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ethereum Is Chasing Stardom and It’s Worth Consideration appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 7 Cryptocurrencies That Robinhood Users Can’t Trade

    To many people, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is synonymous with cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was the first crypto, and as of right now it’s the biggest by market capitalization. All other cryptocurrencies are based on it. But there are significant flaws with Bitcoin and its blockchain. One is the transaction time. Many people are surprised to find out that a single transaction on blockchain could take as long as 24 hours to complete. A second problem is the incredible amounts of power that are used by the Bitcoin network. This is a result of the mining process. Bitcoin miners create new Bitcoins. For doing so, they receive some Bitcoin as a reward.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In order to mine, the miners need to solve incredibly complex cryptologic puzzles. To do so, they need tremendous amounts of computing power. Some estimate that the Bitcoin network uses more power than the entire country of Chile. Because of this other cryptocurrencies have been developed. Right now there are more than 4,000 other cryptocurrencies. Most of them will probably fail. But some will be very successful. Robinhood users should be aware that the company’s crypto platform is limited. Users can only trade Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash (CCC:BCH-USD), Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Litecoin (CCC:LTC-USD) and Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain Here are seven other cryptocurrencies that Robinhood should add to its platform: Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) Stellar Lumens (CCC:XLM-USD) EOS (CCC:EOS-USD) Uniswap Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) OmiseGO (CCC:OMG-USD) Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) Crypto: Cardano (ADA-USD) The creators of Cardano want it to be the financial operating system of the world. It can also be used for other applications, like securing elections and legal contract tracing. The stated goal is to “redistribute power from unaccountable structures … to individuals.” Cardano was co-developed by Charles Hoskinson, one of the five initial founding members of Ethereum. He wasn’t happy with the direction Ethereum was going in, so he left to start Cardano. Not surprisingly, Cardano is competition for Ethereum now. Some even call it the “Ethereum of Japan.” As you can see on the above chart, ADA traded basically flat for the latter part of last year, just below the 20-cent level. But then, in the beginning of January, it got caught up in the recent crypto craze and soared to levels around $1.10. The current market capitalization is about $37 billion. Stellar Lumens (XLM-USD) The idea behind Stellar Lumens is an open network that allows money to be moved and stored around the world. The current market capitalization is about $9.2 billion. An advantage of this crypto is the extremely low transaction cost. Every transaction, regardless of the size, costs just 0.00001 XLM. Stellar was released in July 2014. The goal was to bring banking services to the two billion people in the world who don’t have access to traditional banking. It has since evolved, and the focus now is to use blockchain technology to connect financial firms. 7 Great Dividend Stocks Outside the Energy Sector As you can see on the chart, XLM is testing support around the 35-cent level. There is support at this level because it had previously been resistance. If this support breaks, the next level with support should be around 20 cents. This level was resistance throughout December. EOS (EOS-USD) EOS is a smart-contract platform. The current market capitalization is about $3.5 billion. As you can see on the above chart, EOS is testing support around the $3.60 level. This level was resistance in November and January. This is an important principle of financial markets. Levels that had been resistance in the past can turn into support levels. It may seem strange, but this is a common occurrence. It happens because of remorseful or regretful sellers. These are the investors who sold EOS at $3.60. When the crypto trended lower afterward, they believed that their decision to sell was a good one. But now that EOS is above that level, a number of these investors have come to regret their decision. Many of them decide that they will buy it back — but only if they can get it for the same price they sold it for. This results in buy orders being placed at a level that was resistance. If there are enough of these buy orders, support forms like we see here. Uniswap Uniswap is an Ethereum token or cryptocurrency that powers the Uniswap network. It is designed as a decentralized exchange. This means there is no middleman or central facilitator on Uniswap. Instead, the tokens are exchanged or traded through liquidity pools. These pools are created and defined by smart contracts. Some analysts believe that in the long run, decentralized exchanges could be a better investment than payment currencies like Bitcoin. As the name implies, payment currencies are used to make payments. Other payment cryptos include Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. Exchanges, like the Uniswap network, are open for people to build their own applications on its blockchain. As more applications are developed, the demand for the UNI tokens will increase. This should drive the price higher. 7 of the Best Warren Buffett Stock Picks of the Past Decade As you can see on the above chart, the $23 level was resistance through most of February. Now it has become support. Chainlink (LINK-USD) Chainlink is a decentralized exchange that operates in a similar way to Uniswap. LINK is a cryptocurrency that powers the Chainlink protocol or network. It was launched in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov. The network provides price and events data that is collected from on-chain and real-world sources. It has the ability to get the data needed to operate many blockchain-based smart contracts. Chainlink does not operate its own blockchain like most cryptocurrencies do. LINK is designed to be blockchain agnostic. This means that it can run on many different blockchains at the same time. Like the others, what was resistance for LINK has now become support. As you can see on the above chart, this has happened at the $24.90 level. OmiseGO Network (OMG-USD) OmiseGO is a crypto that was developed for a specific reason. It was actually developed using the smart contracts on the Ethereum Network, but it is a different currency. OMG was designed to enable financial services for people who don’t have bank accounts. This is potentially a huge market. It is estimated that two billion people have access to cell phones and cell service, but don’t have access to traditional banking. They can’t walk to their local branch and meet with a customer service representative if they want to apply for a mortgage or a credit card. They are locked out of the system because, without access to these services, these people can’t establish credit histories. 7 Penny Stocks Close To Busting Through the $5 Mark As you can see on the above chart, OMG has rallied recently. But the gains are less than BTC over the same time period. But in the long run, if OMG is able to accomplish its goals, the price may move significantly higher. Ripple (XRP) The idea for Ripple is actually older than Bitcoin. It was designed in 2004 as a peer-to-peer network that would eliminate banks. When Bitcoin came along, Ripple decided to develop its own cryptocurrency. XRP was the result. XRP has advantages over Bitcoin. One is that it isn’t mineable. The are no miners in the network. It is limited to the 100 billion coins that are in circulation now. Because of this, it doesn’t require the enormous amounts of power that Bitcoin does. Additionally, the Ripple network is much faster than the Bitcoin network. It can also handle more transactions. Right now, the biggest users of Ripple are large financial institutions. The network has facilitated and increased the efficiency of transactions of their users. At the time of this publication, Mark Putrino did not have any positions (either directly or indirectly) in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Cryptocurrencies That Robinhood Users Can’t Trade appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • China at least 30 years away from becoming manufacturing 'great power': former minister

    China is at least 30 years away from becoming a manufacturing nation of "great power", a former industry minister said on Sunday, despite boasting the world's most complete industrial supply chains. In recent years, China has become the world's top manufacturing nation, accounting for over a third of global output, driven by domestic demand to produce everything from motor vehicles to industrial machinery. "Basic capabilities are still weak, core technologies are in the hands of others, and the risk of 'being hit in the throat' and having 'a slipped bike chain' has significantly increased," said Miao Wei, who was Minister of Industry and Information Technology for a decade before stepping down last year.

  • Elon Musk trolls GM, Chrysler on Twitter. Ford CEO responds with 1 word.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley responds to tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • B-52s again fly over Mideast in US military warning to Iran

    A pair of B-52 bombers flew over the Mideast on Sunday, the latest such mission in the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran. The flight by the two heavy bombers came as a pro-Iran satellite channel based in Beirut broadcast Iranian military drone footage of an Israeli ship hit by a mysterious explosion only days earlier in the Mideast. While the channel sought to say Iran wasn't involved, Israel has blamed Tehran for what it described as an attack on the vessel.

  • LeBron James, Kobe Bryant rookie cards sold for record prices nearing $2M

    Each card set a record in the auction space.

  • Report: Seahawks’ Russell Wilson likes the Bears’ o-line, what Matt Nagy brings to the table

    Wilson expresses his interest for the Chicago market

  • Roblox goes public, inflation data: What to know in the week ahead

    This week, investors will be eyeing new inflation data, which will offer a look at whether prices have already begun to creep up as some have feared ahead of a major economic reopening. A highly anticipated direct listing for the vide0 game company Roblox is also on deck.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Markets get twitchy

    Rising interest rates might signal inflation and further stock selloffs are coming. Or maybe everything's fine.

  • A Stock Market Crash May Be Coming: 6 Metrics You'll Want to Know

    Over the past three weeks, the stock market has sent investors a stern warning: Equities can go down, too. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), and growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) reveling in record-breaking bounce-back rallies from the March 23, 2020, bear market low, the conditions are ripe for a stock market crash. With this in mind, here are six stock market crash metrics every investor should have in mind.

  • Israeli 5-minute battery charge aims to fire up electric cars

    From flat battery to full charge in just five minutes -- an Israeli start-up has developed technology it says could eliminate the "range anxiety" associated with electric cars.

  • Soaring Prices for Enjin, FLOW and Rarible Reveal Risks of ‘NFT Marketplace’ Tokens

    Traders think they have a way to profit off NFTs without actually buying them. Buyers still need to be cautious.

  • Barclays Counts Benefits for EM of $500 Billion IMF Reserve Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc economists expect several developing nations to see “some tangible benefits” of the International Monetary Fund’s proposal to allocate $500 billion in reserve assets known as special drawing rights.The IMF’s chief said earlier this month that the institution is proceeding with work on the plan after the Group of 20 urged it to propose a fresh allocation of the fund’s reserve assets.Emerging-market countries will probably account for “no more than” $206 billion of the new SDR allocations, Barclays economists including Ercan Erguzel said in a report to clients.Bahrain could exchange its SDR holdings with Saudi Arabia to boost reserves, according to BarclaysThe distribution may also benefit Turkey, “where the central bank aims to reverse the downtrend in reserves”Barclays estimates that Zambia’s additional allocation could reach around $1.1 billion, or some 6% of gross domestic product, “thus placing the country in a less fragile position as it embarks on its debt restructuring talks”Countries including Egypt and South Africa also stand to gain from the increase in reservesFor South Africa, Barclays estimates that its foreign-exchange holdings may be boosted by the equivalent of some $3.2 billionThe government “could in fact come to some arrangement” with the South African Reserve Bank where the central bank “keeps the SDRs but Treasury liquidates an equivalent amount from its excess reserves at the SARB to fund its external borrowing commitments for the year”Momentum has been building for the injection of funds after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen leaned toward supporting the action, reversing opposition last year under President Donald Trump. Her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, blocked the move in 2020, saying that because reserves are allocated to all 190 members of the IMF in proportion to their quota, some 70% would go to the G-20, with just 3% for the poorest developing nations.“The Covid-19 pandemic has morphed into a global health crisis, necessitating closer global policy coordination to rein in infection spread,” the Barclays economists said in the note. “This has brought the IMF’s role as global ‘firefighter’ back to the centre stage.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

    The commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will mark the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day on March 7, 1965, that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten by law enforcement officers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders who will be honored on Sunday.

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • A snorkeler discovered 25 bricks of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million in water off the Florida Keys

    The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the floating bale weighed nearly 70 pounds. The unexpected find was also reported to US Border Patrol.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • McManus: McConnell wants to use the filibuster to block Biden's agenda. Here's how Biden can outfox him

    As the Senate has become increasingly polarized, the filibuster has become a weapon enabling the minority party to obstruct rather than compromise. But a couple of reforms could fix that.